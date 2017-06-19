Vanguard Financials ETF: Don't Miss The Financials Trend

The business of banking has become more safe and profitable as banks have successfully transitioned low risk customers to feel comfortable using credit cards in order to reach for incentives.

Most agree that interest rates over time will only move in one direction, upwards, and the banking sector is in a good position to take advantage of this trend.

The Federal Reserve made a slight raise for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points based on the latest and greatest economic data available (household spending, employment information, business spending, etc...). While the current interest rate environment has been a struggle for banks to boost profitability - the only meaningful move for interest rates in the future - is upward.

Higher interest rates will translate into greater earnings power for banks. Additionally, after the 2009 financial crisis, banks overall have become more strict on lending requirements which means their balance sheets are cleaner and the credit worthiness of borrowers is greater. I've noticed this not only through reading through various 10-K annual reports of companies such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) - but also merely observing the advertising campaigns targeting high-end credit card customers. Banks are in fierce competition right now which is why they are offering various perks and rewards in order to get the attention of borrowers.

The banks can offer these incentives to credit worthy borrowers because the seller or merchant bears the real cost; the bank bears the risk. Most people also do not pay off their credit cards right away, which is why most of the money is made with interest income. The banks also make money on charging the merchant per transaction (usually 2 - 3%), if the seller does not accept credit cards, most customers will use an ATM which now also has a fee (whoever invented ATM fees is an evil genius). Other income comes from bank fees (late fees, a bounced check fee, transfer fees, etc...) and investment income.

In theory, let's say you have a highly risk-adverse person who would typically never own a credit card for fear of carrying a balance forward. The banks have learned to incentivize high credit worthy customers to use credit cards to make purchases in order to get rewards - all at a very low risk to the bank. If the bank charges the merchant 3% a transaction, they can afford to give 2% cash back to the very low risk customer, and still pocket 1%. I'm certain this ignores a multitude of other potential revenue streams from this newly acquired customer, especially if they partake in other services or open a checking account (loaning the bank money to make investment income).

So banks get to have their cake and eat it too, to counter this, wise customers will be sure to not carry balances forward on their cards.

In the past year, the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH), has outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and we believe much of the gains in the banking sector have yet to be realized.

Looking at a comparison of this financial ETF versus the S&P 500 bank stocks remain cheap relative to the general market, without suffering much in earnings potential and outperforming the general market in sales and cash flow growth.



author generated using data from Morningstar.

The top five stocks that make up VFH are (in order of greatest weight to least weight): JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (NYSE:BRK.B), and Citigroup (NYSE:C). The top 10 holdings make up roughly 43% of the fund and the total holdings are 414. The reason an ETF play makes sense here is due to the fierce competition in the banking industry - which bank will really shine? Instead of betting that I unearthed a hidden gem - I'd rather not miss out on the trend once the banking sector reaches its full valuation. Additionally, the chart below was eye-opening to the fact that no one, two, or three banks dominate the domestic market; the market is quite spread.

image source: gobankingrates

VFH has 5.8B in assets and an annual expense ratio of 0.10% with no load fee. A close alternative is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) with has the same top 5 stocks (weighted differently) and a slightly higher expense ratio at 0.14%.

Large banks are far better capitalized than they were prior to the financial crisis with similar asset values. Aside from increased regulation and the fees associated, banks are staged for long-term earnings growth as long as rates trend upward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.