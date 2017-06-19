Will Silver Support Hold Here?

Other conditions for SLV may be favorable, such as commercial position and safe haven demand.

Summary View

In our update on SLV last week, we wrote, "from a short-term perspective, we expect continuing weakness for SLV, and hope that the support line and 100 week moving average provide solid support for silver if it falls below $16/share." SLV unfortunately broke below this price level, although it is now sitting right near it. We exited our long SLV position prior to the FOMC announcement after studying and reporting on expected impact of the upcoming Federal Reserve announcement.

While the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) may be a decent buy at this support level, we are flat SLV heading into next week. We will be watching different signals to see whether the current (short-term) downtrend will continue, and will update our Premium subscribers on any positions that we take.

Technical Picture

In our weekly outlook, we show the weekly chart for big picture support and resistance areas. SLV finds itself near an important uptrend support line and the 100 week moving average. If it breaks below this level, and depending upon other factors, we would generally view $15 as a good buying opportunity. If SLV breaks below $15, then unfortunately, the bears may take over another momentum down-leg.

SLV has considerable room to move higher within its current triangle. The $16.50 and $17 levels may provide weak, then solid resistance, respectively.

Precious Metal COT Report

Both silver and gold saw only modest (favorable) changes in the commitment of trader report last week. Silver bulls should like to see declining hedge fund longs and commercial short positions.

Our focus on the net short position of the commercial banks is a "game theory" analysis that has been predictive in the past. To quickly summarize, the commercial banks create new "paper" precious metals to satisfy demand. When the net commercial short interest peaks, it has very regularly preceded sharp sell-offs in the price of gold and silver. We wrote a background article on this entitled: Alchemists (Finally) Create Gold, and we have written weekly updates that used this game theory to predict a sell-off.

The chart below shows the SLV ETF graphed together with the net commercial short position. The reader can see how peaks in commercial short interest correspond to nearby sell-offs. While SLV could continue to move lower here, it may not have the same energy level as other sell-offs in the recent past. The silver net short commercial position is lower than the 50 week moving average. On the other hand, the net commercial short position is much higher than it was during 2014 and 2015.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed several proprietary indicators that we use to determine our precious metals investments and allocations. At the moment, SLV is in a neutral range. We update our Premium subscribers on this and the other indicators on a daily basis. This week, if SLV moves near one of the under-valued indicators (either short- or long-term), we may be tempted to initiate a long position.

