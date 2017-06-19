Denbury Resources: Trying To Get That Profit Feeling Again

Paying for the new deals with a property sale is also a step in the right direction because the net deal adds production without using cash.

Recently, Denbury Resources (DNR) acquired a 23% interest in Salt Creek Field for about $71 million. The acquisition adds about 9 million barrels of oil reserves at less than $8 per barrel. The property purchase would add about 2,100 BOD to production immediately. The company has non-productive but commercially useful property that it plans to sell to ultimately finance the transaction. In the meantime, the credit line was used for the transaction.

Source: Denbury Resources June 2017, Corporate Presentation

The company expects to be able to add another 9 million barrels to reserves for less than $7 per barrel over the next several years. With capital expenditures of about $5 million for the year, the expenditures do not require a lot of maintenance for the cash strapped company.

This announcement comes on the heels of another $16 million acquisition in Mississippi. Capital expenditures for this project are expected to be under $10 million with first production next year at the latest.

Denbury needed some cheap ways to arrest the natural production decline of its properties. Cash flow was not going to cover the capital budget so another way needed to be sought. These transactions get the ball rolling in the right direction. Management may need to find some outright "steals" to get out of its current predicament. These announced deals are decent (but too small so are of minimal help). But extremely profitable deals or a major equity injection is needed to aid the current financial predicament. Management appears to lack that "killer instinct" needed in a dire situation such as this. The company has access to a lot of carbon dioxide. Management needs to find customers to sell the carbon dioxide to. So, the Mississippi deal will aid cash flow in addition to the predicted oil production.

Source: Denbury Resources June 2017, Corporate Presentation

This company has a lot of debt, so the decreasing use of carbon dioxide may be good for production costs, but it is bad for company revenue overall. Similarly, the company may have the best revenue per BOE in the comparison above, but there is not enough oil revenue to make an adequate profit to service the debt and meet capital requirements to maintain production. The overall situation is beginning to look like a downward spiral that management is going to have to work fast to escape.

Source: Denbury Resources June 2017, Corporate Presentation

The banking line was reaffirmed in May, so the next creditor hurdle is not until November. The EBIDAX-to-interest ratio needs to be at least 1.25:1. The current ratio needs to stay at or above 1.0. The company is currently in compliance with all of this.

There is some liquidity to work out a solution to the current low cash flow levels. But if sufficient progress is not shown, then the curtain may begin to drop on the future prospects of Denbury Resources. Already the pricing cost of the bank line went up a few basis points. That is how the end begins, by official pronouncements of small risk increases. Next, amendments to the credit agreement become more common. Also, the senior secured debt-to-EBITDAX ratio will probably limit how much of the reaffirmed credit line is available. Much of the other debt is not due for a while, so there is no real worry about the long-term debt except for the bank line.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Chart For Denbury Resources

Mr. Market is beginning to lose faith in the recovery ability of the company, so management needs to show about $500 million to $1 billion progress in some way, shape, or form. Otherwise this common stock will descend into "no-man's" land. Then the company will become a very unpleasant memory. Management has taken some baby steps in the right direction, but far more decisive action is needed.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) found itself with sharply decreasing cash flow, so the company sold a ton of shares at C$6.25 to finance a significant acquisition that dramatically improved the debt ratio. A major shareholder purchased a big block of those shares. The stock did trade above that price for a time to allow profit taking. Although the price of the stock is now significantly below that sales price, the company is clearly in no financial danger. If anything, the latest price retreat may be a buying opportunity. Any possible financial crisis was averted before it became a real challenge.

Similarly, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) found itself in a position that a reverse merger would put the company in a much more desirable position than its current situation. So, even though the company was financially healthy, management (and probably the major shareholders) agreed to the reverse merger. Now, the company has a larger Permian exposure and some interesting prospects. Denbury's management needs to take that kind of decisive action before it is too late. Otherwise management will lose control of the situation.

Cash flow from operations was about $24 million in the latest quarter. That will not come close to funding the capital budget. In fact, management has really not stated how they are going to fund the capital budget. The last article showed interest expense in excess of $7 BOE. That is a very significant hindrance to profit recovery, yet management has not done anything about that figure for about the three years comparison shown in the last article. There have been minor debt improvements, but really that figure needed to be cut in half or more since the commodity price collapse in 2015.

Source: Denbury Resources June 2017, Corporate Presentation

The production trend is worrisome despite the guidance of management. Similarly, the cost trend is also worrisome. The cost jump can be easily reversed, but the trend of insignificant cost reductions over some years may indicate that management is locked into high costs. The unconventional oil ("shale") companies are beginning to report cash costs as low as $13 BOE and sometimes lower for primarily oil producers. This company may be at a significant cost disadvantage. If that disadvantage continues to diverge significantly from the industry, then annual reporting will be affected. Right now, the properties appear to be sufficiently profitable for the independent contractors assigned to create the reserve report.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTC:CRLFF) at one point thought some new high tech solutions would allow for significant cost reductions in at least some of these types of recovery prospects. Denbury's management, on the other hand, has made no goals to reduce costs. Inaction on a number of fronts is damaging the stock price.

Currently, the much greater problem is the interest burden. The company itself would be significantly more profitable without the interest expense that exceeded $30 million in the first quarter (including capitalized and non-cash from the discounted debt purchases).

Summary

At this point, management is quickly losing options to solve a future liquidity crisis. Management appears to be locked into some high production costs. Interest expense per BOE makes the situation significantly worse. Cash flow in the latest quarter does not come close to servicing the debt and the capital budget.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a prime competitor in this type of resource recovery, is reporting some sizable cash flow increases. Management wisely gave itself several future avenues to recover from the commodity price collapse. That included some diversification. Unlike Denbury Resources, management planned ahead. Therefore, it is now reaping the benefits of the strategies of the last several years. Denbury Resources' management really shows no evidence of that type of planning.

The latest small purchases by Denbury Resources are an insignificant step in the right direction to increase cash flow and profitability. Much more decisive action is needed. Cash flow needs to be about 10 times the current first quarter amount reported. About the only thing management cannot do is continue to wait for significant and sustained commodity price improvements.

So either far more carbon dioxide sales are needed, far more production needs to be cheaply acquired, or a major equity injection (probably accompanied by a reverse stock split) needs to occur. A large equity for debt swap is also possible. But Mr. Market is looking for decisive leadership and he does not see it. Therefore, this stock may be in a downward spiral that won't stop.

