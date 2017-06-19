Even Amid A Bad Scenario, Qatar Crisis Consequences Are Small

In a previous article, I had a look at the Qatar crisis and concluded that on the short term I see no implications for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Currently the crisis in Qatar does not seem to have deepened, but the ICAO was unable to mediate between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

While Qatar Airways is a prominent customer for some of the Boeing and Airbus aircraft, I think investors should be aware how long the road is before Qatar actually has to defer and cancel orders and even if that happens how little it will impact either jet maker in terms of annual earnings.

Feeding function

Qatar only has 2.6 million residents, so to grow its network from Doha the country’s airline depends on neighboring countries. For Qatar Airways, the Saudi Arabian market is of utmost importance to grow Qatar Airway’s business. Year-over-year, the number of passengers carried for Qatar Airways increased by 19.2%, while EBITDAR was up 43.6%. Its CAGR for the passenger growth was 18.9% from 2004 up until 2016. Maintaining that growth rate is hard, especially if that feeding function is largely cut off.

With Qatar Airways banned from UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, 18 destinations were eliminated with a weekly capacity of 80,000 seats or 4.2 million seats annually. Qatar Airways added 13 new destinations in fiscal 2016 and planned on adding 17 destinations in the next fiscal year. Qatar Airways expects, it can compensate for the loss of these 18 destinations by deploying the aircraft on new routes, but if we look at the expansion of the airline I can only conclude that Qatar Airways’ expansion is heavily dented by the ban from neighboring countries.

So, if the airspace bans do not come to an end within months, I could see it happening that Qatar Airways will defer deliveries despite being a cash healthy company.

Qatar Airways fleet

What we see is that Qatar Airways has 113 orders outstanding with Airbus and 100 orders with Boeing, which means that Qatar Airways has committed to Airbus and Boeing for billions of dollars.

Airbus A320neo family

46 orders from Qatar Airways are for the A320neo family, which would enter service with the carrier in 2018. With some of the capacity freed up, Qatar Airways will not need additional single aisle aircraft in a pace it required over the past few years. If the Qatar crisis continues months from now, we are likely going to see a new delivery schedule which fits the airline growing its network in East Asia. In my view, this would mean deliveries being stretched out over a longer timeframe, but nothing unexpected since the Airbus A320neo contracts were already being renegotiated as Qatar Airways was not satisfied with reliability of the A320neo.

Boeing 737 MAX

The Boeing 737 MAX order intention could end up in the bin, if the economic impact on Qatar does affect Qatar Airway’s investment strategy, but that is a very long road and I deem it unlikely that Qatar is going to walk away from its strategic investments and commitments any time soon.

Boeing 777

If Qatar remains isolated for months, it will become more challenging to fill the wide body jets. For the Boeing 777 programs it would be bad news. Qatar Airways has 10 Boeing 777 Classic aircraft on order with Boeing and ordered 60 Boeing 777X aircraft. For Boeing, it has been a challenge accumulating orders for these jets, since oil prices dropped. So, if the Qatar crisis will last for several months (into 2018), the airline will have a very hard time absorbing Boeing 777 aircraft it has ordered.

The airline currently has orders standing for 10 out of 84 undelivered Boeing 777-300ERs, which is Boeing’s most profitable aircraft on a unit basis. The airline also has 5 freighters on order, but with the country being isolated I could imagine that those 5 freighter aircraft could be put to use to fly in goods.

Qatar Airways was one of the airlines that put a list of demands on the table for the Boeing 777X and ended up ordering 60 aircraft. With those 60 aircraft, the airline holds a fifth of the Boeing 777X order book and if that order were to be sliced or deferred I could see it happening that Boeing will have to keep producing the Boeing 777X at a lower rate as airlines currently are not very willing to order the airframe.

Boeing 787

Another aircraft that Qatar Airways has ordered is the Boeing 787-9. The airline has unfilled orders for a total of 30 aircraft, which is just 4.5% of the unfilled backlog. So, Boeing’s exposure to Qatar Airways via the Boeing 787 is small, which should mean the jet maker won't have a hard time filling up delivery slots that might be available if Qatar Airways decides to defer. I also do not expect the airline to consider the Boeing 787 for deferral, since it is a safer bet in difficult times than the bigger Boeing 777.

Airbus A350

Airbus has accumulated 851 orders and has delivered 86 aircraft to carriers around the world. Qatar Airways has 65 unfilled orders or 8.5% of the unfilled backlog. Just like for the Boeing 787-9, I am expecting no problems for Airbus A350-900 deliveries. Airbus A350-1000 deliveries may be subject of debate if Qatar Airways’ growth stalls.

Qatar crisis implications

The implications of the Qatar crisis for Boeing and Airbus remain unclear and that has to do with the fact that we do not know how long this crisis will last and how the company’s shallower growth profile affects demand for aircraft. In my view, if it is longer than 6 months we are likely to see deferrals where Boeing is most vulnerable since both Boeing 777 programs are exposed to Qatar Airways quite a bit.

If the crisis continues and the overcapacity on the market does not fade, it is likely that Boeing will keep its Boeing 777X production at the 3.5 aircraft per month that it has already set for 2018, but the aircraft market conditions are more impactful than the Qatar crisis.

The question I’ve been getting a lot regards how much of a pain the crisis can be to either Boeing or Airbus and the answer to that is that the pain should extremely small. The reason is that more permanent damage will be done to Boeing and Airbus in the case of cancellations, which would leave gaps in the production that need to be filled - and in the case of deferrals earnings collected from deliveries to Qatar Airways are spread over a longer time frame. If the worldwide market conditions improve, Boeing will have no problem filling these spots with orders from other customers. So, Qatar Airway’s cancellations or deferrals can only be a pain to jet makers if the global market conditions do not improve.

Additionally, the annual deliveries to Qatar Airways are incredibly small. Qatar Airways is a big airline and portrays itself as an important customer. The airline can be considered an important customer, but if we look at the impact that a deferral or cancellations of Qatar Airways deliveries can have on the earnings of Boeing or Airbus, then we are looking at roughly 1%-2% of the annual deliveries.

What investors need to understand is that although Qatar Airways is a big customer for some aircraft programs, the annual exposure of jet makers to Qatar Airways is small. So even if the delivery schedule of Qatar Airways is changed, for which a prolonged isolation is required, we are looking at a minor hit to earnings.

The global health of the aircraft market is more important to eyeball than the Qatar crisis, which looks small in comparison to what drives production decisions for Boeing and Airbus.

