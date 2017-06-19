Market Fundamentals Versus Political Tensions

Each week the pundits are calling for a market decline but internal dynamics are winning the battle and the markets continue to churn upwards, hitting new highs. There are periodic downward thrusts for sure, but somehow the markets recover. You may ask why, so let's return to our core beliefs and check off what is happening globally impacting the financial markets.

Monetary policy remains accommodative around the world despite the Fed raising rates a quarter percent Wednesday as expected. While the BOJ and ECB have maintained their overly easy monetary policy continuing to buy huge amounts of debt monthly, there are rumblings that this policy will draw to a close in 2018, as their economies are definitely better than expected although inflation remains stubbornly low. Low inflation seems to be bothering our Fed too, although they continue to forecast rising inflation as the labor market tightens further. However, like with energy, they are also wrong here as unusually low inflation is not transitory but reflects the impact of globalization, technology and the disruptors. Just look at the impact on food retailers/companies Friday after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). Clearly a price war is on the horizon in the all important food sector. Can you guess the impact on inflation? Not up for sure. And then there is oil. OPEC no longer controls prices which are range bound between $45-$55 per barrel. That compares to over $100 per barrel just a few short years ago. Can you guess the impact on inflation? American energy independence is one of Trump's goals which would have tremendous long-term benefits for the U.S. Did you know that power costs are much higher in Germany than here? Finally wage pressures have not increased even as the unemployment rate has moved lower and lower. Could it be that global competitive forces are at work here too as well as the substitution of high tech for employees? Have you noticed the growing use of the cloud by all companies? A world with accelerating growth with low inflation is not a bad recipe for the financial markets as long as profits continue to expand. And they are! A pro-business, pro-growth President, Cabinet and Republican-controlled Congress is positive for the financial markets despite the inability so far for the Trump administration to pass any of its legislative agenda. Executive orders and regulatory changes not needing Congressional approval as well as jaw-boning both domestic and foreign companies to build plants here continue to be major positive game changers benefitting our current and longer term economic outlook. Look at the continued rise in both business and consumer confidence not only here but abroad too. The global economic landscape continues to improve. The IMF recently raised, for a second time this year, its economic forecasts for 2017 and 2018 while maintaining low inflationary expectations. Corporate profits continue to surprise on the upside. Second-quarter profits will be boosted for the multinationals by a weaker dollar quarter over quarter. I want to take a moment to warn you on how the market can over react to an updated earnings announcement creating a buying opportunity. Nucor Steel (NYSE:NUE) announced Thursday that second quarter earnings will fall 10 cents below earlier forecasts to $1.05+/share, which is probably conservative but would still be up over 50% over last year with a 32% current tax rate. Additional steel tariffs are on the horizon too as imports dumped into this country rose 14% in the most recent quarter. Nucor has 32 years of rising dividends, a superb balance sheet, a current yield of 3% and sells at 60% of the market with a great future. We added on the dip. Our message is to take advantage of over reaction by traders who don't look through the windshield and act as an investor would. Merger and acquisition activity remains strong and may well increase in the future as the U.S government has clearly altered its review policies improving the probability of success. Just this week, the government cleared the huge Dow/DuPont (NYSE:DOW) (NYSE:DD) merger with minor conditions. The companies project $3 billion in cost synergies and over $1 billion in growth synergies from the merger. Remember here that the Newco plans on splitting into three focused companies within a year. We have owned Dow for well over a year as best in class global chemical company and this merger and follow up split creates another major leg up over the next year. Same goes with Huntsman Chemical (NYSE:HUN), which is spinning off its commodity business to create added value then merging with Clariant, a Swiss specialty chemical company. Merger synergies will exceed $400 million. Our portfolio is full of these types of investment, which have many ways to win. But, we have done it as an investor! Patience is needed to let it all play out. Change means not accepting the status quo and making game-changing moves based on mindset shifts, in order to succeed in a globally competitive landscape. This is happening no matter where you look. For example, the Amazon proposed acquisition of Whole Foods or the use of the cloud by all companies for all sorts of uses ranging from marketing to service to research. The world is connected by the use of technology and the substitution effect is real. So either you stay in front of the curve and make the needed changes or you wither at the vine and eventually die. Take a look how Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are shifting to the cloud as examples of change. Here is where hard fundamental research is paramount as well as the patience to let it unfold. Even though Jeff Immelt got pushed out early as COO of GE, I credit him with making the hard decisions to position GE as the future winner in the globally competitive industrial markets. John Flannery, the incoming COO, will accelerate the process boosting profits faster along the way. We added to our position during recent weakness. By the way, all of our industrial holding including GE, HON, FTV, IR, EMR and UTX continue to significantly outperform the markets.

The bottom line is that the markets remain undervalued today and opportunities to profit exist on both the long and short sides of the markets, as change is everywhere. How long can you fight a formula of accelerating global growth, low interest rates and rising profits? Can it get much worse for the Trump or May governments? What happens if it improves, even slightly? What happens if Trump is successful passing parts of his pro-growth, pro-business agenda? There certainly is nothing in the markets for it now.

Let me close by emphasizing that this is a market of stocks, not a stock market. Our strength is our global perspective and research capability. Paix et Prospérité continues to outperform the averages. Our best performance is still in front of us as the market catches up to us recognizing significant positive change in our investments.

So remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; adjust your capital allocation and risk controls as needed; do independent fundamental research and…Invest Accordingly!