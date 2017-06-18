Banco Popular: How To Resolve A Distressed Spanish Bank

By Stephen Thariyan

On June 6, the European Single Resolution Board (SRB), the entity set up in 2015 to supervise and manage major bank failures in the euro area, deemed that Banco Popular Espanol (OTCPK:BPESY) (OTCPK:BPESF), Spain's fourth-largest bank, was "failing or likely to fail," citing deteriorating liquidity as a primary concern. The SRB determined that the bank was no longer viable and ordered its resolution on the grounds that a private sale was not forthcoming and that a resolution would protect depositors and preserve financial stability.

The SRB imposed about €3.3 billion of losses on the bank's securities holders. It did this by cutting Banco Popular's equity to zero before bailing-in the subordinated bonds. Additional Tier 1 and legacy Tier 1 capital instruments were cut to zero while Tier 2 capital instruments were converted into common stock, which were also then written down to zero. The bank was subsequently sold to Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) for €1. Senior bonds were protected and are being transferred to Santander; the fact that in Spain senior debt ranks pari-passu with deposits has probably weighed on regulators' decisions not to bail-in these bonds.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, resolving troubled banks without significantly disturbing financial stability has been a major concern for financial regulators. The Banco Popular case offers a promising blueprint for regulators on how to resolve sizable banks in a manner that limits market contagion, which does not involve taxpayer bailouts, and instead uses equity-like instruments explicitly intended for the purpose. It also helps showcase the range of powers that regulators now have to deal with bank problems, ranging from skipping coupons on subordinated bonds up to bailing-in capital securities and potentially selling the business.

Takeaways

The Banco Popular situation was made easier thanks to a willing buyer waiting in the wings. This will not always be the case, leaving questions around bailing-in senior bondholders and business continuity.

Given that the resolution was implemented when the bank still had capital over the regulatory minimums, this begs the question of whether the differential between Additional Tier 1 and Lower Tier 2 bonds might be overstated. In a situation where Additional Tier 1 bonds are at risk due to expected capital shortfalls, it is likely a bank would be deemed "likely to fail" ahead of triggering loss absorption mechanisms and is therefore put into resolution with all capital securities being bailed in.

We have no exposure to Banco Popular and believe the acquisition could be broadly positive for Santander, which bought the distressed bank for €1.

Credit analysis is key

Over the last few years, credit investors have grown accustomed to operating in what has felt like a "default-free" zone. While markets continue the strong momentum of the past 12 months, idiosyncratic risks persist and detailed credit analysis remains our first line of defense. With substantially bigger downside than upside in credit markets, spotting the bad ones should be the number one priority.

