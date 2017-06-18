It's Bad Time To Invest In Junk Bonds

The risk return tradeoff for speculative grade securities has been deteriorating. Two factors are making the asset class less attractive than it was at the beginning of 2016. First, the spread between junk bonds and U.S. Treasuries is narrowing. Second, loss costs have been rising.

Lower Risk Premium

The chart below displays the additional yield investors receive for owning junk bonds instead of five year U.S. Treasuries. This difference can be thought of as the risk premium. In the absence of a view on future interest rate movements or corporate defaults, an investor is better off to invest when the risk premium is higher. The current risk premium of 378 basis points (bps) is significantly less than the average for the past two decades of 585 bps.

Sources: Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Line reflects difference between U.S. High Yield Index as calculated by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and yield on five year U.S. Treasury bonds.

Data for 1997 through 2016 reflect average yields while 2017 reflects yields on June 15, 2017.

The below graph illustrates the earlier point that the spread compression reflects a combination of rising Treasury rates and a decrease in the yield for

Sources: Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Data for 1997 through 2016 reflect average yields while 2017 reflects yields on June 15, 2017.

Rising Interest Rates

While most investors expect interest rates for U.S. Treasuries to rise, the question is how much and when. The Federal Reserve began raising the target for its Effective Fed Funds Rate in December 2015, but the pace of interest rate hikes has been slower than expected. The Federal Reserve recently raised its target for the Effective Fed Funds Rate to 1.25%. The Federal Reserve has historically targeted an Effective Fed Funds Rate of between 3% and 5% in those precious times when job markets are strong and inflation is tame. Since the Federal Reserve rarely raises or lowers its target by more than 25 bps, the uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve's ultimate target is likely to remain for quite some time.

Changes to the Effective Fed Funds Rate tend to have a rippling effect on U.S. Treasuries. The correlation between the Effective Fed Funds Rate and Treasury Bills is very strong. While there is some correlation between the Effective Funds Rate and U.S. Treasury bonds, other factors also influence their yield. The bottom line is that the anticipated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve should continue to apply downward pressure on the risk premium for high yield securities.

Source: Federal Reserve

Comparing the current yield curve to yield curves from last year and before the crisis leads to some interesting observations.

In the past year, the yield curve has shifted up by about 70 bps for shorter maturities to reflect the rate hikes that have occurred in the past six months and expectations for one more rate hike in 2017. The shift since June 2016 is not a parallel shift because investors have long expected interest rates to eventually move higher. Consequently, the impact of greater certainty on the timing of the Federal Reserve's actions is muted on longer maturities. The pre-crisis yield curve should be viewed as a high ceiling for long-term U.S. Treasury rates. It is possible that the yield on the five year bond will not breach 4% in the next ten years. Recent yield curves are steeper than the 2007 yield curves because today's investors have much more conviction about the long-term trend in interest rates. If the market is collectively unsure whether interest rates will move up or down, the liquidity premium is the primary difference between the 30 year U.S. Treasury bond and Treasury bills. If the consensus view is for higher interest rates, the yield on bonds with longer maturities will reflect a liquidity premium plus the effect of expected rate increases.

Source: U.S. Department of Treasury

Rising Loss Costs

The decline in the yield for junk bonds is surprising given the upward trend in loss costs. According to Moody's 2016 Default Study, loss costs for securities rated below 'Baa3' rose to 3.1% of par value from 2.3% in 2015. The increase reflected a combination of more defaults and greater severity. The default frequency for speculative grade issuers jumped to 4.5% from 3.6% a year ago. Loss severity for senior unsecured junk bonds, the most common high yield security, increased to 74% of par from 67% in 2015.

Source: Moody's Investors Service

Conclusion

Today is not an ideal time to create a new position in the high yield segment or add to an existing one. Today's junk bond investor receives a risk premium that is below the historical average in exchange for rising loss costs and the potential for a decline in market value. The decline in market value would occur if the Federal Reserve continues raising the its target for Effective Fed Funds Rate and yields on junk bonds move in tandem. A bond's price moves in the opposite direction of its price. Investors should be patient because an increase in yields on speculative grade securities could create a much more attractive entry point for junk bonds.

Counter Point

The best case for investing in speculative grade securities is their value relative to other asset classes. According to the Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 is trading at almost 19 times analysts' estimates for earnings in the next year. The index has increased 26% in the past year. Yields on higher quality fixed income securities are well below their historical averages. Furthermore, U.S. Treasury bonds are more likely than junk bonds to experience an increase in yield, which would result in a decline in market value.

