The Long Leading Recession Indicator DAGS Is Signaling An Oncoming Recession - Update June 16, 2017

From past history, this indicator signals a recession after October 2017 and not later than May 2019.

In January 2017, our long leading recession indicator signaled an oncoming recession when it moved below zero.

On January 20, 2017, our long leading recession indicator DAGS, short for Dynamic Linearly Detrended Aggregate Spread, signaled an oncoming recession when the indicator moved from above to below 0 basis points (bps), as shown in the first figure below.



At the time, it signaled that, based on past history, a recession could start near/after October 2017, but not later than 28 months from January 2017 (May 2019). The average lead time to previous recessions provided by DAGS was 15 months, which would indicate a recession start for April 2018.

The updated DAGS now incorporates the recently increased Effective Federal Fund Rate of 1.16%, as well as the other three updated components. (Please refer to the model description for particulars.)

The level of DAGS is now at -91 bps, as shown in the figure below. It would appear that a recession is on the horizon, although we don't know the exact date when it will begin.



Being such a long leading indicator, the lag between the signals (when the DAGS moves from above to zero and lower) and the subsequent recession start is highly variable. It is now time to shift our attention to the other indicators which have historically had much shorter lead periods, such as our Business Cycle Index and Unemployment Rate models (Both are also regularly updated on Seeking Alpha, here and here)

It is also counter-productive to exit the stock market long before a recession starts; the optimum exit time appears to be on average about 7 months before recessions. This is shown in the P2NBER column of the table below which also shows that the average loss from the S&P 500 peak prior to recessions to recession start is only about 12% (Drop1).



However, it is not advisable to remain in stocks once a recession begins; the average loss of the S&P 500 from recession starts to the S&P 500 recession trough was about 26% (Drop2).

The DAGS is not alone warning of increased recession risk. Other commentators have also observed this:

