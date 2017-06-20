Coty, Inc.: Are Chinese Millennials Another Growth Opportunity?

Our confidence in our investment in Coty, Inc.'s (NYSE:COTY) shares has increased as we have explained our investment thesis to friends and colleagues. (Yes, we do share investing ideas to those around us who tolerate some investment risk. In fact, two of our work colleagues invested about $40,000 in COTY shares over the past month or so.) As our readers likely know, the company initially popped up on our investment radar when we noticed share purchases by multiple insiders near 52-week lows in February/March 2017. Given such insider purchases and our knowledge of COTY's transformational efforts, we established a position in the company's shares earlier in 2017. To us, such insider share purchases show such insiders' confidence regarding the likely success of its transformation. Our readers likely remember that the company's transformation primarily involves the integration of three personal products businesses (make-up, fragrance and hair care) acquired from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Over the last several months, COTY's shares sold off due to adverse effects from higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the acquired PG beauty business, competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts.

Although COTY sees its transformation as a multi-year effort, investors reacted positively to its most recent quarterly earnings report. In particular, COTY announced earnings that exceeded revenue and earnings estimates due to strong demand for its Calvin Klein brand and its recently acquired brands, ghd and Younique. (See our article highlighting COTY's most recent earnings report.) While COTY's transformation is the driving thesis for our investing in the company's shares, we also see an explosion of make up use in China as another growth opportunity. (In response to our email to COTY investor relations about the company's sales in China, the company stated, "While we do not disclose our Asia or China revenues explicitly, we did disclose that the ALMEA region (all regions outside of North America and Europe) accounted for ~25% of our revenues in the latest reported quarter (3QFY17).") A recent and interesting article highlighted Chinese millennials as the "world's biggest beauty queens" given the power of the Internet. In particular, the article noted that make-up and grooming advice offered by popular lifestyle bloggers are inspiring women in their late teens to early 30s to spend significant amount of money on online make up purchases. As an example, such demand drove a 20 percent increase in Estee Lauder's (NYSE:EL) latest quarterly sales in China, making it EL's fastest-growing cosmetics market.

While the competition in the cosmetics and make up market is intense around the world, there is no reason why COTY cannot benefit from the Chinese millennial spending boom as well. Cosmetic industry professionals have noted that while Chinese women did not use foundation, mascara, and eye shadow in the past, Chinese millennials with the need and desire to look beautiful have no problem with using such products. Social media websites offering cosmetics tutorials to women have been and continue to be the primary growth driver for the Chinese market. In fact, such Chinese millennials (ages 18 to 30), through their voracious use of social media, are significant purchasers of some of the cosmetic industry's most expensive brands. L'Oreal Co. (OTCPK:LRLCF) is the current market leader in the Chinese cosmetics market followed by EL. While COTY is not a top player yet in the Chinese market, we see such a market as a growth opportunity for the company nonetheless. According to the article referred to above, retail cosmetics sales for all companies will total $7.4 billion in China in 2021, up from $4.3 billion in 2016. Even if COTY captures a minority (but substantive) share of the Chinese market, shareholders will benefit. With such growth opportunities, it is no surprise that international cosmetics brands are quickly focusing on the Chinese market to target young Chinese customers.

The Chinese cosmetics market is an important opportunity for the company, but it is not the primary focus of the company at the moment. Rather, COTY has been aiming to increase its market share and decrease its dependence on its perfume business through multiple acquisitions in recent years. As referenced above, the company has acquired more than 40 PG brands, the personal care and beauty business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA, a majority stake in online cosmetics retailer Younique and a high-end hair styling appliance brand, ghd. Although such acquisitions should drive revenue/earnings growth long term, the company is experiencing near-term adverse effects from such acquisitions. For example, COTY has lost shelf space at retail stores for certain PG brands and expects such lost shelf space will continue until COTY's marketing efforts reverse the effects on such brands being "orphaned" by PG. With this in mind, the company is focused on driving growth by: 1) strengthening/nurturing its global brands in its consumer beauty, luxury and professional beauty businesses; 2) cultivating smaller brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) expanding the geographical reach of its portfolio and leveraging its global distribution footprint.

COTY also aims to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions. With the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet, it intends to add businesses that improve its growth profile while remaining disciplined on valuation. In addition, the company continues to target total four-year synergies and working capital benefits of $750 million and $500 million, respectively, with no change to the operating costs to realize both. (We believe that cost synergy goals tend to be conservative estimates that companies typically exceed.) With the above-noted efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth in mind, COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands, Chinese market opportunities and its detailed strategy to become a challenger and leader in beauty markets and drive sustained profitable growth over time. We strongly believe in the company's transformational efforts, and, as such, we recommend that investors consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness.

Our view

We see the growth in the Chinese millennial market as sort of a "bonus" added to our investment thesis for COTY shares given that we already expect transformational rewards from the company's integration of PG's beauty business along with the other acquisitions noted above. That is not to say COTY cannot become a relevant player in the Chinese market, but rather that LRLCF and EL are the leaders in such market to date. While the company considers its transformation as a multi-year effort to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, we are willing to wait until such transformational efforts begin to show results (which is likely 2 to 3 years). Although COTY is experiencing uncertainty given difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties, the company will work to overcome such adverse conditions by: 1) strengthening its global brands; 2) shifting more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. The company is also on track to achieve its $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020.

COTY's transformational effort to drive sustained revenue/earnings growth will also serve to expand its operating margins and improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution by leveraging innovation. Further, the company is seeking to generate more than one-third of its net revenue from emerging markets (such as China) over the intermediate and long term. Finally, COTY also remains interested in acquiring other companies and assets as part of its growth strategy. COTY is taking an aggressive stance towards stabilizing its businesses and turning around its consumer beauty business. Despite such adversities, however, COTY has a sizeable opportunity to transform important but neglected PG brands and revive such brands in a competitive market where smaller brands have been taking share and consumers are moving to digital and e-commerce markets.

COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 25.05 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $0.76, and about 20.70 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.92. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased somewhat in recent months. We believe that investors should follow the multiple insiders purchases noted in our recent COTY articles and consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness. Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and dividend increases as the company expands and drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, expanding Chinese market opportunities and smaller acquisitions to fill out its product offerings. We even believe that COTY will become a takeover target 3 to 5 years from now if its transformation shows results as we expect.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on COTY and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.