Stopping The Unstoppable: The Battle Against Climate Change

LMT and AAPL will be strong picks in the next decades because of work with energy, ability to sustain in this competitive field, and their diversity in products and consumers.

"Global warming is no longer a generalized phenomenon, its victims no longer abstractions. Among them might be my child. Or yours. Or you. Or even me." So proclaims George Monbiot, a renowned environmental writer. Through crop failure and malnutrition, infectious disease spread in developing countries, longer droughts (such as the one in California), stronger natural disasters, and temperature extremes, we're already experiencing climate change's effects. Because of disappearing habitats, changing ecosystems, and acidifying oceans, millions of other species will soon be extinct. In fact, 45.2% of millennials believe climate change and destruction of natural resources are the biggest problems facing the world today.

However, even with so much concern, the world, especially our nation, is regressing. Drillers exploit high oil demand, supply, and insignificant OPEC regulation to provide fuel for consumers to burn. President Trump, along with the majority of his cabinet, wants to tear down efforts and regulations such as the Paris Climate Agreement. He's also eliminating 3,000 positions at the Environmental Protection Agency because he believes the "concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."

Therefore, it is imperative for private companies to step up and stop climate change. Likely leaders for the future include Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Grid Alternative, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWSYF), and General Electric (NYSE:GE), which already dominate either alternative energy R&D, investing, or sales. For example, Grid Alternative has the highest solar energy conversion rate. Vestas Wind Systems is the largest wind turbine company in the world.

Unfortunately, most experts believe that it's too late to stop climate change's effects with current technologies. By the time that these technologies are accessible and efficient enough for the average household, climate change will already have taken its toll on the ecosystem. Besides, the most common alternative energies - solar and wind - will only work in some areas because they depend on the weather, climate, and geography. These technologies might work for the next few decades, but they won't be able to handle our energy needs in the long run.

Therefore, nuclear fusion is the way to go. Fusion reactors are safe and compact, can be powered by sea water for millions of years, and emit no radioactive gas or greenhouse gas. JET, a research institute, has already made one, generating 16 megawatts of power in a matter of seconds, enough to power 8,000 homes. These reactors are unaffected by climate, geography, etc., so they are viable to use anywhere. The only issues are that fusion is too expensive, and because of the recent advent of working fusion technology (as opposed to decades worth of solar and wind energy viability), trust in fusion is low and only 0.5% of the world's alternative energy funding is being put into fusion.

To combat this issue, we need wealthy companies willing to research and invest in fusion. The Skunk Work group of Lockheed Martin is developing a cold fusion reactor small enough to fit in a truck that can power 80,000 homes, which will be commercially ready in 10 years. It'll be designed to fit on planes to provide unlimited range, cheapen desalination for clean water for the poor, and make space travel to farther planets more likely. Even if its fusion venture were to fail, Lockheed Martin would still prosper. NATO members have increased defense spending to protect their own borders and fight terrorist groups at President Trump's beckoning. There is robust demand for its missiles, F-16, and F-35 worldwide, especially in Asian countries where North Korea is a threat.

Lockheed Martin is diverse, selling to 40+ countries with 37.6% of its operations in aeronautics, 28.5% in rotary and mission systems, 19.9% in space systems, and 14% in missiles and fire control. Fundamentally, the company is sound. With a 198.32% ROE, it uses its investors' money well and is the indisputable head of its industry at 30.1 times the industry. Moreover, it has a 19.4% year-over-year revenue growth, 9x higher than industry average. Even though its returns are so high, it's relatively nonvolatile, with a 0.67 beta.

We also need even larger corporations to provide capital to alternative energy companies such as Lockheed Martin to continue with this expensive research, and what's larger than Apple? Apple is diverse and has already had a strong record with acquisitions, making at least 17 acquisitions in fields ranging from healthcare to even the alluring, risky, and scarcely touched field of virtual reality. It has already heavily invested in alternative energy, providing capital to First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to develop solar farms for inefficient factories. Now, Apple is looking for long-term solutions to use 100 percent renewable energy at all its facilities around the world. These facts combined with Apple's high risk tolerance and aspirations make it a likely candidate to be a future fusion investor while it continues its current alternative energy projects.

Apple is strong fundamentally as well. It is highly profitable as it has a 38.51% gross margin, has a 44.95% ROIC, and generated plenty of free cash flow over the past four quarters, $50.01 billion. Even though Apple has such a large margin and grown so much, it looks undervalued with 0.91 PEG, half the industry average. It can expand in developing countries such as India where with the introduction of the cheaper iPhone SE, citizens can afford to purchase Apple products. Apple's services business is growing. Last quarter, Apple had a $7.17 billion services revenue, beating the previous quarter's $5.78 billion.

Ultimately, you should invest in what you value. Doing this can help the world, provide satisfaction, and make you part of a revolution. Not only would it be socially responsible, but it would also serve you well financially. Investing in what you know helps you produce a high rate of return and doing a little good along the way never hurts!

