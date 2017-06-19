Why I Have High Hopes For Realty Income And Tanger Factory Outlet (Brad Thomas)

*This article includes a full excerpt from an interview of Brad Thomas at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit. Registration free for a limited time.

Brad Thomas is one of nine Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Brad was what investment he specifically has the highest hopes for right now. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Brad's favorite REITs to invest in today...

Reality Income (NYSE:O) has a predictable business model

It is well positioned to benefit from market consolidation

It is insulated from the "Three Ts"

Brad also really likes Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT)

It has no direct REIT competitor

No exposure to retail stores that are struggling

Interview excerpt (interview starts at 1:10)



Companies mentioned in Brad's interview: Realty Income, Tanger Factory, Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Apollo Commercial (NYSE:ARI), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR).

Additional Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.