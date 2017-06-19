Compass Minerals: SOTP Valuation Compelling, And Get Paid Handsomely To Wait

Subscribers to my Marketplace service - Industrial Insights received an early look at this article.

Retail investors tend to really enjoy buying seasonally, such as buying natural gas ahead of the winter months. Generally, most research isn't supportive of alpha generation by employing this strategy, but it is a fun way to think about and look at prospects for your portfolio. For those investors looking for a winter play, road salt provider Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is likely to show up as a candidate. In direct contrast to the rest of the market, shares are now at five year lows. Once you dig a little bit deeper, this discount seems to be a little unfair to the company. Sure, demand for salt is highly weather dependent (two-thirds of sales used for de-icing), but CMP has managed to improve segment operating margin even as sales have slipped. Meanwhile, the company's decision to fully acquire Produquimica Industria has further diversified its sales base, giving it much higher exposure to agricultural markets. While "this is the bottom" calls earlier in the year and throughout 2016 were obviously early, there is apparent firm buying support at current levels that has held for months.

Business Overview

Based out of Kansas City, Compass Minerals is the largest producer of salt in North America and the United Kingdom, as well as being a leading global producer of sulfate of potash ("SOP") and other high value-add agricultural products. The company's product lines have a wide variety of end market uses: highway/consumer de-icing, water conditioning, food preparation, and generic agricultural and industrial applications. In particular, salt is one of the more inelastic goods in the market; demand does not fluctuate during economic cycles. As a result, cash flows within the Salt segment are generally stable, instead reliant on winter weather patterns (two thirds of salt demand used for de-icing) rather than overall economic conditions.

The past two years have seen particularly mild winters in North America, which has brought the perception of pressure to the Salt segment, given the reliance on de-icing sales. The gut reaction that many would have is that lower volumes also mean lower margins: either the producer cuts production and lose fixed-cost efficiencies, or builds unsold inventory. That hasn't been the case at all for Compass Minerals. Despite sales that have fallen from $1,003M to $812M from 2014 to 2016, or nearly 20%, EBITDA has fallen just $8M, or less than 4%. Adjusted segment operating margin has expanded from 390bps from using more advanced equipment (continuous miners) and operational efficiencies (cost-outs, improving sales mix). Compass Minerals uses FIFO accounting methodology, so it has actually been working through higher-cost inventory lately produced early in 2016 recently.

Investors do need to remember that the de-icing salt market opens for bidding in the summer, with governmental customers beginning to take delivery ahead of the winter season. Given the mild winters over the past several years, customer inventories are bound to be elevated, which is going to impact demand and volumes shipped. Taking into account the below headwinds, management has guided for 15% operating margin, down roughly 350bps from 2016 levels, which seems more than attainable. I think this is a touch conservative from management, and believe investors should expect $200M in EBITDA if we see a repeat of 2016-2017 weather. Weather comps shouldn't be difficult; 2016 had 30% less snow events (snow event defined by snowfall in one of the eleven cities in Compass Minerals' primary operating region in the Northeast) than the ten-year historical average. The reality is that cyclically-adjusted EBITDA is likely higher; $285M conservatively, in my opinion. World-class minerals businesses with production cost advantages like these (such as Tronox's (NYSE:TROX) alkali business) generally are bought and sold for 9-11x EBITDA. This business, by itself, is worth $2,850M easily in the private market to the right buyer ($285M conservative mid-cycle EBITDA at a 10x multiple), with a real chance of it touching $3,000M valuation. With Compass Minerals' current valuation of $3,310M, this leaves a value of just $310-460M on the remaining Plant Nutrition segment.

Plant Nutrition Business Is Compelling

The company's legacy North American Plant Nutrition business revolves around sulfate potash (once again, "SOP"), with a lesser focus on micronutrients. North American Plant Nutrition sales have been weak; revenue is down 25% since 2014, operating earnings down 72%. Volumes flattened out after collapsing from 2014 to 2015, but average sales prices had a tough time as the company has fought to retain market share. Over the past several quarters, the SOP market has stabilized, with price per ton for SOP off of Q3 2016 lows, and there are signs of gradual improvement in micronutrient sales, particularly with new product launches slated in the back half of the year. So, while per-unit production cost improvement is unlikely (development costs, commercialization, and marketing expense of new products), sales volume and mix is likely to benefit Compass Minerals. Q1 2017 was favorable in this respect; despite relatively flat volume (low single digit), operating margin was up 500bps y/y within SOP production. Unit production cost was down due to the shift to pond-based feedstock versus supplementing with KCI. Overall price per ton is expected to be $610/ton, up moderately from Q1 levels. However, management has cautioned that operating margin in this segment may be under pressure in the coming quarters, as Compass Minerals is making targeted investments, particularly on the sales staff and on new product launches. The Produquimica Industria ("Produquimica") acquisition (more on that below) brought with it some new products that the company is going to be selling domestically, so some opportunity there as well. Operating margin guidance is rather low: 4.5%, so management is guiding for little to no contribution from non-SOP products. Resulting EBITDA is going to be in the $45M range, down from fiscal 2016. I think there might be a bit of sandbagging from management here in general (see the Salt segment), but that belief of mine runs against Street expectations. Current 2017 guidance is for $3.00-3.50/share in earnings per share, but sell-side analysts have that pegged on the low side: $3.10/share.

Getting back on track on segment-level analysis, at the end of 2016 the company significantly expanded its Plant Nutrition business via the acquisition of Produquimica, a Brazilian-based agricultural product powerhouse (with some product exposure to chemical solutions as well). Compass Minerals initially acquired a 35% stake in 2015 for $115M, but then quickly decided to take over the remaining chunk it did not own for $465M (including the assumption of $137M in net debt). This was about a 10.5x multiple on 2016 EBITDA, which is a little steep, in my opinion, for the assets, but this is a business that has bucked the negative trends coming out of South America. Besides currency issues, land restrictions have become a big issue in Latin America: deforestation, large corporate farms pressuring local people off of their land, etc. This plays into Compass Minerals' hand, because its products are all about increasing crop yield per acre, which really helps with the socioeconomic issues revolving around the expansion of agriculture in South America. Growth has been steady as a result, and I don't see any reason why that strength would tail off anytime soon. Guidance targets 900,000 tons of sales in the coming year, which is going to put EBITDA in the $55M range.

At the end of the day, North American plant nutrition is at the bottom of the cycle, in my opinion, and earnings should expand in the coming years. South American assets that were acquired recently are incredibly valuable as a growth story, and as a means of expanding relevant product lines north, where they could see some meaningful EBITDA contribution. Large agricultural companies like Potash of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) and Agrium (NYSE:AGU) trade at 14x and 11x ttm EBITDA multiples respectably. Simply assigning an 11x EBITDA multiple to the North American business ($500M) and the South American business at what Compass Minerals paid ($600M), puts overall valuation of the entire company at ~$4,000M ($2,900M Salt segment, $500M North American Plant Nutrition, $600M South American Plant Nutrition). This puts sum-of-the-parts valuation upside in the 18% range, even on conservative (in my opinion) assumptions. This already includes the allocation of non-segment corporate costs (assigned to each segment by percentage of revenue). You could easily justify another $200-300M (or another 5-10% upside) on higher multiple valuations for these businesses independently.

Management guidance calls for $240M in EBITDA at the mid-point, which would spike the EV/EBITDA multiple to 17x next year. While that seems high, Compass Minerals has traded at those levels before during trough periods with weak sales and margins (2009, 2013). Long-term weather forecasts are notoriously fickle, and any spurt of unexpected bad weather could change that number dramatically.

Breakup Not Needed To Justify Higher Pricing

Produquimica provides diversification, with pro forma revenue on a 60/40 split (EBITDA split a little weaker) between the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. Along with earnings diversification, the buy brought with it nearly two dozen new product categories, diversified the consolidated geographic mix, and significantly reduced company dependence on North American winter weather trends. Investors should be comforted to some extent by those changes.

The dividend here is alluring; 4.3% is nothing to sneeze at, and it is decently covered even in the current weak earnings environment. Management increased it earlier this year by 3.5% - not a big experience, but nothing to sneeze at. I'm happy to get paid to wait as the value gets unlocked here, as management targets excess free cash flow towards debt paydown (net debt-to-EBITDA target of 2.5x, currently 4.4x on 2017 expectations). Outside of initial investments this year (quick payback activities revolving around Produquimica), management is going to limit future capital investment to get that back under control, so expect balance sheet focus over the next two years. This likely means no large expansion of the shareholder return program (large dividend increases, implementation of a share repurchase program), but as mentioned, the current yield here is appetizing enough.

