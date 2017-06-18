2 Leading Quality ETFs

This article looks at the performance and composition of the two leading quality ETFs.

In a recent article, I introduced a "sixth way to beat the market", demonstrating the long-run structural alpha delivered by quality stocks. This article will examine the two largest quality-based exchanged-traded funds in the U.S.

In the debut article in this series on quality-based investing, I illustrated that the S&P 500 Quality Index would have strongly outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over a period approaching a quarter-century.

That performance track record looks tremendous as the Quality Index generated market-beating performance with lower variability of returns. Unfortunately, the underlying ETF that purports to track this index - the PowerShares S&P 500 Quality Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) has not delivered the same type of performance. Since that fund's inception in 2005, this quality-based ETF has lagged the S&P 500 with an outsized drawdown in 2008.

Why the discrepancy? At the fund's inception through June 2010, it tracked the Value Line Timeliness Select Index. From mid-June 2010 to mid-March 2016, the fund tracked the S&P 500 High Quality Rankings Index. Since mid-March 2016, the fund has tracked the S&P 500 Quality Index depicted in the first two graphs. While tracking error to this newest index has been low, admittedly, it has an extremely short track record that has not included a major market correction.

The other leading quality ETF is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QUAL). That fund tracks the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Custom Total Return Index, which measures the performance of U.S. large and mid-cap stocks identified through return on equity, earnings variability, and debt-to-equity. Unfortunately, like SPHQ, the fund has a very short history with a launch date of 7/16/2013.

One of Warren Buffett's favorite axioms states: "It is far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than to buy a fair business at a wonderful price." In Berkshire's 2014 Annual Shareholder Letter, he noted that he was looking to make sizeable acquisitions of companies that demonstrated consistent earnings power and earned good returns on equity with little or no debt. The selection criteria for these two quality indices mirrors Buffett's acquisition criteria. Fund holdings in SPHQ are scored on factors that include return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Fund holdings in QUAL also use ROE and leverage, swapping out the accruals ratio for a measure of earnings variability. Good returns, low leverage, and consistent growth are the criteria for these quality-tilted indices and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B).

The next question then is whether the quality business in these funds are priced fairly. The table below shows the S&P 500 versus these two quality indices.

The quality-tilted funds actually look cheap on a price/earnings basis. Before I get hate messages in the comments section because I use a different P/E figure for the broad market than you, P/E here is defined as the total market value of the fund's equity holdings divided by the sum of the trailing 12-month earnings before extraordinary items. In this comparison, I believe consistent application across the funds is more important than which metric is used. On a price/book and price/cash flow basis, the quality-tilted funds do not appear cheap to the market gauge.

I also found it interesting to see how different the top constituents were for the main quality ETFs. QUAL had a higher average market capitalization despite its inclusion of mid-cap stocks. That large cap tilt was driven by its large positions in mega-caps Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

As one would expect, the quality ETFs have exhibited lower volatility than the broader market and carry betas sub-1. I have shown in many articles the long-run outperformance of low volatility across geographies, asset classes, and capitalization levels. Might quality just be another way to capture the Low Volatility Anomaly? Is quality a screen that outperforms simply due to its selection away from the stocks that never win?

I keep finding myself drawn back to the French data below, which simply grouped U.S. stocks by trailing return on equity.

There is something to the notion of buying quality. However, quality is a bit of an intangible characteristic. It cannot be analytically derived like low volatility, or have simple inclusion rules like the Dividend Aristocrats. The difficulty in defining and selecting quality likely influenced the three changes to the underlying index for SPHQ. I have taken small positions in both SPHQ and QUAL and will continue to monitor their attempts to capture the quality tilt.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, SPHQ, QUAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.