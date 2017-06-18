Highpower International - A Compelling Short Opportunity Going Into Q2 Earnings In August

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) is a small, China-based producer of nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. Most of the company's products are sold domestically or to other countries within Asia.

Photo: Highpower Lithium Battery Facility - Source: Company Presentation

Thanks to rapidly growing demand for lithium-based battery solutions, both the company's top and bottom line have improved considerably in recent quarters. Highpower also recorded an improvement in gross margins and cash flow from operations.

Fellow contributor Michael Fitzsimmons has repeatedly presented the bull case on the company in his ongoing coverage, so I would advise investors to start with these articles in order to get a more balanced view. In addition, there's an investor presentation available on the company's website.

I initially stumbled across the company about three months ago when it issued preliminary Q4 and full-year 2016 results, which looked good on the surface but actually marked a meaningful step-down in terms of profitability from Q3.

But what really caught my attention was the following statement:

Previously, on August 30, 2016, the Company's subsidiary, Hong Kong Highpower Technology Co. Ltd., entered into a non-binding Cooperation Framework Agreement with Anshan Co-operation (Group) Co., Ltd. ("ACOC") under which ACOC proposed to purchase newly issued shares of SZ Highpower, SZSpringpower and ICON for RMB540 million (approximately $81.0 million), which would have been paid directly to the subsidiaries and resulted in ACOCholding more than 50% in each PRC subsidiary. The Framework Agreement included a 90-day exclusivity provision, which has expired and the company decided to not move forward.

So the company allegedly decided to not move forward with an investment proposal that would have resulted in cash inflows of more than $80 million for its Chinese subsidiaries in exchange for selling a majority in each of the three subsidiaries to the new investor. At the time of the framework agreement, the market capitalization of the entire company was below $45 million and decreased even further thereafter, so the proposal, at least on the surface, looked like a reasonably good deal.

In fact, the initial proposal made in November 2015 even called for a more than $100 million investment, so ongoing valuation discrepancies might have been an issue for the non-consummation of the transaction.

That said, the company's share price actually took off following the news and more than doubled over the course of the next few weeks, most likely due to a swing trade recommendation from GeoInvesting.com.

Highpower, again, caught my attention last month after the company announced the sale of most of its 35.4% stake in Huizhou Yipeng Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yipeng"), an electric vehicle power battery system solutions provider specializing in the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) bus market in China, for $10.3 million in cash and an additional payment of $7.3 million in outstanding accounts receivable.

Yipeng has actually been a meaningful customer of the company in 2016, accounting for 6% of Highpower's consolidated sales in 2016.

As it turned out, Highpower had purchased the Yipeng stake only nine months ago for roughly the same amount but stopped further investment after Yipeng failed to be listed in the catalogue of Industrial Standards of Auto Mobile Power Battery Cell in China in October 2016. After the divestment, Highpower will continue to own a roughly 5% stake in Yipeng. Furthermore, the company expects Yipeng to remain a customer going forward.

The meaningful share price increase over the past few months has recently triggered some insider selling as two executives have started to sell material amounts of shares into the open market. Particularly the company's VP of manufacturing, Wen Wei Ma, managed to dispose of almost 400,000 shares (out of a total of 850,000) between May 15 and June 2 while the company's CTO, Wen Liang Li, sold a more moderate 45,000 shares (out of a total of 2.13 million) roughly two weeks ago.

Things started to get really interesting on June 14 after the company disclosed the resignations of both aforementioned executives on June 12 in a brief filing with the SEC but also revealed that "both will continue working with the Company as either an employee or consultant".

Obviously the officers didn't tender their resignations entirely voluntary as otherwise I would have expected them to also leave the company and pursue other interests. Moreover, their resignations seemingly weren't caused by leadership issues either as in this case they would have been simply removed from the company.

The news and the obvious coincidence with the recent insider sales caused a meaningful sell-off in the company's shares after which it decided to put out a press release discussing the management changes in more detail:

Highpower International, Inc. ("Highpower" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of lithium ion and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries, battery management systems, and a provider of battery recycling, today announced that on June 12, 2017, the position of Wen Liang Li was changed from Vice President and Chief Technology Officer to Senior New Energy Scientist, and the position of Wen Wei Ma was changed from Vice President of Manufacturing to Senior Manufacturing Equipment Specialist. Leo (Xing Qun) Liao was appointed as Chief Technology Officer of Highpower, effective immediately. Mr. Liao has served as an engineer, R&D Manager, Chief Engineer and Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Highpower since he joined Highpower in 2003, and most recently, he served as the Head of the Company's Research institute and Shenzhen Highpower's General Manager. Mr. Liao received his Master and BA degrees in Central South University. Mr. George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower International, commented, "We welcome Leo as our new Chief Technology Officer. We are confident that his professionalism and deep expertise in the industry will fuel the growth and development of Highpower. On behalf of Highpower, we thank Wen Liang Li and Wen Wei Ma for their services and accomplishments in the past decade, and we believe that they will continue to contribute to Highpower's future growth in their new positions as specialists. In the past sixteen years, Highpower has built a respectable reputation in the industry and recruited and trained many young leaders with solid experience and industry expertise. With the success of our growth strategy implementation, we are seeing increased demand for our products from brand clients in different applications. Senior talent are critical for us in order to satisfy our large corporate customers and execute on our expansion plan with expertise in advanced technology and management philosophy. We believe Highpower will be able to grow faster with more inspirational innovative and capable leaders." Following the change, Wen Liang Li and Wen Wei Ma will not take any management responsibilities. Wen Liang Li will remain as a member of the technology team and remain as a board member of the Company. He will work as a Senior New Energy Scientist to provide guidance and support on the technology front and participate in major R&D projects. In addition, Wen Wei Ma, who was mainly in charge of equipment department in the past, will serve as a Senior Manufacturing Equipment Specialist.

Now the "positions were changed" instead of the "resignations" mentioned in the SEC filing and the CTO role was filled with an internal while no new VP of manufacturing was named. The move seems somewhat contradictory to the company's statement, "we believe Highpower will be able to grow faster with more inspirational innovative and capable leaders," given that Highpower has just eliminated the VP of manufacturing position and replaced the CTO with just another long-standing company employee.

Obviously, the company has some corporate governance issues in addition to the above-mentioned executional missteps with regards to the Anshan investment proposal and the Yipeng stake.

But even without these red flags, the company's shares might offer further downside potential going forward given the huge increase in cobalt prices over the past six months. Raw cobalt is a major component of lithium-based batteries, so price fluctuations will have a material impact on Highpower's profit margins. As prices have recently climbed to five-year highs and almost doubled from the beginning of the year, the company's margins will most likely be impacted meaningfully going forward.

Source: InfoMine.com

In fact, the company already warned investors about the issue in its most recent 10-Q filing with the SEC:

The main challenge for us in 2017 will be price fluctuation in the raw materials used in our products. Due to the fast growth of the lithium battery industry, some key raw material prices, especially cobalt, increased significantly in the first quarter of 2017. Though we maintain a strong and cost competitive supply chain, we believe it is critical to balance the selling price and our customer's expectations.

In short, the company will not be able to entirely pass the vastly increased raw material costs to its customers most likely resulting in considerable margin pressure starting in Q2 and potentially even increasing going forward once it will have used up all of its cobalt inventory that has been purchased at lower prices.

Lower margins will also hurt the company's bottom line and cash flow performance, so there's a decent chance for a series of disappointing quarterly results over the course of 2017, particularly once it will be up against very strong year-over-year comparisons during Q3 and Q4.

Bottom Line

Over the past couple of years, lithium battery producers like Highpower have benefited from an ongoing increase in demand while raw material costs have remained near multi-years lows until very recently. But as cobalt prices have almost doubled over the past six months, Highpower's product margins will come under pressure, most likely already during the current quarter. In fact, the CFO already admitted to the issue on the company's most recent conference call.

In addition, like many Chinese companies, the company seems to have some serious issues with regards to corporate governance and the execution of strategic investments.

Now let's combine these red flags with the upcoming margin pressure and we arrive at a decent short case for the company's stock going into the Q2 earnings release in mid-August.

That said, there's no hurry to take action at this point, particularly not after the recent 25% decline in the company's shares caused by the recent management changes. Investors should put the stock on their watchlist and wait for Highpower to announce its Q2 earnings release date.

Personally, I am planning to get short the shares just ahead of the earnings release barring no material changes over the next couple of weeks.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.