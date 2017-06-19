Wall Street Breakfast: Day One Of Brexit Negotiations

Economy

"Because we're leaving the EU, we will be leaving the single market. And, by the way, we'll be leaving the customs union," U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond declared, despite the Conservative Party's recent election setback. What about a possible €55B-€60B divorce bill? "I don't recognize these sums at all," he said. "I think this is the most egregious pre-negotiation posturing that I've seen for a very long while."

One person has been killed and 10 injured after a man drove a van into worshippers leaving a London mosque early Monday. Investigation of the incident is being carried out by the British police's counter-terrorism command, while Theresa May said it's being treated as a potential terrorist attack. The news isn't moving sterling, which continues to trade around the $1.27 handle seen through the last week.

President Emmanuel Macron won a commanding majority in France's parliamentary elections on Sunday, securing a powerful mandate to push through his pro-business reforms. According to exit polls, year-old En Marche! was on track to take around 361 seats in the 577-seat national assembly, marginalizing the long-dominant Republican and Socialist parties.

New American sanctions under consideration would damage U.S.-Russian relations, Vladimir Putin told news agency RIA, but he said it was too early to talk about retaliation. Meanwhile, the European Union in the coming days is set to extend sanctions again on Russian companies and others who gained from the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Deepening involvement? An American warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday, marking the first such occurrence in the country's years-long civil war. Meanwhile, Iran launched missiles over the weekend at ISIS targets in Syria in response to the recent attacks in Tehran. The Syrian pound has lost four-fifths of its value since 2010, while the IMF said Syria's GDP today is less than half of what it was before the war.

Efforts to end a two-week-old crisis in the Persian Gulf have shifted to the U.S., with Rex Tillerson canceling a trip to Mexico to try to end a Saudi-led coalition's isolation of Qatar. "The Secretary of State will continue his efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region through in-person meetings and phone conversations with Gulf and regional leaders," according to the State Department.

Australia's economy is capable of stronger growth, according to central bank governor Philip Lowe, but he said lawmakers must first overcome political gridlock over needed economic reforms. Separately, Moody's downgraded the long-term credit rating of Australia's "Big Four" banks, saying surging home prices, rising household debt and sluggish wage growth pose a threat to the lenders.

U.S. index provider MSCI is likely to promote Argentina to its $1.5T Emerging Markets Index (ETF: EEM) this week, prompting investment funds from all over the world to buy Argentine equities. The Merval stock index has risen 24% YTD, while the country recently commenced several sovereign bond sales, ending a decade of isolation from international credit.

Taking a big step towards loosening the shackles on Wall Street, President Trump has nominated James Clinger as chairman of the FDIC, one of the U.S.'s most powerful bank regulators. If confirmed by the Senate, he would begin his term in November. Clinger currently serves as chief counsel for the House Financial Services Committee and has been involved in efforts to rip up Dodd-Frank.

Just days after the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates, several Fed Presidents will make appearances across the country. New York's William Dudley will kick off the full week of Fedspeak today, taking part in a roundtable with local business leaders in Plattsburgh, NY. Later tonight, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions and monetary policy in NYC.