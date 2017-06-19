Weekly Fund Wrap: Who Let The Hawks Out?

Whether the flattening in the yield curve is a canary in the coalmine only time will tell; however, we don't think the divergence between the Fed and yields is sustainable.

We continue to like the MLP sector along with the limited duration and emerging market income funds.

News

The shooting of a top Republican lawmaker on a baseball diamond sent shocks through DC and the markets. Elsewhere in DC, the Mueller investigation now appears to involve the President himself in addition to his son-in-law Jared Kushner's business dealings. The market reacted badly to this news with the S&P 500 falling 1% mid-week. Mueller is expected to interview top US intelligence officials to see whether President Trump sought their assistance in asking the FBI to drop the Russia investigation.

The Fed hiked rates 25 basis points to a range of 1.00-1.25% as expected. The statement revealed concern with the labor market overheating and acknowledged the drop in inflation while stating that this was due to one-off factors.

The Bank of England joined the Fed in the surprisingly hawkish camp by edging closer to increasing rates. Three of eight officials voted to increase rates in this week's policy decision.

Macro

The 2s10s Treasury curve is now very close to the lows since the financial crisis which is unusual for where we are in the Fed tightening cycle and suggests a hawkish tilt by the Fed.

The market is now pricing in zero hikes for the remainder of this year. Reported inflation as well as inflation expectations has moved lower so the divergence between the Fed's hawkish rhetoric and the market's reaction is puzzling. Inflation pressures are receding - ISM Prices Paid fell to 60.5 from 68.5 prior and the average hourly earnings growth rate has fallen to the lowest level in more than a year. Oil price as well as the broader commodity sector is adding another strong disinflationary force. Whether the Fed is right about the labor market in light of current disinflationary readings remains to be seen.

Markets

WTI took another leg down this week below $45 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said supplies from non-OPEC countries will increase next year by the most in four years, suggesting that the OPEC cuts will not be enough to stabilize supply. US gasoline supplies also unexpectedly rose for a second week.

High Yield, and specifically the energy sector, has remained resilient to the drop in oil. We believe this is because the Energy mini-crash 18 months ago was effectively a controlled fire that burned off the weaker issuers and improved the credit quality of the sector. The refinancing needs of the sector are also relatively low.

Bond generally held up well this week with Treasuries posting +0.3% return. Equities were down or flat on the week and Commodities posted negative returns with WTI -2.4%.

Funds

A flattening of the yield curve as well as the corporate spread curve makes limited duration funds more appealing beyond their usual value of having a relatively low NAV volatility. Term premia or compensation for increasing duration in US Treasuries is very low.

We continue to like MLP funds based on the high sector distribution rates as well as our expectations of the eventual inventory rebalancing.

Beyond limited duration and MLP funds, we like Emerging Market Income funds. The yield differential between local EM bonds and US Treasuries is still fairly wide. EM currencies are also cheap on a fundamental basis, though not as much as a year ago. Emerging Markets economies have grown much more resilient over the last few years and are not as vulnerable to the rise in US rates. While idiosyncratic risks remain, particularly in Brazil and Turkey, we think overall the sector deserves a look.

We churn the EM Income sector funds through our multi-factor screen and come up with the following top funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income (NYSE:TEI)

Western Asset Emerg Markets Debt (NYSE:EMD)

MS Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)

MS Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Source: ADS Analytics

As we approach the half-year point, we thought it would be interesting to show the gross price returns of the major closed-end fund sectors.

As expected, given the strong rally in the S&P 500, equity sectors have outperformed although the Multi-Sector funds are not far behind, given the strong rally in non-agency RMBS securities and the strong performance of the US housing sector.

EM Income funds have also done very well - largely from the outperformance in EM currencies.

Activist Actions

Bulldog added 50,000 shares of Korea Equity Fund (NYSE:KEF) as well as 2,800 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund (NYSEMKT:PHF), both funds are due to liquidate.

Saba shed shares in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ERC) which is trading at 7.4% discount.

Dividend Actions

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) slightly increased its distribution.

Conclusion

With the overall macro environment consolidating gains made earlier in the year, the Fed is seeing inflation which the rest of the market is missing. Part of the recent yield curve flattening is no doubt the repricing lower of the likelihood of tax cuts. The rest has to come from a divergence between what is a relatively hawkish Fed stance and a more benign view of the market. The yield curve is still fairly steep so as a recession indicator it is still flashing green. However, a further rally in Treasuries will be more indicative of a rise in the likelihood of a recession, so watch this space!

Good Luck!

