Concho Resources - Quality Player, But Quality Has Its Price

Premium assets and quality execution do not come cheap, but quality pays off in the long term. That makes me a buyer on substantial pullbacks.

While the company claims to be profitable at $50 per barrel, part of these earnings are artificial following large impairment charges in the past.

Despite the fact that Concho Resources´ (CXO) assets are located in the red hot Permian, it too cannot escape the headwinds created by a low oil and gas price environment.

This is despite the excellent-quality features of the business, including great acreage, low break-even costs, growing production, continued cost improvements and a strong balance sheet. While the company is able to post modest profits at around $50 per share, unlike most peers, the reality is that part of these profits are the result of artificially lowered depreciation charges following huge impairment charges in the past.

Quality has its price, and Concho still has a great track record in creating value in the long run. But unlike the many shale players that took on too much leverage in the past, it remains difficult to pull the buy trigger at such a high multiple in a rough environment.

Unless productivity gains continue, and or shares drop below the $100 mark, I am not pulling the trigger yet.

The Assets

Concho holds 600,000 net acres in the Permian, the only area in which the company is active. This acreage is in well known basins such as the Midland Basin, Southern Delaware Basin, Northern Delaware Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

These assets contain 720 million barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves, but hold resource potential roughly 10 times that amount, including nearly 20,000 horizontal drilling locations.

The company aims to outperform its peers by focusing on these very high quality assets through drilling long laterals, a focus on data, economies of scale and strong balance sheet - which adds flexibility to the operations of the business.

The fact that Concho is operating in the red-hot Permian is reflected in its production profile. First quarter production of a little over 181,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day is up 30% versus last year. Meanwhile, production costs were down $4 per barrel of oil-equivalent to $10.50 per barrel.

To maintain production growth at 21-25% for the year of 2017, Concho is spending $1.7 billion on capital expenditures this year, plus or minus a hundred million. This growth and positioning are to be applauded, and the balance sheet is in a strong state as well. The $2 billion net debt position corresponds to 1.2 times adjusted EBITDAX.

What About Earnings?

We know that Concho operates high quality assets, is delivering on production growth, and is reducing costs and operates with a fairly strong balance sheet, certainly on a relative basis.

What about the earnings power of the business? Concho posted a first quarter profit of $650 million, but this number was positively influenced by two main items. First there is the $654 million gain on its ownership in the Alpha Crude Connector system, a number that implies earnings would have come in pretty flat if not for this item. The company furthermore reported a $286 million gain on derivatives; and it appears that, excluding this item and disposition gains, the company would have been reporting losses. That, however, is also not realistic, as we still have to factor in the tax effects on these two items as well.

If we take taxes into account, Concho posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $72 million, equivalent to $4-5 per barrel of oil-equivalent per day produced in a quarter in which oil averaged roughly $50 per barrel. With oil having fallen to the mid-forties at the moment of writing, adjusted earnings are probably turning into a break-even result, although the company has (partial) hedges on.

The break-even results at current levels suggest that the company will see some cash outflows this year. First quarter depreciation charges totaled $283 million, as the annualized CAPEX program of $1.7 billion will result in net cash outflows of roughly $600 million per annum. With production averaging 151,000 barrels of oil equivalent for the year of 2016, and annual production growth seen at 23% this year (plus or minus 2%), production is seen around 185,000 barrels of oil-equivalent this year. While this calls for solid growth, the reality is that growth is slowing down rapidly, as Q1 production already surpassed 181,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

With 148 million shares trading at $117 each, equity is still valued at $17.3 billion, for a $19.3 billion enterprise valuation. That is a reasonably full valuation for a company given the current production profile. While production growth has been very impressive, the guidance for the remainder of the year calls for flattish sequential revenue growth, which is a bit of a concern.

On the bright side, Concho is posting adjusted earnings at a rate of $300 million a year when oil averages $50, while many competitors struggle to break-even. That being said, we know that these potential earnings at $50 per barrel will be needed to fund capital spending surpassing depreciation charges. That is not a major concern, but the issue is that capital spending outpacing depreciation charges for the remainder of the year is not resulting in actual production growth. That is always a disappointing sign.

This is in part driven by large impairment charges taken in the past, including a $1.5 billion impairment charge in Q1 2016. These charges are presented as one-time and non-cash charges, but the reality is that these charges are ignored by analysts, even as they reduce future depreciation charges artificially. That allows for GAAP earnings in the future, but it means capital expenditures typically exceed depreciation charges with little to no production growth to show for it. As a result, oil companies are able to post profits, but they are not really delivering on associated cash flows.

Final Thoughts

I like Concho´s positioning, quality assets, low break-even costs, solid balance sheet and inventory. The issue is simply the valuation, which is pretty steep at $100,000 for each barrel being produced each day. These multiples vary a great deal across the industry, depending on the quality of production (oil or gas), as well as break-even costs.

Quality has the tendency to pay off over time, certainly in combination with financial prudence. To back up that statement, just put up a ten year chart of Concho. Even as today´s multiples continue to be on the high side, shares have retreated from a high of $150 to $117 as of this writing. With a $17 billion valuation, the multiples are very fat even if we use the $300 million profit estimate per annum at $50 per barrel. That translates into a >50 times multiple.

But how does this profit number change if oil prices change? With oil making up nearly two-thirds of production and natural gas making up the rest, every dollar in oil prices moves sales by roughly seventy cents. If oil jumps from $50 to $60, production of 66 million barrels per year could result in a revenue jump of $462 million given the $10 jump and 70% translation factor. If we factor in a direct 25% increase in operating costs, we could see pre-tax earnings jump by $350 million, or close to $250 million after-tax. That suggests multiples dropping to a still-hefty 30 times with oil at $60.

Such earnings potential still does not make me a buyer at today´s levels, even as I recognize that quality has its price. Unless productivity gains continue to flow in, amidst concerns about higher service costs in the Permian, or shares drop below the $100 mark, I will not be pulling the trigger yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.