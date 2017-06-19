Lennar Earnings: Fairly Valued Near $50, But Lennar Operates In Sweet Spot Of The Housing Market

Lennar (NYSE:LEN), the mid-range homebuilder that operates in the $300k - $500k sweet spot of the new home market, reports their fiscal Q2 '17 earnings Tuesday morning, June 20th, 2017, before the opening bell.

Street consensus per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S is expecting $1.29 in earnings per share on $3.4 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 36% and 255 respectively.

Last quarter, LEN's earnings report was a bit muddled with the WCI acquisition, which closed before the end of February '17, but the homebuilders still put up good results, although operating income fell 7% y/y despite the relatively warm winter.

LEN's "average sales price of home delivered" in Q1 '17 was $365k, materially less than Toll Brothers $700k, and what really seems to be the sweet spot of the home market, at least in the Midwest anyway.

Ive heard (and seen from clients) where +$600k homes can sit for 24 - 36 months before selling, while the $300k existing homes tend to move rather quickly.

But that is just the Midwest and may not be representative of the continental US.

Toll Brothers reported their latest quarter on May 23rd, '17 and the stock popped shortly after the report, but is still trading right in the same area 4 weeks later, i.e. in the high $30's. (Here was the earnings preview written for Toll.)

My sentiment in terms of owning LEN for clients right here is similar to Toll, trading a little over 1.5(x) tangible book value, LEN is not screamingly cheap or excessively overvalued, and thus I have no real burning desire to own the stock with rising short-term rates.

Besides, one of my friends in the business and a well-regarded blogger on Seeking Alpha - Jeff Miller of NewArc Capital - wrote his widely-followed blog this weekend with the title, "Is the Housing Rally Over ?" which is a question on everyone's mind that pays attention to the sector.

On Friday, the US Census Bureau reported that May Housing Starts fell 5.5% and Housing Permits fell 4.9%.

The housing data - in my opinion - has been distorted somewhat with the rise in MultiFamily housing with the rental boom following the 2008 Financial Crisis.

Maybe a little more concerning is that of the homebuilders I follow, you saw acquisitions of "multifamily" properties / communities as well as multifamily developers, which gives me pause that the homebuilders were chasing the market for the last 7 - 8 years.

The operating income for Lennar MultiFamily in fiscal 2016 was roughly 1% of LEN's total revenue last year so the single-family homebuilding segment still rules the roost.

Analysis / conclusion:

Trading at 11(x) forward earnings on expectations of 8% - 10% growth over fiscal 2017 - 2018 means LEN is cheap on a PEG (P.e. to growth ) basis and also with LEN trading at 1.5(x) tangible book value (LEN added some goodwill with the WCI community purchase) the stock is thought to be fairly valued on a book value basis as well.

With short-term rates rising, investors probably have better options for their money in terms of longer-term capital allocation, although I wouldn't expect the homebuilders like LEN or TOL to really cheapen up until the Treasury yield curve steepens substantially.

Morningstar labels the homebuilders a "no moat" sector which is pretty accurate and the majority of homebuilders are highly levered with credit ratings barely investment grade or below-investment-grade.

It is a very tough business competitively speaking.

Readers might scalp a buck or two off the earnings report Tuesday which could be pretty good, but I'm hoping in the next year or two that with higher longer rates the stocks will sell off below book value and that I can own for clients at a less than 1(x) price-to-book valuation.