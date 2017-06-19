2 Potential Catalysts For DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a diversified energy company that engages in both utility and non-utility operations. It's utility operation consists of DTE Electricity and DTE Gas, which provides services to customers throughout Michigan. The non-utility operation consists of three segments: Gas Storage and Pipelines, Power and Industrial Projects, and Energy Trading. Lately, DTE Energy has been transitioning into cleaner energy by expanding it's renewable natural gas business and proposing a plan to retire all of its coal-fired plants by 2040. Considering that DTE Energy is somewhat of a mature utility company, I believe that this transition can be a key source of growth. The utility business, which accounts for 75% of business, provides a steady stream of cash and makes DTE Energy a low-risk investment. At the same time, the company's venture into renewable energy provides significant upside potential.

Source: DTE Energy

Fundamental Review

Fundamentally, DTE looks like a solid company. It has a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a P/S ratio of 1.76, which are comparatively lower than the ratios of its major competitors. Although its PEG ratio currently sits at 4.17, it's still lower than the S&P 500 utilities sector ratio. When thinking about the nature of the utility business, it's not surprising to see a relatively low growth rate for the overall sector. For utility companies, unless they are able to break into existing markets through extremely competitive prices, growth is hard to come by. The main source of net income is through cost cutting measures. This brings me to the recent effort of DTE to expand its renewable energy business.

Source: StockCharts

Two Potential Catalysts

Two things about DTE stands out to me: 1) its recent acquisition of two landfill gas plants and 2) the company's stake in the Nexus Pipeline project. Landfill gas can be used to generate electric power and allows DTE to reduce the amount of natural gas it must buy from suppliers. It can also be refined into renewable natural gas, which is chemically identical to pipeline quality natural gas and uses the same infrastructure as fossil natural gas.

Another key factor is the potential income from the RIN system. Under the Renewal Fuel Standard, US refiners and blenders of fossil fuels are required to add biofuel to their mix in order to reduce greenhouse gas emission. As explained by Richard Evans in his article:

Refiners and blenders have two options in complying with the EPA Mandates. They may: Blend enough biofuel into their fuel to meet the EPA requirement Purchase a Renewable Identification Number (RIN)

Since 2007, the EPA has continued to increase the total amount of biofuel that's required to be added. As a result, RIN prices have been increasing. Just this month, ethanol RIN prices reached $0.80; a 167% increase since February. For refiners and blenders, this has continued to have a negative impact on the company's net income (for those of you who want to learn more about the effects of RIN on oil companies, please check out Richard Evans' article, as well as Carl Icahn's letter to regulators about the negative impact of RIN). However, for renewable natural gas facilities, like the ones acquired by DTE, an increase in RIN prices can contribute to their top line net income growth.

Currently, the biggest potential for DTE Energy is its joint venture with Spectra Energy (now a part of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)) on the Nexus Pipeline project. DTE Energy has a 50% stake in the project and when completed, the Nexus Pipeline will deliver up to 1.5 billion cf/d from eastern Ohio to existing pipeline system interconnects in southeastern Michigan. Nexus currently has long term commitments of about 806 million cf/d from 7 shippers for a 15-year contract, with DTE Energy taking 150 million cf/d.

Source: Nexus Gas Transmission

The Nexus Effect

The Gas Storage and Pipeline segment of the non-utility operation has increased consistently in the past 3 years and accounted for 13.71% of DTE Energy's overall net income in 2016. I expect a significant increase in revenue from long-term contracts with shippers once the Nexus Pipeline starts operating. I also expect a decrease in cost for the utility operation, including both the gas and electric segments.

Hurdle for Nexus Pipeline

Before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had a chance to vote on the approval of the Nexus Pipeline project, Commissioner Norman Bay stepped down from his position, leading to the total number of members falling below the minimum requirement to vote on such matters. As a result, the Nexus Pipeline project hasn't been able to proceed since February. There is a small risk of the project falling through, but management reiterated that it still expects the project to be completed by this year. A bright spot on the issue is that several other pipelines were approved (representing over 5 billion cf/d of capacity in total) before the committee was left without a quorum. This leads me to conclude that it was simply an issue with time constraint for the FERC and nothing specific about the project itself.

Closing Thoughts

DTE Energy is a solid company with several projects that have the potential to contribute significantly to both top and bottom line growth. Although the Nexus Pipeline hasn't been approved yet, considering that other pipeline projects were approved before the FERC lost quorum, it seems unlikely that the project will run into any trouble. As I was writing this article, the stock came close to reaching its all-time high price of $111.24. If management does a good job of managing the extra capacity from the Nexus Pipeline and continues its successful transition to renewable energy, I expect the stock price to continue climbing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.