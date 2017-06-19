Tableau: Where's Its Beef?

Tableau: Is that Granada I see or only Asbury Park?

The other day Goldman Sachs surprised investors to an extent by upgrading the shares of Tableau (NYSE:DATA) from hold to buy and increasing their price target to $78. The prior price target had been $59 - obviously this analyst is enamored by the company's transition to the cloud. I thought it a bit ironic that the upgrade came just before I had finished reviewing the outlook for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) whose shares, at any rate, are suffering through the transition blues. The analyst suggested that the company's revenues would grow by more than 6X over the next 3 years - that is apparently not a typo - and would reach $1.2/billion a quarter by the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Another analyst at Bernstein has recently written that Tableau is the most likely "outperformer" in its mid-cap software universe and has set a price target of $79 for the shares.

Apparently, investors aren't convinced that the shore seen by these analysts is really Granada. (The heading of this section is taken from the lyrics of a famous Cole Porter song, "At Long Last Love" whose lyrics are a mine of useable quotes - at least for me. In the 1930's when the song was first written, there was a pretty large gulf between the beaches of Asbury Park and Granada. Today, with all of the development and construction of vast condo complexes in Granada - well the difference is probably quite a bit less.) The shares haven't really done much after their initial pop - they are trading about 3% higher than they were before the GS upgrade.

I do not know how to evaluate a forecast such as that provided by the GS analyst. 6X growth in 3 years to a level of revenues not yet achieved by any other cloud software vendor. Has Tableau invented the next big thing in enterprise software? Did it do so while we were all asleep? Does the company's data visualization platform find the data and write the queries without human intervention? The current monthly subscription cost for Tableau's solution is $35 - although the company's competitors offer comparable functionality for as little as $10/month. But the math at $35 is staggering enough. It suggests that Tableau will be able to reach an active subscriber count of 11 million users - if the company didn't lower prices over time. Maybe 30 million users at a more reasonable price point. Pardon me as dubious, unpersuaded or whatever.

In the short term, it is certainly possible that Tableau will raise guidance on its transition to a subscription model. The trend in this space toward cloud based delivery is very strong and most of the competitors offer their solutions on a subscription basis.

I would guess, indeed, that the analysts in question felt that the emanations and penumbras that were heard on calls they probably have had with management suggested something like that. Does that mean that the company could raise overall guidance? It has been a good year, for the most part, in which to sell software. But given all the headwinds that are blowing out there, I would avoid this name. I really think that there is a lot more bun than beef in the Tableau sandwich, at least for investors.

Tableau in transition - do the financials present an accurate picture?

Tableau reported its Q1 financial results more than a month ago now. The results were well received and the shares jumped about 10% in the wake of the earnings announcement to current levels. In point of fact, Tableau shares have been one of the better performers year-to-date. They are up almost 50% compared to the appreciation of the IGV over that span of 26%. Has the company's results, guidance and valuation really been that good over the span to warrant 50% share price appreciation.

Quarterly growth for Q1 as reported was up 16% year on year. In Q4, revenues grew by 24%. For the full year 2016, total revenues grew by 27%.

License revenue growth has fallen to 1% as reported, while Maintenance and Service revenue, rose by 36%. License bookings, which Tableau defines as the either the value of an on-prem license or the 1st year of contracted revenue only, rose 6%. The company has a metric in which it normalizes its bookings to account for the change in mix between perpetual and subscription models. I am not sure what conversion factor it uses and it would surely be worthwhile understanding. Tableau management when pressed on the point declined to disclose the conversion factor, declined to forecast the growth rate for bookings or normalized bookings going forward and left the issue of reported growth for normalized bookings growth in the air.

I am not a conspiracy fan…although lately the geopolitical world seems to belie my naive belief in normalcy. But I find it bit off-putting that the company chose not to make its expectations for sales performance transparent. One is left wondering about just how uncertain the outlook might be that prevents the company from either disclosing the conversion calculation cited earlier or forecasting some bookings metric for the balance of the year.

That metric showed a booking growth of 20% down from 27% a year ago adjusting for some normalization of bookings from ratable contracts. I find it very hard to become enthused or excited at a 20% rate of bookings growth in the context of the soft launch of subscription pricing. I find it harder still to think that the decelerating growth in bookings is a good thing. And I am going to also suggest that customers aren't all stupid and blind. By that I mean I find it hard to believe that large users are going to be willing to pay more for Tableau solutions because they are available ratably then when they only had a perpetual license option.

Q1, at least to me, featured some other less than exceptional sales performance metrics, ones hiding out on the last page of the earnings release. Amongst these included a decline in new customer acquisition and stagnation in the number of large deals closed during the quarter looked at year on year.

On the conference call, management kept reiterating its mantra that subscription pricing is better for its large users. Again, most of its large users have their own set of financial analysts and controllers and CFOs and the like. The payback period between perpetual and subscription is a bit less more than 4 years including the cost of maintenance. There is probably a modest premium that users will pay for flexibility in terms of being able to minimize large, upfront commitments. But there is very little evidence to suggest that users are going to pay more for a Tableau desktop that they acquire on a subscription than one they acquire through a perpetual license. I think it is simply difficult to believe that the company will see the life it needs from subscriptions to equal the revenues it has been getting from selling perpetual licenses. The price issue will be harder to deal with as time goes on, and for renewals in particular, and there are and will continue to be numerous migration tools available to exploit that price differential.

Tableau has been around for a few years. Users know what they are getting. Consuming Tableau is a financial decision and perhaps a competitive/pricing decision. Tableau has to compete with a $10/month desktop from Microsoft - that can be free in some cases and a $25/month price for the equivalent Qlik functionality.

In addition to the above issues, a contra-indicator of sorts, showed a very sharp change. The company's cash flow increased sharply. This wasn't primarily a result of operational improvement as the GAAP net loss was greater last quarter than the year earlier level. What did happen was that the reduction in account receivable balances was massive - at far greater levels than had been the case in Q1 2017. I do not think this was a function of the company improving its collections. I think it was a function of the company not being able to book many large license transactions that typically fall at the end of a quarter and are the most significant constituent in terms of receivables. In fact, on a sequential basis, Tableau saw large deals fall from 25 to 10. It was this, in turn, that led to receivable balances falling by 37% sequentially, not because of better collections.

As mentioned, the company saw its GAAP loss increase year on year. So far, it hasn't proven possible to tame the beast of increases in GAAP expenses. Last quarter, gross margins rose modestly. That's the good news. The relatively strong performance of gross margins was due to the improvement the company managed in the cost of maintenance and services which achieved a gross margin of 78% last quarter compared to 72% the prior year.

The bad news is there has not been any real expense control in terms of operating expense ratios. Sales and marketing expense came to 59% of revenues in the March quarter compared to 62% of revenues in the year earlier period. On the other hand, research and development expense rose by 20% last quarter compared to the prior year and increased 80 bps to 42% of revenues. General and Administrative costs rose 33% year on year and reached 12.2% of revenues last quarter compared to 10.8% of revenues in the prior year. Overall, operating expenses continued to surpass revenues and were 113% of total revenues compared to 114% revenues the prior year.

Looked at sequentially, I think it is fair to suggest that expense ratio control actually deteriorated. In particular, research and development costs increased from 32% of revenue to 42% sequentially, while sales and marketing expense went from 54% of revenue to 59% and general and administrative costs rose from 10% of revenue to 12%. Much of that has to do with the fall in revenues between Q4 and Q1. On the other hand, I do not think it takes high-powered financial analysis to suggest these ratios are ugly, particularly in the wake of the arrival of a new CEO whose job was to restore this company to financial health. What may be surprising is that these expense ratios came in a quarter during which actual Tableau headcount fell a bit from the prior sequential quarter.

What is perhaps equally concerning is that there is no real guidance that suggests that these kinds of GAAP expense ratios are going to improve any time in the near future. In fact, during the conference call the CFO said Tableau is behind its hiring plan and will accelerate its hiring for the balance of the year. It sure takes lots of opex to sell desktop visualization technology. I will return to that discussion later in this article.

The problems with Tableau

I like to try to be impartial and analytical in writing these articles. In some ways, Tableau is the gold standard for enterprise BI and analytics. It is well regarded by users. Tableau is going to be considered for most of the largest RFPs simply because of its position in the space. And it is going to win lots of deals. There is a certain amount of the "success breeds success" operating for Tableau in terms of its business outlook. It is likely to continue to grow, certainly in the number of its seats, although perhaps significantly more slowly in terms of revenue. Tableau was the disruptive technology when it burst on the scene a few years ago and it provides users with an excellent experience in terms of advanced analytics for forecasting and for ease of use. It spends an enormous amount of resources on development as was shown above and it does get a return on that investment.

Tableau has one basic problem that is not going to be fixed by offering different consumption models. It offers a desktop application that was revolutionary when it was initially introduced but is now mimicked by a whole host of competitors starting with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The problem with Tableau, simply put, is called Power BI and its $9.99/month price point. I have linked here to the Gartner MQ report for February 2017. There are those who do not regard Gartner as an oracle on competitive analysis. On the other hand, it is certainly the leading market analysis firm in the IT space and has a huge influence on what people choose to buy and consider. I strongly suggest that investors look at the MQ analysis.

I am going to quote extensively from the Gartner reprint because in terms of considering Tableau as an investment, it is, directly on point. I think that if a picture is worth a thousand words, than the chart in the report says it all. As will be discussed below, Microsoft has a product roadmap that is more visionary than the one articulated by Tableau and that is a function of Tableau needing to catch up in terms of offering its own set of enterprise features. That is a pretty big problem in terms of selling, when the more advanced alternative costs only 30% of the high-priced offering.

And it isn't all that wonderful to compete in a space that is said to have no fewer than 24 competitors, many of whom will provide data visualization capabilities as part of their core software offering at no additional charge. There is a famous saying in Texas that one hears often enough to the effect that "too many duck hunters and not enough ducks means everyone goes home hungry." Tableau is one of those likely to be hungry duck hunters.

I have chosen to quote extensively from the Gartner analysis. Presumably it isn't rhetoric and is supposed to be an unbiased guide to selecting a solution. I have edited it down - there was more I could have chosen.

Gartner, in writing about Tableau, says that there has been a "Mainstreaming of core innovational. Visual based data exploration (Tableau's primary disruptive capability) is, while still a differentiator, now being offered by most players in the modern BI market. …While Tableau is viewed as the gold standard, the value of that distinction has diminished as feature differentiation narrows, competitive options grow and enterprise features and price versus value for money, factor more in the purchasing decision than before. This has caused increasingly competitive and contested expansion and enterprise deals. "Moreover, Tableau's need to improve its enterprise features diverts investment from "smart next-generation capabilities that will be the cornerstone of future competitive differentiation."

As an investor, I really am not sure how much further I need to go than that quote in finding that making a commitment in Tableau shares is not prudent at this point. If ever there were a set up for market share losses, then the situation described above would be setting the table. But wait, there is more. "Cost of software and complex packaging, particularly as low-cost options grow, is a challenge for Tableau. One of Tableau's few below average rated execution measures continues to be sales experience… "With increased price sensitivity in this market, new lower-price market entrants are being considered by and appealing to buyers, particularly for the more lightweight user in larger deployments…"

Loss of differentiation, more low-cost entrants, greater price sensitivity - and there is still more than that. Everything seen through the lens of the Gartner commentary is exactly what makes a commitment in Tableau shares risky. The company has just about everything you do not want in an investment.

From the same survey, here are a few comments about the Microsoft Power BI offering. "Microsoft is furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis and has also continued to execute on its road map with frequent product releases…" Microsoft continues to integrate its machine-learning capabilities as part of a complete solution, the Cortana Intelligence Suite. This vendor has also moved a step closer to linking insights to actions with the recent integration of Power BI with Microsoft Flow and within its business application, Microsoft Dynamics."

So, Microsoft is furthest along in terms of what its solutions can actually do to create value…as opposed to drawing charts and graphs. People buy BI in order to actually use the solution, not to admire the graphics. The graphics are nice, but the meat of the value proposition is to use the tool to help improve the quality of the decisions. That is what Microsoft does best according to Gartner.

But it gets better for Microsoft. "Microsoft is placing downward pricing pressure on the BI and analytics market with both a free desktop product as well as low subscription price per user per month. On an annualized basis, Microsoft Power BI is roughly 80% lower than other cloud BI products. Lowest total cost of ownership was cited as the second most important reason for reference customers choosing Microsoft Power BI." And finally, "Microsoft's customer reference scores place it in the top quartile for ease of use and complexity of analysis."

One of the things that struck me in reviewing the conference call transcript more than a month after listening to it initially is what I might describe as the level of complacency about these issues articulated by the current CEO. The current CEO would have it that the old school competitors are dead meat. They have inflexible, expensive and complicated deployments, he claims. But Gartner says that is changing. Who should one believe?

As for the many newer competitors - which presumably include Microsoft, he says that Tableau is beating the newer competitors in terms of innovation. Somehow that doesn't match up with the passages I quoted from Gartner. I think those who neglect these kinds of discrepancies are likely to pay for that complacency, if not in this present quarter over time.

I am not too sure I know how I would go about solving the problems that Tableau faces. It surely hasn't the resources to be able to compete against the Microsoft in terms of cost and innovation at the same time. And the old-line BI vendors are not quite dead meat as competitors. They are run by intelligent men and women and have huge resources with which they are narrowing competitive differentiators.

As mentioned at the start of this article, there have been two analysts who have re-rated the shares positively in the last couple of weeks based on their belief - almost certainly engendered by management "body language" - that the company is seeing a more rapid shift to subscription from perpetual license. I have no reason to doubt that the price of perpetual license is too high, particularly when considering the cost of maintenance and the capabilities that must usually be procured from 3rd parties in order to implement a complex Tableau deployment.

But it is simply hard to believe, under the circumstances, that Tableau is not seeing decelerating growth in terms of bookings and it seems likely that its market share is under significant pressure as well.

One issue to consider is just how fast this space is actually growing. A few years ago, I think it would have been accepted that this was one of the more rapid growing spaces within the IT universe. And now? Well, the Gartner study cited earlier says that the BI and analytics software market is growing at 7%. One needs to dig a bit deeper however, to find the category in which Tableau actually competes which is called modern BI and analytics which is growing far more rapidly than the market for traditional BI solutions. And here one sees another more or less intractable problem for Tableau. In 2015, the market was said to have grown 64% and by 2020, growth is expected to decelerate to 19%. Gartner is basically saying that the app has become mainstream and is no longer the hottest new thing. In addition, revenue growth projections are being constrained by price competition.

There are simply too many headwinds that Tableau faces for me to be positive on this name. The shares do not reflect all of the risks that third party observers have articulated.

Valuation

Now if Tableau shares were cheap enough, maybe none of this would matter. But they really aren't, or at least I have a tough time figuring out that they are. At the present point, Tableau has 77 million fully diluted shares outstanding. That is up by 4.7% compared to a year ago. The level of share dilution is going to remain significant for this company far into the future because of the dilution from stock based comp. Tableau shares closed at a bit over $62 on Friday. That computes to a market capitalization of just less than $4.8 billion. The company has a current cash balance of $955 million and no debt. So, the enterprise value is currently about $3.8 billion.

The current consensus sales forecast for the year is $875 million. That is an EV/S of 4.3X. What's the problem with that? It is not an outlier for that metric in the IT space. Well, the problem with that is that growth is declining and is likely to continue to do so and that profitability is nowhere in sight and is likely further away than envisioned given the extreme price pressures in this space.

Tableau is expected to have marginal levels of non-GAAP profitability both this year and next based on the current First Call consensus. The P/E ratio isn't meaningful and as pointed out earlier, the expense ratios are not showing any significant improvement. How they might, given the level of competitive threats, is something I do not begin to understand.

On an annual basis, the company has generated cash and I assume it will continue to do so. Slightly more than 100% of the company's cash generation comes from stock based comp, although other cash flow drivers included depreciation and the increase in deferred revenue. Last year, changes in the balance sheet consumed quite a bit of cash. As mentioned earlier, that reversed significantly in the 1st quarter.

Given that the increase in deferred revenue declined in Q1, and that the flow of funds from receivables in not really repeatable, I think it is fair to assume that for the full year, cash flow will be similar to the $175 million generated by that metric in 2016. The company's capex was not insubstantial last year and that spending continued into Q1 of the current year. Overall, it would seem that free cashflow is likely to be around or just a bit above $100 million for this current year. That is a free cash flow yield of just greater than 2.5 %, not perhaps the most inspiring level for that metric.

Could Tableau be bought. That is one reason I wouldn't short the name. At this point, and at this valuation, the obvious buyers are probably not focused on a transaction - but there have been many surprises in terms of acquisitions in this space recently and the potential cannot be ruled out.

The shares are no longer a favorite of the analyst community with 19 of 33 analysts that report their rating to First Call rating it as a hold or less. Usually I like to see companies that are not over-recommended. But in this case, with a market seeing declining growth, greater competition, a lessening set of differentiators and facing extreme price competition from Microsoft, I would be hard pressed to find why the shares need to be in my portfolio. Until I see some evidence that the issue of decreasing differentiation is being mitigated, this is not a name I find attractive.