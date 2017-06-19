Areas where risk to reward is in your favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

The divergence between indices continued last week, with the Dow Jones making new all time highs to close at 21,400, and tech (NASDAQ:QQQ) closing at last week's lows.

The 5 wave decline in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shown below is interesting, as we expect another decline to materialize after a lower high, suggesting the tech weakness will persist.

However, it is too early to get overly bearish. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has recently strengthened from a similar pattern, and the wave C down which triggered the head and shoulders pattern was very short.

I did like BAC for a short, but only because I was sure wave 'A' was a 5 wave decline and it was very high probability to see another low for wave C (which we got). I didn't like the too obvious head and shoulders pattern and I would be wary of one forming on AAPL or QQQ.

As for the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), there are various ways of counting the move from the March lows, but nothing that suggests a top is in or close to completing in the next week. I'm open to the idea of a wedge forming and grinding higher towards the 2490ish target.

Sorry if you think that isn't specific enough, but I find trying to be too accurate gets me into trouble. Trying to call each and every move in a choppy wave 4 consolidation has distracted from the bigger picture, which has always been higher.

This count from early March is still the primary view.

Precious Metals

Although many people now recognize Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) rallies after a Fed rate hike, the response is not always immediate and the 'buy the hike' trade is a tad obvious.

So while I still think gold - and indeed silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), and gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) - hold their May lows for another leg of the rally, I have suggested to hold off buying.

This count from last week is still valid.

Zooming in to try and catch the end of wave 'E' should reveal a three wave move into support, but there are two possibilities.

Firstly, wave c = wave a at the confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retrace at $1245.

The alternative is a much deeper retrace, where wave c = 161.8* wave a and the head and shoulders target meet at $1221.

At this moment in time I can't say which scenario will play out.

I can say the target is for at least a $150 rally, so if you factor this in to the risk versus reward, there is a good buy at $1245 and below.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

The oil pullback is getting a little deeper than I first expected, but I still think it rallies into the $60s later this year.

The current decline can be counted as complete, with wave c = 161.8* wave a at last week's low.

But to be honest, it's not a very clean count, especially the internal waves of wave C.

You could buy a break of the channel, or just take the longer term view that the low $40s are a good buy for the $60s. As I said earlier in this article, being super picky with short term counts can distract from the bigger picture.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Natural gas made a lower low last week and recovered as per the chart below from last week's article. Hopefully this time it is ready for the rally above $4.

When price trades above $3.2 I would move my stop up to just under last week's low.

Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT)

TLT has made a notable divergence from gold since early June.

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

TLT is red in the middle left chart and gold is blue.

With TLT approaching resistance at the gap window and 38.2% Fibonacci retrace, there is a possible pair trade of TLT short and gold long.

It's something to consider as I would expect the divergence to narrow.

I certainly wouldn't buy TLT up here.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

It looks likely the dollar will consolidate over the summer. There is decent support at the election day low of 96, but I still think the last leg of the decline (the blue wave v in the chart below) is a little short and out of proportion and price could grind lower. 95.5 is the preferred target, but I would not try to short at the end of such a long decline either.

That's not saying 'it could go up or down', it's simply approaching the chart from a trader's perspective. When price has declined 7.5% in a major currency, I personally wouldn't try and squeeze out the last 0.5%.

I'll track the formation above and hopefully something clear sets up in time.

Conclusions

Equities are set up for higher, and although tech may continue to underperform over the next few weeks, there should be a decent bounce in the next few sessions.

Precious metals should also continue higher. Considering the potential upside, it makes sense to look for a spot to buy against the May lows.

Oil has traded a range for over a year now and although I am still convinced of a rally into the $60s, the short term is unclear.

Natural gas longs can be cautiously optimistic that the advance to $4 and above has started, although it is still too early to move up stops.

TLT has hit resistance and there is an interesting pair trade of long gold, short TLT.

The dollar decline should slow and the path is likely sideways in a 95.50-97.50 range.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold, NG, SPX puts and various stocks.