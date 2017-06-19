The Most Important Fed Reaction Was The One That Didn't Happen

The fact that they didn't explains more than if they had.

About three hours ahead of Yellen, people began to ask whether China would reciprocate.

While everyone focused on the various reactions to Wednesday's Fed hike, the most important reaction was the one that didn't occur.

Humor me.

Allow me to drag you screaming down the China shadow banking rabbit hole for a moment because there's something you should be acutely aware of.

On Wednesday, in the hours leading up to the Fed hike, I suggested that the most important question wasn't whether Janet Yellen would put a dovish spin on things given the lackluster CPI print, but rather whether China would hike OMO rates that evening.

See back in March, China immediately followed the Fed, hiking rates on open market operations just hours later:

(Bloomberg)

So, two things to note about that.

First, it marked a continuation of a policy designed to squeeze leverage out of the country's labyrinthine shadow banking complex.

Second, it was a reciprocal response designed to keep yield differentials from compressing further. The tighter the spread between Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) and Chinese government debt, the more likely it is that capital outflows from China accelerate, pressuring the currency (NYSEARCA:CYB).

On that second point (we'll get back to the first point momentarily), consider where the 10Y spread stood in March versus where it stood heading into the Wednesday Fed hike:

In short, the spread had blown out materially since the March hike and so, China had a bigger cushion should the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) rally following the Fed.

Now, think back to what China did late last month. Remember the hilarious yuan short squeeze? I discussed it at great length here, but simply put, Beijing decided to at least partially revert to the old system (that is, the fixing mechanism that existed prior to the August 2015 devaluation), whereby the PBoC would subjectively determine the daily yuan fix rather than allowing the previous day's spot price to play an outsized role.

In other words, if the yuan fell "too much" the previous day, China will simply "correct" it, not by intervening in the spot market (i.e. selling FX reserves), but by taking a heavy-handed approach to determining the next day's midpoint.

Well, in retrospect, it looks like they were simply front-running the Fed hike. That is, they suspected that if the Fed pulled the trigger this month, that virtuous widening of the 10Y rate differential shown in the chart above might compress again, pressuring the yuan and prompting capital flight.

If you're China and you suspect that, you've got two options, one reactive and one preemptive. You could: 1) wait and see if the Fed hikes, and if they do, hike OMO rates hours later, or 2) reassert control over the yuan fix ahead of time so that no matter what the Fed does, the market will be nervous about betting against the currency.

They chose the latter. Do you know why? Because since they raised OMO rates in March after the Fed hike, the PBoC's tightening efforts have at various times catalyzed market chaos amid unwinds (basically margin calls) in various shadow channels. That's why you've seen the Chinese curve invert and why, in early May, we got a harrowing bout of metals mayhem.

If you want to see just how brutal the squeeze has become, check out this granular breakdown of total social financing in China:

(Barclays)

See how entrusted loans (a shadow component) have fallen for two months straight for the first time in, well, for the first time in forever? And see how corporate bond financing suddenly dried up? Meanwhile, look at how loans to the real economy (top row) have held up okay.

Yeah, that's China squeezing the conduits that are financing carry trades while leaving new RMB loans untouched.

Of course, when you squeeze the conduits that are financing risk taking, those trades unwind, leading to problems for all kinds of markets, including commodities (NASDAQ:COMT).

So, coming full circle, China needed to counter the Fed hike to avoid pressure on the currency and an attendant acceleration of capital flight, but they didn't want to risk hiking OMO rates again for fear of triggering another commodities unwind or creating still more havoc in their bond market.

What they did instead was roll back FX liberalization by reasserting control over the yuan fix late last month, thus obviating the need to respond to Yellen.

As convoluted as that sounds, it's exceptionally important to understand not only as a case study in the dynamics of imported monetary policy but also as a rather poignant example of how many spinning plates China has.

With that, let me leave you with one chart that demonstrates why it's critical to understand the implications of China's tightening efforts (the right scale is inverted):

(Bloomberg)

