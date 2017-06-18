Citron Reiterates Wayfair Short-Term $50 Target

Grocery stocks are getting hit hard today on the fear of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disrupting their supply chains. Similarly, as Amazon enters furniture, it breaks Wayfair's (NYSE:W) strategic hold on its supply chain. (MAJOR STATED RISK FACTOR IN WAYFAIR FILINGS)

The Gorilla Enters the Room. The market reactions we see today in Kroger (NYSE:KR), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) (all profitable) show the fear in the market for businesses vulnerable to competition from Amazon.

The importance of multi-channel retailing. AMZN proves that some e-commerce solutions absolutely require local physical presence: Groceries are one and furniture is the other. Case-in-point: Amazon's new "Unified Delivery with Services" program for furniture.

Real companies get real valuations: Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) got bought for 10.7 times next 12 months EBIDTA. Wayfair is a throwback to 1999, a business where there's never EBIDTA, just cumulative losses.

Profits? Never ever. If Wayfair couldn't make money before Amazon was a competitor, how can they possibly ever become profitable with Amazon pushing hard into their only marketplace?

Forget Bailout by Wal-Mart. Do not forget Wal-Mart's new national ad campaign rollout for Hayneedle - don't expect any bailout for Wayfair from Bentonville.

"Amazon Who?" Whenever an online retailer's CEO says on a conference call he is "not concerned about Amazon" - and dismisses them saying they sell "batteries and books"… it is time to be concerned about your CEO.

Follow the Money: Insider selling last 6 months for Whole Foods = $2 million; for Wayfair last 6 weeks $220 million.

Analyst Shmanalyst. The analysts are so lost that the last upgrade on Wayfair (Piper) did not even have the word "Amazon" in the report. Analyzing an e-commerce company without acknowledging Amazon is like writing about the 2017 NBA season and refusing to mention the G.S. Warriors.

Cautious Investing to All.