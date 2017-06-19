REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking

The Outperformance of REM and the mREITs

On a year-over-year basis the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM) has returned 26.9%, based on a purchase on June 17, 2016 at $41.08, on a post 1 to 4 reverse split basis, the June 17, 2016 price of $48.09 and the reinvestment of dividends through to April 2017. It does not include my projected July 2017 quarterly dividend of $1.058. The June 17, 2016 closing of $48.09 was the highest closing price on a split adjusted basis since March 23, 2015.

Many market participants were surprised at the positive performance of REM and the mREITs during the first ten months of 2016. However, given the action in the treasury market and the mortgage-backed securities markets for most of 2016, the behavior of the mREITs was close to what could have been expected. Those who had predicted multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2016 were surprised.

What has surprised many is the behavior of the mREITs since the election. Since the election, the prices of the benchmark treasury notes and bonds have fallen. Yields on those securities have risen commensurately. This was a surprise to many, who thought that the election of Trump would bring a flight to safety and thus a lowering of treasury yields.

The regular market daytime session on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 was before any election results were known. The treasury markets were closed for election day. However, there was not much of a change in the fixed-income markets that were open during the regular daytime session on election day. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 1.86% on November 7, 2016. As of June 16, 2017 the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had risen to 2.15%. Anyone who follows the mREITs would have assumed that the 29 basis point in increase in treasury 10-year yields would have resulted in a decline in the mREITs. That was certainly the case in previous sharp increases in treasury 10-year yields, especially during the 2013 taper-tantrum. If an observer of the divergence between treasury 10-year yields and mREITs looked for an explanation, the first thing to examine would be the behavior of the mortgage-backed securities.

The benchmark for mortgage backed securities are issued by Fannie Mae ( OTCQB:FNMA). At current interest rates the on-the-run benchmark is the 30-year FNMA 3.5%. On November 8, 2016 the price on the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% was 104.91. As of June 16, 2017 the price of the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% had fallen to 103.16. This is in-line with the decline in the prices of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note.

While prices of benchmark treasury and mortgage-backed securities have fallen sharply since the November 8, 2016 election, mREITs have actually done well. REM closed at $42.22 on November 8, 2016 and has risen to $48.09 as of June 17, 2017. REM also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.854891 in January 2017 and $1.058478 April 2017. Thus, REM and the mREITs that REM holds in the portfolio, have far outperformed the mortgage-backed agency securities that many of the mREITs hold. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has be the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For June 11th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by REM, the average market to book value was 100.48%. That was the highest level since the 101.35% of April 27, 2017. As the title of the abovementioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as REM can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value.

What Could Explain the Outperformance of the mREITs

The change from discounts to premiums is the direct cause of the outperformance of mREITs as compared to the mortgage backed securities that comprise the mREITs' portfolios. This raises the question of why change from discounts to premiums has occurred. In Why The Post-Election Divergence Of mREITs From Treasuries And Mortgage-Backed Securities I discussed the anomaly of mREITs outperforming both the benchmark treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the month following the election.

One can find some reasons for the widely disparate performance of the mREITs and the mortgage-backed securities that comprise the portfolios of most of the mREITS. There are some mitigating factors regarding the impact of higher interest rates on mREITs that might partially explain the divergence. In most cases some amounts of mREIT earnings are a function of mortgage prepayment rates. Higher mortgage interest rates reduce mortgage refinancing and thus reduces prepayment rates. Slower prepayment rates tend to increase mREIT income and earnings. Some mREITs hold a portion of their assets in adjustable rate mortgages and/or non-agency mortgage backed securities that could do relatively better in an inflationary environment.

A partial explanation could be that the hedges employed by the mREITs to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates were much more efficacious than in prior periods. Many mREITs employ hedges that try to offset the losses that occur when interest rates rise. These mostly involve interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures. In the past these hedges have not proved to be very effective in mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. However, they certainly must have helped somewhat in the post-election period as there were increases in the target short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Such rate increases directly impact interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures

There is also the influence of the stock market. One explanation could be that mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are traded on the stock exchanges as opposed to the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded. Possibly, the stock market rally has pulled the mREITs up with it as some perceive the mREITs to be more like equities than fixed-income securities. Investors in mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are probably not that naive. However, treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are mostly bought and sold by professional traders and financial intuitions who are in many instances focused on short-term performance. In contrast most mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are held by individuals who are more focused on income. The post-election stock market rally has reduced the dividend yield on stocks, possibly making mREITs more attractive to income oriented investors.

Another possible factor is that most mREITs have generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013. This has manifested itself by the very large discounts to book-value that mREITs have traded at, as compared to much lower discounts or even premiums to book value in earlier periods. There could be some payback or reversion towards the mean causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. To be fair to the managements of the mREITs, it must be noted, that when the mREITs generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013, the first explanation espoused by many was that mREITs' managements were incompetent or venal. In contrast we are looking for other explanations than astute management now, for what might be causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. Another possibility is that mREIT market participants simply know something that the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded do not, or vice versa.

The Outlook For Interest Rates and mREITs

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for mREITs, as mentioned above the interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard.

The June 2017 increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve brings further attention to the interest rate risk associated with investing in mREITs. The prospects for REM and the mREITs it holds, primarily depends on the path of interest rates. To a large extent the levels of interest rates depends on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REM and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. The current Federal Reserve asserts that it only considers economic conditions and takes fiscal policy only into account to the extent that fiscal policy eventually impacts economic conditions. However, the major drastic moves in interest rates have occurred in the past when the Federal Reserve in conjunction with the bond market vigilantes pushed up interest rates to punish the Federal government for profligate fiscal policy. The 1980 spike in interest rates being the prime example. A bearish argument for interest rate sensitive securities is that such as punishment for profligate fiscal policy could occur relatively soon. REM and the mREITs are extremely interest rate sensitive. Higher long-term rates reduces the value of the fixed-rate mortgage backed securities held by the mREITs. Higher short-term rates increases the borrowing costs incurred by the mREITs that borrow in the short-term money markets to finance their holdings of mortgage backed securities.

An Interest Rate Risk That Many have Not Yet Considered

There is another Federal Reserve related risk to interest rate sensitive securities such as the mREITs and REM. That risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened in the past year may not have followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration.

The closing Trump advertisement in the election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived. Presumably, those in the Trump campaign who prepared the anti-Janet Yellen advertisements and more importantly, those at who the advertising was targeted and voted based on those advertisements, would be disappointed to see Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reappointed by President Trump.

Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics.

The more ignorant of the monetary populists and gold bugs claimed that the Federal Reserve was engineering an imminent collapse of the dollar and massive inflation. Some argued that higher interest rates would promote increased real investment, which is contrary to all macroeconomic principles. Some, idiotically claimed that the Federal Reserve was an enabler of the federal deficits, since absent the Federal Reserve's low interest-rate policy the US would be forced to cut spending.

There has always been a populist anti-banker, anti-central banking factions in American history. President Andrew Jackson ran against and abolished the Second Bank of The United States. This caused the Panic of 1837 which was arguably worse than the depression of the 1930s. However, the panic of 1837 is much less remembered since in 1837 most American people lived on farms and ate the food they grew or the animals they hunted and sewed their own clothes. Thus, the financial collapse did not necessarily cause widespread deprivation as did the unemployment of the1930s. Also, in 1837 someone who lost everything could literally start walking west and start a new homestead on the frontier.

Some of those with modern a populist anti-banker, anti-central banking views filled some of the vacuum left in the Trump campaign by the absence of most mainstream Republican economists in the Trump camp. There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors.

There is some overlap between those advocate that the Federal Reserve follow a rules-based policy and the "audit the Federal Reserve" camp. Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board well respected individuals with very good academic credentials who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. This could be seen favorably by Trump's populist base as reigning in the Federal Reserve and by some of Trump's business supporters who have wanted higher interest rates for years.

Rules-based monetary policies are certainly not only the purview of cranks. Nobel Prize winner Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz wrote: A Monetary History of the United States, 1867-1960, Which indicated that the money supply was the critical factor in determining economic activity and inflation. During the period of high inflation in the late 1070s and early 1980s Milton Friedman said that there should be a rule or a law that required the money supply grow at 3% per year. He even said the Federal Reserve could be replaced by a computer that insured that money supply grew at 3% per year. For the 1867-1960 period that Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz examined the supply of money was probably a much more significant factor, as the United States was first on a specie money system, then on a fiat money system. Specie is gold and silver coins. Fiat money is paper currency and demand deposits.

However, very few would advocate a rule mandating a 3% money growth rate policy now. Essential to Milton Friedman's argument was that the velocity of money, the ratio to the change in GDP to the change in the money supply was constant or at least stable. However, we are no longer on a fiat money system, but rather a credit money system and velocity is definitely neither constant or stable. As I said in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs

.. Money is what can be used to buy things. Historically money has first been specie (gold and silver coins), then fiat money which is paper currency and checking accounts (M1) and more recently credit money. The credit money supply is what in aggregate can be bought on credit. Two hundred years ago your ability to take your friends out to dinner depended on whether or not you had enough coins (specie) in your pocket. One hundred years ago it depended on the quantity of currency in your pocket and possibly the balance in your checking account if the restaurant would take checks.

Today it is mostly your credit card that allows you to spend. We no longer have a fiat money system. Today we have a credit money system. Just because there is still some fiat money does not negate the fact that we are on a credit money system. When we were on a basically fiat money system there was still a small amount of specie in circulation. Even today a five cent piece contains about 5 cents worth of metal, but no one would claim we are still on a specie money system.

Fiat money is easy to measure; M1 was $1.376 trillion in 2007 and is above $3 trillion now. The effective money supply is the sum of fiat money and credit money. Credit money cannot be precisely measured. However, when the person in California whose occupation was strawberry picker and who had made $14,000 in his best year was able to get a mortgage of $740,000 with no money down and private equity could buy a company like Clear Channel in a $20 billion leveraged buyout, also with essentially no money down, the credit money supply was clearly much higher than today. A reasonable ballpark estimate of the credit money supply is that it was $70 trillion in 2007 compared to $50 trillion today.

The effective money supply is the sum of the traditional fiat money aggregates plus the credit money supply. Thus, despite the claims of many to the contrary, the effective or true money supply has fallen drastically over the last few years....

Today the most well know rules-based monetary policy proposal is the Taylor rule. Many well respected economists advocate the Taylor rule or some similar rule that would instruct the Federal Reserve to set the target for short-term interest rates based on a formula. The Taylor rule sets the target Federal Funds rate based on a formula which uses: the neutral interest rate, the expected GDP growth rate, the long-term GDP growth rate, expected inflation rate; and the target inflation rate. The Taylor rule does not always result in a high Federal Funds rate. During the recession the Taylor rule would have required significantly negative interest rates. That and the fact that at any given time the can be wide disagreement as to the value of the Taylor rule inputs, is not the main cause for concern regarding possible adoption of rules-based monetary policy now.

The problem is that now the Taylor rule would suggest a target Federal Funds rate of between 2.7% and 4.0% depending on whose values of the inputs are used. Higher interest rates would seem contrary to most of President Trump's objectives regarding economic growth and trade deficit reduction. However, that does not guarantee he would not act contrary to his longer run objectives. Many are bewildered by actions of Donald Trump that appear to be contrary to his objectives.

If President Trump had the objective of making the investigation of Russian interference in the election go away, or at least have the investigation become less thorough and intense, firing FBI director Comey, would seem a very short-sighted and counter-productive action. As we now know, firing Comey, and then saying on national television that his reason was the Russia investigation, led to the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller, which by all accounts will make the investigation more thorough and intense. Additionally, firing Comey led to possible charges of obstruction of justice. President Trump's assertion that he will deny Comey's account under oath may have temporarily boosted his standing with his base, but could lead to perjury charges. Now President Trump is in the position where he can avoid a perjury charge by claiming in a deposition that he does not remember what transpired after he cleared the room to talk to Comey. However, such an assertion would change the obstruction of justice issue from one person's word against another, to one person who said under oath that he can't recall what transpired, against the word of an FBI director he took extensive contemporaneous notes and informed others of the contents of those notes at the time.

Taking actions which may generate short-term gratification especially in terms of appearing to address a problem, but make the problem eventually much worse is behavior well known in various occupations. Professional bond traders and portfolio managers have various terms and analogies that refer to such situations. At times when a "problem bond" has been held too long in a portfolio, a trader or portfolio manager will execute trades that swap that bond for another "problem bond". This gets the bond off the books, but may only delay the negative consequences or even make them worse. Bond professionals use the analogy of swapping "dead cows for dead horses". Another analogy used when the trades actually make the problem eventually worse is that of being very cold under the covers and in bed and urgently have to go to the bathroom. Your problem is that if you get out of bed you will be even colder. Urinating in the bed will relieve your immediate problems, but make your situation worse. I cannot resist mentioning the possible relevance of that situation to President Trump's behavior on more than one level.

Installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board could generate short-term gratification as President Trump could be seen by some as fulfilling a promise to his base and early supporters. However, a policy that required much higher interest rates could possibly be disastrous, both for the mREITs and most likely the country.

The June REM Dividend

REM will soon declare its quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of June 2017. The table below shows each of the securities in the REM portfolio, the weight, number of shares, price, ex-dividend date, dividend amount and the dividend frequency from each component using data as of June 9, 2017. ISTAR REIT INC (NYSE: STAR) does not currently pay dividends.

Multiplying the shares of each component by the dividend gives a dollar amount for each component. Dividing the sum of the dividend amounts by the 29,700,000 shares outstanding gives the gross dividend. Some mREITs pay monthly. To calculate the amount that a monthly-paying component pays during a quarter, the dividend is multiplied by three. I have assumed that the $2,685,339 that REM has in a treasury based money market fund will contribute a very minor $5,370 to the June 2017 quarterly dividend. Using a 0.48% annual net expense ratio reduces the quarterly dividend by $0.056. This would imply a quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of June 2017 of $1.058. On a trailing 12-month basis, the annual dividend for REM would be $4.145. This would be a current yield of 8.8% at a price of $47.02. On a quarterly compounded basis this is an annualized yield of 9.1%. Again, if there is some return of capital added to the June 2017 dividend, it would be higher.

Most of the components of REM have declared their dividends for the second quarter of 2017. For those that have not, I have assumed they will be unchanged from the previous, which is what I assume REM management will do when they declare the second quarter dividend shortly. It should be noted that REM is a fund where the management has some discretion over the quarterly dividend as long as they comply with Investment Company Act and Internal Revenue rules that require a substantial percentage of income be distributed to shareholders annually. This is in contrast the ETNs, which are notes where the dividend must be paid according to the formula specified in the indenture.

Some of the REM holdings have increased their dividends from the prior period. TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP (NYSE: TWO) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.26 from the $0.25 paid in the prior quarter. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP (NYSE:ANH) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.18 from the $0.15 paid in the prior quarter. None of the REM holdings have decreased their dividends from the prior period. Again, it should be noted that a few of the components have not declared dividends for the second quarter of 2017 yet. These can be seen in the table below. If the ex-date in the table below is a date prior to March 31, 2017, that component has not yet declared its' dividend for the second quarter of 2017

Conclusions and Recommendations

Despite the uncertainty in the financial markets I am still constructive on the mREITs and REM, Primarily based on the high dividends. While the risk exists that President Trump could act contrary to what logically would be in his and the county's longer-term best interests in his appointments to the Federal Reserve, it is still only a risk to be aware of rather than a likely outcome. Recently, there have been signs that the influence of the monetary populists is waning. President Trump spoke favorably about Janet Yellen and indicated that he is open to the idea of reappointing her. National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, formerly Chief Operating officer of GS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also from GS, are widely reported to be among the "adults" who hold relatively mainstream economic views. They are seen to be gaining influence at the White House at the expense of populists such as Steve Bannon.

That the mREITs are trading at a premium to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until mREIT discounts return. In the past, mREITs trading at premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and REM, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Some of those who now hold REM in margin accounts might be interested in X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by REM. Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL

As I indicated in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages is low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

There is another reason some may be interested in REML. The comments sections in my articles regarding UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged high yielding ETNs usually contains discussions concerning the problems encountered by some trying to buy these ETNs at certain brokerage firms. It was one such reader who contacted me regarding REML with respect to Fidelity. I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

REM Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price Shares ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REIT INC 18.44 12.13 21,247,048 6/28/2017 0.3 q 6374114 AGNC AGNC INVESTMENT REIT CORP 10.62 21.35 6,952,904 6/28/2017 0.18 m 3754568 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REIT INC 8.45 22.08 5,346,266 6/28/2017 0.48 q 2566208 NRZ NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT REIT CO 7.41 16.33 6,344,461 3/23/2017 0.48 q 3045341 TWO TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP 4.64 10.08 6,438,391 6/28/2017 0.26 q 1673982 MFA MFA FINANCIAL REIT INC 4.5 8.46 7,438,093 6/27/2017 0.2 q 1487619 BXMT BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REIT CLA 4.41 31.35 1,964,089 6/28/2017 0.62 q 1217735 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 4.24 19.01 3,117,796 6/28/2017 0.5 q 1558898 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL REIT INC 3.81 16.57 3,213,622 6/23/2017 0.4 q 1285449 ARI APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINA 3.49 18.52 2,631,541 6/28/2017 0.46 q 1210509 CYS CYS INVESTMENTS REIT INC 2.7 8.61 4,383,005 6/20/2017 0.25 q 1095751 RWT REDWOOD TRUST REIT INC TRUST 2.28 17.18 1,855,344 6/14/2017 0.28 q 519496 PMT PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.14 17.74 1,687,500 04/11/2017 0.47 q 793125 HASI HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA 2.13 23.05 1,289,087 7/3/2017 0.33 q 425399 CMO CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP 2.1 10.81 2,716,610 6/28/2017 0.21 q 570488 ARR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC 2 26.28 1,063,361 6/13/2017 0.19 m 606116 STAR ISTAR REIT INC 1.8 12.18 2,066,091 0 MTGE MTGE INVESTMENT REIT CORP 1.78 18.85 1,318,686 6/28/2017 0.45 q 593409 LADR LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A 1.72 14.23 1,687,634 6/8/2017 0.3 q 506290 RESI ALTISOURCE RESIDENTIAL REIT CORP 1.46 13.79 1,483,716 3/29/2017 0.15 q 222557 NYMT NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REIT INC T 1.45 6.43 3,146,263 6/22/2017 0.2 q 629253 ANH ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP 1.16 6.18 2,633,857 6/28/2017 0.18 q 474094 MITT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST REIT 0.93 19.03 684,464 6/15/2017 0.48 q 325120 WMC WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL REI 0.85 10.43 1,135,022 3/30/2017 0.31 q 351857 ACRE ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT C 0.75 13.34 785,315 6/28/2017 0.27 q 212035 DX DYNEX CAPITAL REIT INC 0.73 6.99 1,459,507 7/3/2017 0.18 q 262711 SLD SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 0.69 15.15 640,892 6/28/2017 0.37 q 237130 ORC ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 0.68 10.1 938,736 6/28/2016 0.14 m 394269 RSO RESOURCE CAPITAL REIT CORP 0.6 9.8 855,493 3/29/2017 0.05 q 42775 AJX GREAT AJAX CORP 0.45 14 446,198 5/12/2017 0.28 q 124935 CHMI CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT RE 0.43 18.17 333,824 6/28/2017 0.49 q 163574 JCAP JERNIGAN CAPITAL INC 0.42 23.25 252,624 6/29/2017 0.35 q 88418 RAS RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST REIT TRUST 0.35 2.36 2,094,612 5/24/2017 0.09 q 188515 EARN ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REI 0.22 14.67 209,564 6/28/2017 0.4 q 83826 BLKFDS BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY 0.19 1 2,685,339 5371

Disclosure: I am/we are long REM,REML, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.