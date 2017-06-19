The European Tier I/Tier II Bonds - A Serious Warning

Banco Popular

The day before the disaster, their equity valuation was at $12.07 billion. Their capital was 53 bps "above" the minimum requirements. Their earnings were generating a 17% annualized return. They had $86.8 billion in deposits. Their non-performing loans were down 24% year-on-year with recoveries up 7.00%. Also, Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY) had 13.8% of Spain's SME market. All of this data comes from Reuters.

There is a caveat here though. The numbers above are the official numbers. They are what we were told. The question is then: were they real or make-believe? I doubt if we will ever get an answer.

On the day before the ECB intervention Banco Popular's Tier I bonds were trading at 50 and its Tier II bonds were trading at 70 according to Bloomberg data. They both went to ZERO in one day, in just twenty-four hours. That is ZERO, nothing, nada and gone. Some 305,000 equity and debt holders were totally wiped out, according to the International Financing Review.

Banco Popular was current on its Tier I coupons. They had capital buffers in excess of the 5.125% and 7.00% triggers and it is no wonder that some institutions thought that they were safe. It appeared as if they were safe until the ECB and the European Stability Mechanism made a political decision, which is what I believe actually happened, to turn over the bank to Santander (NYSE:SAN) for 1 Euro.

In my opinion, all of the mumbo-jumbo legal language for these bonds turned out to be nothing more than a sleight-of-hand concocted to get international investors to buy these securities. The ECB, in my estimation, falsified the documents by carefully using the word "subjective" and applying it to all of the covenants. Perhaps, it should be said, with the additive that these bonds poured a huge amount of money into the coffers of the lead banks that helped to create Frankenstein's monster. Who's hand was in who's glove, I wonder?

I have warned about these bonds for a number of years, and I am at bat again today warning even more vigorously. It is quite obvious, at least to me, that the regulators have an almost absolute, and totally subjective ability, to do anything they want and whenever they want with these securities. The bondholders, despite the mumbo-jumbo language, have virtually no rights to do anything except sit there and take it on the chin. The language of these indentures, in my opinion, cannot be believed.

I make the note, as I have for the last fifteen years, that what cannot be trusted should not be bought. If the Banco Popular experience proves anything, it is that the indentures for these securities cannot be trusted!

It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. - Warren Buffett

Well, in my opinion, the European Central Bank and the European Union itself just ruined their reputation. I said recently that I wanted nothing to do with investing in Europe at present and I meant just that. Grant's Rules 1-10 are "Preservation of Capital" and when a total erasure of capital is subject to the whims of politicians, then I am out of that game.

Way, way out!

When mistrust comes in; money should go out! - The Wizard

The Italian Banks

Recently it was reported by the Irish Examiner that Fortress and Elliot were in talks to buy $29.12 billion of questionable loans from Bank Monte dei Paschi (OTC:BMDPD). They have now, according to the same source, backed-out. This also puts the situations of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca in extreme jeopardy, in my view.

This may then mean that the ECB and the European Stability Mechanism could be used, once again, to wipe out the Tier I and Tier II bondholders and the equity owners in one or perhaps all three banks, in the blink of Mr. Draghi's eye. If it can be done once, it can be done twice. Make no mistake here, the "RISK factor" has soared off the charts.

Italy, on Friday, according to the New York Times, approved an emergency decree that will stop Veneto Banca from having to repay their subordinated bonds due to mature this week. The move, the Times stated, "was unprecedented." You see once again no "Rule of Law," just political whim.

The Jefferson Airplane asked the question, "When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead…?" I have the answer, "Get your men of the chessboard!"