Allied Properties: The Best Office REIT In Canada

There are very few Canadian office REITs that strike my interest. Allied Properties (OTC:APYRF) is one of them. They (office REITs) need to have something that differentiates themselves from a crowded pack. Allied Properties offers investors exposure to two of the best performing real estate sectors currently; brick-and-beam office as well as data centers, with significant potential for growth ahead.

What differentiates Allied?

First, it's important to know that Allied Properties is not directly comparable to other Canadian office REITs. Unlike many of its competitors that target modern skyscrapers, Allied targets historic brick-and-beam buildings, often with significant renovation and intensification potential. The most memorable of these transformations was Toronto's Fort Spadina hotel. The transformation was so impressive that it gained national media attention. Allied is the only office REIT that focuses on this space in Canada. Other names such as Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) operate in the much more competitive and less lucrative traditional space.

This niche market Allied focuses on has outperformed any other office sector, and the company's stock has outperformed any other Canadian office REIT. This outperformance shines through in a couple of ways; occupancy resilience and impressive financial results. The occupancy strength comes from a lack of available quality brick-and-beam office space, a popular choice for tech firms and startups. For example, in July 2016, Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) chose an Allied development project in Toronto's downtown core to be its head office. Allied carries a Toronto portfolio occupancy of 96% while Toronto class B office space occupancy sits at 92.1%. What's even more impressive is how resilient Allied Properties has been in the challenging office markets of Alberta. Allied's Edmonton and Calgary occupancies sit at 94.4% and 84.3%, respectively. Compare that to the largest Alberta office REIT, Dream Office, whose Alberta occupancy sits at 71.7% (it is predominantly situated in Calgary).

Continued operational excellence

Financial results continue the trend of outperformance. The increase in rent on maturing leases sits at a whopping 29.2%. AFFO grew almost 10%. Same property NOI grew almost 4%. Net asset value grew from C$2.6 billion to over C$3 billion. NAV currently sits at about C$36 and grew about 10% from 2016. Debt to book sits at 36.6%, one of, if not, the most conservative ratios in the industry. This speaks to the advantages Allied's portfolio has compared to class B Canadian office REITs.

A differentiator between Allied and other office REITs is the intensification potential on Allied buildings. To quote Allied's Q1 report:

"One way Allied creates value is by intensifying the use of underutilized land. The land beneath the buildings in Toronto is significantly underutilized in relation to the existing zoning potential. This is also true of some of Allied's buildings in Kitchener, Montréal, Calgary and Vancouver. These opportunities are becoming more compelling as the urban areas of Canada's major cities intensify. Since Allied has captured the unutilized land value at a low cost, it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns on intensification."

This is a very different story when looking at other office REITs. First, you have to have a property that has intensification potential. REITs like Dream Office and Brookfield Office flagship buildings have already utilized any potential GLA. Neither of them even mention portfolio intensification in their quarterly reports. Secondly, you have to have buildings renters want. Allied's Toronto, Kitchener and Ottawa portfolios are essentially fully leased. Dream Office's suburban Toronto occupancy sits at only 82.1%. There's no point in intensifying buildings that have available space.

Intensification potential a catalyst

Allied also has significant potential to expand its GLA, particularly in Toronto. On page 29 of the aforementioned report, Allied states it is able to add 6.3 million square feet of GLA to its existing portfolio. That's on top of its current base of under 5 million. I like the strategy Allied is taking with this potential boon. The company is not rushing in to develop all of its Toronto opportunities for a quick boost to quarterly results. Allied is watching the Toronto market very carefully. If Toronto real estate does correct, it will not be overexposed. With that said, this offers huge potential for the stock in the coming years should Allied choose to speed up its intensification.

A point that many investors miss when discussing Allied is its foray into cloud services. Allied's sixth largest rental property in terms of NOI is 250 Front West. It has a phenomenal cap rate of 6.75% and recently entered an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services Canada to have the location serve as an AWS direct connect. In layman's terms, this means that a group can set up a direct connection between AWS and their server, bypassing the Internet. Allied is the only publicly listed entity in Canada offering exposure to the booming data center property market.

You'll pay a worthwhile premium

The bear case is fairly easy to articulate for Allied. It is very expensive for an office REIT. The company trades at 17.6x FY 2016 FFO. Compare that to Dream Office which trades around 8x. I do not consider this premium valuation unreasonable given Allied's positioning for future growth and past results. Since Allied's 2003 IPO, the REIT has posted a total return of 17%, the best results of any publicly traded Canadian office REIT.

Conclusion

What makes this REIT so investable as an income play? Allied has a 4% yield that will grow at 2-3% going forward. I look at this as a substitute for government bonds. In terms of capital appreciation, the company is appealing as well. Allied is intensifying the best real estate in the best cities in the best sector. The company's shares have already tripled since 2005 (even factoring in the CAD weakness). I see the future actually looking even brighter for Allied considering its foray into data centers. Allied has proven itself the best office REIT in Canada. If you are looking for a solid, conservative dividend growth champion, you must consider Allied.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APYRF, DRETF, DRUNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.