U.K. MPC Hawkish Shift Warranted But Follow Through Unlikely

Three cheers for the MPC hawks. The committee was already pushing the outer limit of its remit, refusing to adjust policy despite forecasting a three-year-plus overshoot of the 2% inflation target. Recent news signaling a larger near-term overshoot along with a continued erosion of labor market slack have strengthened the case for action.

A Martian visitor would puzzle at the growing divergence of U.K. and U.S. monetary policies. Inflation and unit labor cost growth are higher in the U.K., while gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.0% in both countries in the year to the first quarter. Job market conditions are similar, with unemployment and underemployment rates near prior-cycle lows. Brexit is negative for U.K. growth prospects but represents a supply as well as demand shock. Mismanagement of departure and a loss of fiscal discipline threaten to exacerbate sterling weakness, entrenching high inflation.

The hawks, unfortunately, are unlikely to prevail, with Kristin Forbes departing this month, and Mark Carney in any case controlling a blocking majority of BOE staffers together with "permadoves" Andrew Haldane and Dr. Gertjan Vlieghe, who are unlikely ever to vote for a hike. The suspicion remains that the governor has no intention of changing policy until the end of the Brexit process, a position that we believe will be supported by the current weak government.

