My Biggest Mistake: Sticking With Gilead Too Long (Bret Jensen)

Bret shares expectation for sentiment to change and what he thinks the floor is for stock price.

*The following is a full excerpt of an interview with Bret Jensen from the June DIY Investing Summit.

Bret Jensen is one of nine Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit.

Bret's biggest mistake so far this year...

Even so, he things the company is still ridiculously undervalued based on cash flow

Hepatitis C market share is holding steady and the HIV franchise is strong

Just a matter of "when" sentiment will change

Hard to see sentiment getting worse from here

Bret shares why and when he expects sentiment to change and what he thinks the floor to be for GILD stock (Mid-$60s)

Interview excerpt (interview starts at 1:10):

Companies mentioned in Bret's interview: Gilead Sciences, Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN), Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER), Synergy (NASDAQ:SGYP), Flexion (NASDAQ:FLXN), Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX)

