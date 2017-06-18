GE: Imagination At Work - An Early Celebration

So, I may be a little late to discuss the departure of Jeff Immelt, and the arrival of John Flannery. And, we all know that General Electric Co.'s (NYSE: GE) stock, before the announcement of Immelt's departure, was valued just over the 52-week low, and falling (see here). So, I will skip that discussion and jump into my position. I have been investing and managing my own portfolio since I was 18, and GE was always part of my portfolio for its strong cash flows and steady dividend payout. With that knowledge, I will make this statement: GE is a total equity loss.

I say this with the greatest dismay because I have no faith in Flannery's ability to turn GE around. Flannery was first placed as GE Capital's CEO in 2005, overseeing the single piece of GE that made large amounts of the company's profits, and he failed. The recession hit (rather hard) in 2008 and carried through 2009 (maybe 2010 depending on how you look at it). Flannery and his staff should have seen it coming, like many others did, and move to protect assets, instead he lost them.

At this point, I began to question Immelt's management style. Instead of cutting Flannery lose with the rest of GE Capital, Immelt moved Flannery in 2015 to a different division: GE Healthcare. With GE Healthcare, Flannery increased revenues by 100 basis points (that's 1%), compared to the industry average of 13.49%. Not impressed to say the least, in fact, in 2015, GE Healthcare experienced the lowest amount of revenue since 2012. Speaking to GE Healthcare employees, Flannery has instituted new practices that have not only slowed down progress but also frustrated employees and threatened their employment, and subsequently slowed production.

Flannery and GE Healthcare:

Flannery was placed with GE Healthcare for a very short time, and his small success for 2 years does not translate into a success for me. Looking at GE's 2016 annual report, page 50, we can see GE Healthcare finances. Healthcare makes up 15% of revenues and 18% of industrial profits. GE Healthcare, under Flannery, did experience an increase in revenues from 2015 to 2016, but the revenues of 2016 (at $18.291B) was down from 2014's revenue of $18.299B.

Flannery's minor success with GE Healthcare is insignificant to me. What worries me the most about Flannery's management of GE Healthcare was the marginal increase in profits, even with his increase in revenues. GE Healthcare managed a 16.5% margin in 2015, and attributed the low revenues (and consequently profits) to a stronger US Dollar. But, with the increased revenue in 2016, Flannery only increased the margins by 0.8%. I believe this is because of the backlog of $11.2B worth of services in the healthcare segment alone. The services offer the largest margins and should be utilized, not pushed to the back burner.

The Big Picture of GE:

GE is a cash cow, I have no doubt about that, but Immelt and his predecessors have buried the company in a mass grave of debt, and left Flannery to dig it out.

Current debt:

$31B pension shortfall and growing.

Added debt during the Baker Hughes acquisition (~$23.4B).

$136.2B in outstanding debt w/ $42.5B in interest (page 89 of GE Form 10-K).

$155.2B in other outstanding debt (page 89 of GE Form 10-K).

This debt adds up to more than $322.4B, and GE only has $350.4B in assets. This makes me believe that GE is close to being, if not already, insolvent. Much of this can be offset with GE's revenues at $123.7B, but the debt is still an unnecessary amount that takes up large quantities of cash flows.

Immelt's early promise of $2.00 EPS was an early call that was never going to happen, but Flannery could make this Immelt dream a reality by closing the $321.1B backlog of work (something I consider a bad management problem), and do so over 20 years. This will provide the capital the company needs to finance its massive debt problems and reach that $2.00 EPS.

Backlogs 2016 2015 Industrial Service Industrial Service GE Power 17.6 67 13.8 63.2 GE Renewable Energy 7.8 5.3 8.7 3.7 GE Oil & Gas 6.5 14.3 9.5 13.4 GE Aviation 33.3 121.3 34.9 116.3 GE Health Care 5.6 11.2 5.6 11.6 GE Transportation 4.4 15.7 6.5 15.9 GE Energy and Lighting 9.3 1.8 9.9 1.9 2016 Total Backlog 321.1 Industrial 84.5 Service 236.6 2015 Total Backlog 314.9 Industrial 88.9 Service 226

*Note: All backlog amounts are in Billions. Information from GE's 2016 Annual Report

In a piece written by Mr. David Zanoi titled, "General Electric To Break Out Of Its Stagnant Funk," he states that Flannery is in a position to succeed. He notes that Immelt did work hard to set the company up to grow by 2% in 2017 by selling off most of GE Capital and Appliances (and soon to add light bulbs). Nonetheless, 2% is just below expected inflation rates (see Trading Economics Predictions). If all GE can do is keep up with inflation, and struggling at that, investors will never be able to see a capital return on their investment.

Conclusion:

I have no doubt about GE's ability to generate strong cash flows and believe GE has the opportunity to generate larger cash flows to reach $2.00 EPS. Immelt has set the company up nicely for a strong leader to take over. With the succession falling to Flannery, I have my doubts over the future progress of GE.

Flannery will have to not only find a way to outpace inflation rates, but motivate employees to generate larger cash flows and cut expenses. Flannery's mediocre successes since 2005 have not shown me that he is aggressive enough or a good motivator of employees, and is currently in a position to fail. If Flannery can find a way to capitalize on the backlog of revenues, investors could see a larger capital return in the next 5 years, perhaps less.

Flannery is a replica of Immelt, and while the recent increase in valuation is nice, I predict that GE will fall back to the 52-week low by the end of the fiscal year. However, GE's revenues are "bulletproof" and do not warrant any decrease in the dividends, contrary to Deutsche Bank's call. The company is still a great long-term income investment, and I will hold my position with GE, with a strike point south of $27.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.