Rocking Small And Medium-Sized Business

Do you love what you do enough that you’d rather keep doing it than stop, even if you can afford to stop, unless you must by health or circumstance?

Looking out over the parking lot at the dozens of trucks and buses at Raymond James stadium yesterday, after a rainbow replaced a late afternoon thunderstorm, I could readily see the undercarriage of how small and medium-sized businesses create jobs and value.

We don't normally connect rock concerts with business and job creation-there are other more usual connections not all of which are, strictly speaking, legal. And the idea of rock and roll job creation may seem incidental, limited to just lifetime employment (increasingly!) for the band.

But stadium mega-tours are a different animal, and last night is emblematic of a very successful group, the Irish band U2. Putting aside the phenomenally successful 40-year career in which the four original band members still labor, consider the medium-sized business that their current Joshua Tree Tour 2017 has engendered.

I am no expert on the event business but there's enough in plain sight to make some estimates. Judging from the 20-30 tractor trailers, 8-10 buses, uncounted RVs, vans, and so on, this business employs maybe 50 drivers, many of whom probably also work as stage hands, riggers, electricians, and so on. There might be another 50 or so in the crew as well, including lighting and sound engineers, camera operators, video techs, directors, assistants, and so on. So maybe the payroll is 100-150 in the US.

This business is running 47 events in just four months, with both domestic and international operations, so there's probably a crew in Europe (12 events) and Latin America (6) as well. Most of the US shows are within two days of each other, so it takes a sizable, skilled crew to build, operate, and strike the stadium-sized set every other day. The first tractor trailer beat us out of the parking lot last night after the show ended, and we weren't waiting around to leave. These are hard-working, skilled, and motivated people.

There may be another 50-100 international employees involved in the global logistics. There might be upwards of 250 global employees involved in this overall business.

If the average pay for the 250 is $75k (for four-five months), the payroll alone could be $18 million. Plus food, and accommodations, even if some is provided on site, circus style, in the buses and RVs.

The set itself, built by a company that has worked with U2 before, was a significant investment, along with the towers, lights, stadium speakers, spares, and so on, whether it was leased or purchased outright. It's tough to estimate the costs of the physical assets, but consider that the large video screen at AT&T stadium in Arlington came with a $40 million price tag. It is 160 feet by 72 feet-four sided-while the Joshua Tree screen is 245x45 and 4000k, not 1080. $$$.

Altogether, the operating and physical costs of this business might be $75-100 million or more, including transportation and support costs. Trucks, buses, and RVs are not free. It's not clear whether the band is still using an Airbus A320 to get around. Maybe that's a sunk cost.

U2 has long had a small Dublin-based management company-the principal recently retired after thirty-plus years managing the band. No doubt most of the tour operation is contracted out when the tour is planned, but whether the business leases or owns its employees and assets, the business itself is still the economic motive that turns this wheel. In this case the business is four guys from north Dublin with one of the best brands in the performing arts.

Like any business, there is the hope for a profit. If the 47 tour venues averaged 55,000 tickets at an average cost of $250, the gross revenue would be about $650 million, less the cut to the venue, costs for security, and so on. $75 average merchandise sales per ticket ($40 t-shirts!) might add another $200 million in gross sales, less cost of goods and selling expenses.

The gross revenue of this business, with 250 employees, based on these estimates would be nearing $1 billion, the upper boundary for a medium-sized business, defined by Gartner as 100-1,000 employees with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. That's a very strong revenue of $3,000,000 per employee-no wonder there is a strong ongoing interest in bringing these businesses to market (note these estimates could be way off!). A wild guess about the net profit, say $100 million, is an 11.6% margin.

Good pay but life on the road is no picnic when you don't really need the money, especially on the doorstep of your 60s. U2 is way past doing this business because they need the money.

None of the band members has a trail of broken marriages with a large alimony overhang disrupting their personal finances. Both front man Bono and drummer Larry Mullen have 35-year marriages to high school sweethearts. Bono has four children and Mullen three. David Evans (NASDAQ:EDGE) divorced his high school sweetheart in 1996 and remarried in 2002. He has five children between the two marriages. Bass Player Adam Clayton, long a bachelor, married a former human rights lawyer and top-shelf New York and London gallerist in 2013. He looks like a well-turned out banker or CEO in his wedding pictures.

Not only don't they have the disruptive overhang of personal issues diluting their efforts to be successful, they exhibit the same family stability, support and long-term commitment (40 years) to their careers characteristic of most successful professionals or executives. And similarly, their success multiplies.

Among other things, Bono is a managing director of Elevation Partners, a private equity firm he founded in 2004 with Roger McNamee, also a musician, and some other Sand Hill Road partners. Elevation, from the title of a U2 song, invested $210 million dollars in Facebook back in 2009 and 2010. His share of Elevation's 1.5% interest in Facebook makes Bono a billionaire, in addition to other Elevation holdings.

The rest of the band has done pretty well as well. Bono and Edge bought and renovated the Clarence Hotel as a joint venture in Dublin, a business with mixed results and significant recent refinancing from the two owners, but the Clarence has become a much-improved property. Edge has been working through the usual green issues developing 150 acres of Malibu hill country above the Pacific to build a neighborhood of five 10,000 square foot houses, including his own, with an Irish developer as a partner. He and Bono are also investors in Dropbox and Nuritas, an Irish biotech startup.

Clayton has transformed his early rock and roll lifestyle into a passion for the arts, including a day job as a contributing arts editor to British GQ magazine. He and Mullen have collaborated on a number of ex-U2 musical projects, which remains Mullen's primary focus. All four clearly have the means to support whatever endeavors interest them, and the discipline of successful performers to pursue multiple projects.

So why did U2 spin up the Joshua Tour enterprise and go back out on the road once again when retirement or semi-retirement are clearly an option 32 years after their stadium debut at Live Aid at the old Wembley in 1985?

The obvious answers are simply because they can, it will probably do great business (is in fact doing great business), and they really like the work.

These are their answers to the same questions anyone must ask when thinking about their career and retirement:

What skills do I have that can produce a successful outcome?

What are my options, including remaining health and available resources, and the likelihood of success for each option (not working is an option if you have the resources)?

Given a choice, which option do I prefer?

In short, do you love what you do enough that you'd rather keep doing it than stop, even if you can afford to stop, unless you are forced to stop by health or circumstance?

Some parting observations we can draw from the Joshua Tour:

Rock and roll success is not much different than success in any small or medium-sized business. It helps to have enormous talent, but talent alone doesn't lead to long-term success. Passion, discipline, and the willingness to put in the necessary grueling effort to deliver a quality product count for more. Successful small and medium-sized businesses grow and produce value. As they grow, they create jobs for more and more people who contribute value to the growing enterprise. The small size factor in investing recognizes that successful small companies grow and create value, generating a higher return for their stock than for the stocks of large companies, albeit with higher risk Investing prudently in the equity markets is one way that anyone can benefit from the enormous labor that drives the growth and value creation of business of all sizes, small, medium, and large You don't have to be able to sing and dance to be a great success. But it probably doesn't hurt.

