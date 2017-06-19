Chipotle Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/16/17)

Sierra Wireless cannot be bought at current levels.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, June 16.

Bullish Calls

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG): It's almost 18 months since the health scare and Cramer recommended investors to buy.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP): It's a speculative stock. Cramer said it's worth speculating around $4.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): "I have liked Blackstone very much. I think it's absolutely terrific. If that IPO market were to open up, it would be even better. I want you to stick with it."

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA): "I work for Comcast, they're the parent company of this network. They have unbelievable cash flow. They've got absolutely terrific growth in that cash flow, so I am a buyer. My charitable trust owns it."

Bearish Call

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR): The stock has moved up a lot. It's too late to buy in.

