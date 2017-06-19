Mylan Has Once Again Simply Become A Bargain

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has once again become attractive as a potential long-term investment after a relatively unwarranted selloff over the last week that was attributable to news that we don't think will have a meaningful impact on the company's cash flow stream for the long term.

As you can see from the chart above, MYL shares sold off last week and have already moved well off the $40 level it was that when the company came out and reiterated guidance two quarters ago. Since then, the company has continued to reiterate guidance with Mylan expected to do $5.19 in EPS this year and $5.68 next year.

As you can see from the chart below, that puts the company's price to earnings ratio on the very low end, not only as compared with its competitors but also against all sectors.

The stock sold off over the last week due to continued concerns about drug pricing and an executive order that the president was looking to tee up to try and curb companies from abusing the system. In addition, ADMP's version of a generic EpiPen was approved towards the end of the week last week and this also further pressured Mylan shares by about another dollar bringing them around $36 to end the week. We believe this makes MYL shares incredibly cheap and we wanted to again review why we like MYL for the longer term.

MYL gets treated like a lot of other bad names in pharma. Many names like Valeant (NYSE:VRX) or Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) or Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) have limited product portfolios and only a couple legs to stand on to hold up their cash flow stream. They are levered just as significantly as Mylan is, but their cash flow stream is much more likely to come under jeopardy then Mylan's is. One of the things that makes Mylan such an attractive buy for the longer-term is that they have a product portfolio that encompasses over 1000 products internationally. The public looks at the company as "an EpiPen story" because of the news that has broken. But the reality is that Mylan, especially after its acquisition of MEDA, owns a lot of the most commonly used international generic drugs and fights aggressively to keep this portfolio expanding going forward. It's a product portfolio deserving of a multiple far higher than 7x.

This means that the cash flow stream is going to be fairly safe going forward regardless of legislation targeting drug pricing and whether or not EpiPen takes a hit to its business. We love the above chart. Right now MYL trades at about 12x cash flows, but its cash flows are increasing meaningfully.

We also wanted to talk a little bit about why MYL could become attractive to a different group of investors at this point in time. We all know that we have seen major sector rotation out of technology and into sectors that have lower valuations and lower multiples. While most of the money that rolled out of the NASDAQ last week wound up in financials or retail, we don't think it will be long before people start targeting companies like Mylan to roll into with their proceeds from high flying technology stocks.

Usually when a stock has a PE ratio that's under 10x there is some type of elevated risk profile that has caused the compressed valuation. Usually it's either the cash flow stream that is going to be in jeopardy in the future, or revenues are declining instead of increasing. There is usually something that compresses evaluation to that point. If you can find a spot where the market has simply mispriced an equity, as we believe it has in the case of Mylan, then that arguably becomes an immense opportunity for potential growth.

If you recall, we were buying MYL shares back during the middle of the EpiPen scandal, in the low $30 range. It was our contention then that shares were worth about $50 at least and activist investor David Einhorn echoed this sentiment in an investor presentation since then. What we have seen since the EpiPen saga started is a cash flow stream that has remained largely uninterrupted. Mylan will continue to generate cash going forward because of their diverse portfolio of products, which gives them many legs to stand on. At some point, we predict market participants are going to realize that there is very little risk of bankruptcy or default here and that over the course of the next 5 or 10 years, MYL's valuation could expand significantly. Additionally if the company stays as cheap as it is now we still would not put it past a potential acquirer or potential activist investor to get involved.

One of the major problems that the company has had over the last couple of years has been PR and imaging. If management had not come off so callous and unconcerned during the EpiPen scandal we believe public perception of the company will be better, thus leading to a more aggressive valuation. The company definitely could be spending a little bit more on public relations and adjusting how it is presenting itself to the public but regardless, its missteps in this facet have created what we believe to be a significant buying opportunity going forward for long-term focused investors. We have owned Mylan since we started writing about it a while ago and we have watched shares head over $40 and then pull back. The company has done nothing but reaffirm its guidance since then and we think the market has significantly mispriced this equity.

In addition we are also going to be conducting a review of the company's capital structure to find out if there are similarly situated opportunities in owning the company's debt going forward. That will be our next article on Mylan. We bought more MYL last week and have a long term focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.