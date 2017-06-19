Target: Great Steady Income... Buy The Dip

Target is going through a transition and increasing their digital sector of the business to try and keep even with the Amazons in the retail market.

Target's dividend yield of 4.8% is well above average and is suitable for the income investor and the decline in recent share price gives a great entry point.

This article is about Target (TGT) and why it's a buy for the income investor who can tolerate the irrational swings in retail sales. The 10% drop on Friday, June 16 as a result of the buyout of Whole foods (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN) is a bit overdone. Target sells general merchandise across the United States.

Fundamentals of Target will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Target passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Target easily passes my dividend guideline of having a dividend of at least 1% and increases for 7 of the last 10 years. Target is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor. The earnings payout ratio is moderate at 43%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with new stores, increasing dividends and buying back shares.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 10.0% easily meets my requirement.

Target is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $36.3 Billion. The size of Target plus its cash flow of $5.5 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares.

Target S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $60.0. Finbox.io has an even higher target of $65.2. The target price is presently 14.1%- 24% below the target. TGT is under the target price at the present and has a low PE of 13, making TGT a good buy at this entry point considering the growth potential as they increase their growing digital sector.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no right now, being very conservative and in retirement I will wait until I see some improvement in the retail sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes TGT interesting is the growth of the digital sector and the overdone low price as a result of the Amazon buy of WFM. Also the possibility of reduced corporate taxes will help earnings.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Target total return under performs the Dow baseline in my 53.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 5.05% makes Target a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but does provide above average income as the dividend increases. Target Has a steady increasing dividend for the last 49 years and will soon be a dividend King. The dividend was just recently increased 3.3% to $0.62/Qtr. Target presently has a yield of 4.8% which is above average for the income investor.

DOW's total return baseline is 62.62%

Company Name 53.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Target +5.05% -57.65% 4.8%

When I scanned the 5 year price chart Target has a poor showing going up and down independent of the market. The recent selloff gives Target a good entry point for the patient income investor.

TGT data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 17 ,2017 Target reported earnings of $1.21 that beat expected by $0.30. Total revenue was $16.02 Billion less than a year ago by 1.1% year over year and beat expected by $400 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $1.06.

Business Overview

Target is a retailer of general products and is having the problem right now of decreased Mall traffic but they are moving to have a larger digital presence.

As per Reuters "Target Corporation is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online. Its owned brands include Archer Farms, Market Pantry, Sutton & Dodge, Art Class, Merona, Threshold, Ava & Viv, Pillowfort, Room Essentials, Wine Cube, Cat & Jack, Simply Balanced and Wondershop. Its exclusive brands include C9 by Champion, Hand Made Modern, Mossimo, DENIZEN from Levi's, Nate Berkus for Target, Fieldcrest, Kid Made Modern, Genuine Kids from OshKosh and Liz Lange for Target. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had 1,802 stores across the United States, including 1,535 owned stores, 107 leased stores and 160 owned buildings on leased land."

Over all Target is a good business with CAGR projected growth high and could grow strongly as the growth of the economy slowly starts to increase its growth.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increases in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 17, 2017 earnings call Brian Cornell (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

"At our financial community meeting, in February, we outlined our multi-year plan to position Target to deliver consistent growth, market share gains and outstanding financial performance over the long-term. This plan includes capital investments of more than $7 billion over the next three years, focused on continued investments in technology and our supply chain to build a smart network; a network that leverages all of our store and distribution assets to serve our guests more quickly and flexibly in every channel. Investments to re-imagine the shopping experience in more than 600 of our existing stores and the addition of more than 100 new small format locations around the country. On top of these capital investments, we discussed our plan to invest $1 billion of operating margin this year to allow us to move faster and support of our strategic priorities. We said our biggest operating investment will be in our team, equipping them to deliver enhanced service, convenience and deeper product expertise; as we prepare for the launch of 12 new and exciting brands over the next two years. Beyond these expense investments, we outline our expectation for gross margin pressure, resulting from the continued rapid increase in digital fulfillment combined with the price investments to support our everyday value proposition in key categories. Among all the things we covered in detailed at the meeting, one message I don't believe we emphasize enough, is our continued commitments to strong execution, everyday and every part of our business."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the Target business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Target is an investment choice for the income investor with its well above average dividend yield that has increased for 49 years in a row and soon to be a dividend King. TGT will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio and will be watched to see when the changes in the business objectives take hold. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show starts June 19 and may give a kick up to allow another trim of this position again.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 30 strike 53.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the call remains in the money it will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.6% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, PEP, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.