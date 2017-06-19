PPL Corp.: High Yield, But Does It Stack Up To Peers?

The way forward is brighter, and the utility is a strong operator. However, the valuation isn't compelling at this time.

This article is part of a series covering a group of utilities, including PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). If you missed the first two, you can find them here and here.





PPL is a utility operating in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and the UK. This sets the company apart as unique to its peers, which mostly operate in regional regulated markets in one area of the US. It has hiked its dividend every year for 16 consecutive years and has a generous dividend yield today. The stock isn't trading at an extreme value today, but it is a solid choice for investors looking for exposure overseas while reaping the dividends of an American utility.

PPL has most of its customers in the UK, as shown on the map above. The ROE in that segment is higher than in its operations in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, and the rate base growth is solid as well. Half of earnings come from overseas and half from state-side, which is well diversified. However, such a significant portion of earnings being tied to the UK obviously opens the company up to currency risk, which it has attempted to hedge against.

Recent earnings were down YOY when adjusted by around 7%. Forex was a large negative impact on the earnings, as was the warmest February on record in Kentucky this last quarter. The company reaffirmed guidance for the full year of $2.05-2.25 per share in earnings, which would result in a forward P/E ratio of around 18X at the midpoint. Management remains confident in its ability to grow earnings at 5-6% per year going forward, with a key to that being a strong hedge against currency fluctuations.



Rate base growth is projected to be strong company-wide, despite the possibilities of declining electricity consumption in the UK going forward. PPL seems to have solid ties to its regulators in all of its operating areas, which is important for a utility for rate increases. In Kentucky, a rate review is underway right now to increase the company's annual revenues by ~$122 million. Good relationships with regulators is key to a utility's success, and PPL has been successful with that over time.

Looking at electricity demand projections, I borrowed from my article on SCG:

(Source: EIA.gov)

Electricity demand in the US overall is expected to stay relatively flat over time, with the pace of growth slowing due to efficiency gains. Developing countries like China and India can see mid- to high-single-digit gains every year in electrical demand, but the US market has mostly leveled off. EIA projects that natural gas usage will continue to increase under most conditions, and the mix of fuels will continue to shift while overall electrical usage will remain relatively flat.

(Source: IEEFA)

Although American electricity demand is expected to be mostly flat, some projections have the UK actually seeing declining electricity demand over time due to efficiency gains. Notice above that the electricity demand has leveled and even slightly declined over time. The big takeaway from this is that PPL has managed to improve its rate base and grow earnings in its UK business at a faster rate than its American business despite flat electricity demand. Going forward, I would expect that to continue. Additionally, renewables will continue to receive a large portion of investment dollars. Interconnection, as it is shown below, pertains to the UK linking its grid up to neighboring countries through undersea cabling. From the IEEFA:

Interconnection can smooth variability in wind power by reaching into wider weather systems, and it can diversify generation. For example, the U.K. can tap hydropower in Norway, where peak supply matches U.K. peak demand in winter, various generation technologies elsewhere in continental Western Europe and wind power in Ireland. In the U.K., interconnection can also help the U.K. access cheap imports. National Grid estimates that doubling U.K. interconnection capacity would lead to consumer savings of £1 billion annually as a result of cheaper electricity imports.

(Source: IEEFA)

Management has stated on several occasions that the UK's exit from the EU will have basically no effect on the business. There is a chance that the UK government will change some regulations regarding its electrical generation mix or the grid once out from underneath the EU, but I expect that PPL will have no problem adapting to that when the time comes.

The pound weighed against the dollar is very weak at the moment compared to its averages. In 2007, the GBP was worth around $2, while today it is closer to the $1.20 range. This has greatly affected businesses with operations in the UK, PPL included. For that reason, the company has currency hedges in place to attempt to even out earnings growth over time. The hedges allow the company to deliver on its promise of ~5% earnings growth, even if the GBP falls to $1.05. Although I am not in the currency trading business, it could very easily go the other direction and markedly strengthen against the dollar, which would actually provide a lot of upside for the stock.

Management included some currency projections with its recent earnings slides, which shows that the GBP is mostly expected to increase. Regardless of whether or not this occurs, the company is protected. However, it stands to gain significantly on a strengthening of the GBP.

The regulatory framework in the UK is different than that in the US. The utilities operate under a price control for a set period, the current one being RIIO-ED1, which will last from 2015 to 2023. This is administered by Ofgem. PPL made a number of commitments under this framework, including grid upgrades and safety standards. The company then briefs its progress annually to show that it is meeting its commitments. PPL has done well, with its WPD utilities coming in as the top 4 in the UK for customer satisfaction, gaining the highest incentive payments among the UK distribution network operators. The regulatory environment allows for PPL to achieve excellent ROE over time, and the incentive payments are well in line with the company's investments into its grid.

PPL continues to invest heavily in its network domestically. Project Compass, for instance, will be an interconnection costing $3-4 billion, leading to substantial savings for ratepayers and improved grid reliability. It is a 475-mile line running from Western PA to Southeastern NY. Continued investments into the grid and transmission lines improve customer satisfaction and drive down costs in the long run due to fewer and less costly repairs. Sustained transmission outages are down for the company by close to 75% over the last 5 years, preventing an estimated 100,000 customer outages. Additionally, the company is investing into renewables and scaling down its coal emissions, with a proposed $16 billion investment over the next 5 years. Like I discussed in my article on NEE, the world is moving in that direction, and the utilities need to embrace it and start shifting towards that.





PPL has the highest return on invested capital among its peers over the last 2 years. This shows strong value creation for its shareholders and excellent choices on its capital investments. ROIC is a very important metric to watch for utilities, due to the highly capital-intensive nature of the business.

PPL is basically tied for the lowest P/E ratio of its peer group as well. This is likely due to its poor earnings growth for the last few years. Since 2009, the company's earnings have only grown at an average rate of around 2%. However, this is expected to be 5-6% going forward.

PPL's payout ratio is right in the wheelhouse for dividend growth investors, along with SCG and NEE. The 50-60% range gives room for continued growth and investments into the business, while still being generous enough to shareholders.

The company is the highest yielding, besides Southern Company (NYSE:SO), due to its low valuation which makes up for the relatively lower payout ratio. None of the dividend yields are particularly enticing on their own for dividend investors at this point when compared to historical averages. However, a safe 4% with PPL is a good option for current income investors.

PPL has not had the best dividend growth over time. Its 10-year growth ranks between that of SO and DUK, but it seems to have been slowing over time. However, management has guided for 4% dividend growth per year going forward. Investors don't buy utilities for high dividend growth, and PPL's forecast of 4% is about average for the group.

Due to the recent earnings weakness and slow-to-negative growth over the recent past based mostly on currency headwinds, PPL is trading above its long-term average today. There was definitely a good time to grab shares last October, when many stocks were down.

PPL is currently trading a little richly, with a dividend yield below its long-term average. I don't see today as a compelling opportunity value-wise to initiate a position.

Based on analyst estimates and a generous 15X multiple (above the average of 13-14X) due to fewer currency headwinds moving forward, an investment today would yield an annualized total return of 3%. This would actually result in a lower share price 3 years from now than today. I like PPL's diversification overseas and its strong position with regulators and smart investments. However, I am setting a price target of $34 for me to consider initiating a position, which it was trading at not too long ago.

