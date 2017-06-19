Macy's: More Insider Buying Has Us Buying Too

Tough to say after we were buyers from $40 to $30, but we continue to think the company's asset base makes its equity (and select bonds) cheap as well.

By Parke Shall

Executive turn over at Macy's (NYSE:M) is happening as CEO Terry Lundgren has shifted the reins to the new incoming CEO, Jeff Gennette. At the same time we are seeing insider buying in shares of Macy's over the last two weeks. The insider buying has been something that has definitely perked up our ears and drawn us to Macy's as a topic of discussion yet again.

For some time now we have been weighing the pros and the cons of getting long Macy's and hoping either for an organic business turnaround or a strategic transaction that could unlock shareholder value going forward. On the heels of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) coming out and announcing last week that they were considering such a strategic transaction, we wrote this article that explained our feelings about the probability of Macy's doing the same.

On 6.12.17, seemingly making a bet on himself, incoming CEO Jeff Gennette purchased 13,085 shares on the open market at a price of $22.95.

And now, with shares at about $22 and trading at an industry low price to earnings ratio, a member of the Board of Directors has also stepped up and purchased nearly $100,000 worth of stock. On Friday, Macy's Director William Lenehan filed a Form 4, acquiring more than 4,000 shares on the open market.

We had already questioned a couple of times why Macy's fell on its investor day presentation that stated margins could miss slightly. We didn't find this to be a huge deal as the company ultimately came out and reiterated their EPS guidance for the year. All this means is that we have near term confidence in Macy's multiples staying compressed the way that they currently are.

If the company's EPS number were going to come down again one could make the argument that the company's 7.5x PE isn't really a true forward PE because as estimates come down the multiple will obviously expand. What we are seeing here doesn't seem to be that case.

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

It seems to be the likely scenario that executives believe Macy's shares are actually just cheap. Their actions have spoken a lot louder than their words.

We have been arguing for quite some time that at some point, retail in the brick-and-mortar space is going to find some type of bottom. We are just not convinced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is simply going to put everybody out of business all at the same time and that Amazon itself won't see significant competition elsewhere, especially as traditional brick-and-mortar retailers look to expand their presence in online retailing. We have a long argued that the secret for current brick-and-mortar stores to avoid bankruptcy is going to be to find a hybrid model, wherein they close down a significant portion of their in-store retail presence and try to divert this traffic online. There is a recipe there that these companies need to find in order to stay competitive and rip the biggest margins. Aside from this, it is still very hard to try and call the bottom with Macy's. But here's what we know now:

We know that insiders are buying the stock now at a somewhat decent clip. We know that the company, despite bringing down margin guidance, recently reiterated its EPS guidance. We know that this confirms that the company trades at a forward PE that is one of the lowest in the sector. We know the company has a legitimate and robust asset base to fall back on in $10-$15 billion worth of real estate that could somehow be unlocked in any number of strategic transactions. We know that Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) and its previous branch out into retail warehouses confirms that there is going to be a happy medium between online and brick-and-mortar. Finally, we know that Macy's now pays a dividend yield well over 6.5% and they haven't said anything about cutting their dividend. While some have argued that cutting the dividend may be a prudent move in order to help service some of the company's debt, we are going to have to point to the giant asset base that the company has to fall back on. They could keep the dividend where it is and make the stock attractive from a yield standpoint and just lever against their real estate or sell real estate in order to deal with their debt.

The point is that with an enterprise value of about $12 billion you can basically buy Macy's real estate and get its legacy business for free as a call option. The cash flow streams tacked on to the value of the company's real estate make the company a good investment choice here and this may very well be why insiders are starting to get active in buying stock.

Anybody who says the real estate case has failed because nothing has materialized yet is looking backward, and the stock market is a forward looking indicator. We bought shares with management last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.