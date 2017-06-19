The Options Market Suggests Lower Prices For Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, & Amazon, Higher For Facebook

Technology shares continued their bumpy ride through the week of June 16 with the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) down nearly 1.5 percent. Despite the fact that there has been a rise in volatility, shares of the XLK are still up 14.25 percent for the year and the best sector in the market. The semiconductors (NASDAQ:SOXX) are performing better but could be viewed as sub-group within Tech.

Among the top names in the XLK ETF, he heaviest hit this week were Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), down 4.5 percent, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), down 3.64 percent, and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), down 2.92 percent.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was up 3.38 percent, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), up 1.38 percent and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), up 1.35 percent.

The recent weakness among the tech heavyweights could be a bit of a concern considering the concentration these stock have as a weighting in the Nasdaq Composite. Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are the top 5 companies in the Nasdaq composite. The trading in these five stocks could heavily weigh on how the rest of the index trades.

Option Market

When looking at the options market on each of these stocks, we can use the combined total put and call open interest as an indication of the numbers of "bets" being placed on the future direction of the movement of the stocks underlying price.

Apple

(Interactive Brokers)

With Apple's stock closing on Friday, June 16 at a price of $142.27, we can see the majority of the open interest in Apple is placed at a level near or below Apple's closing price. With a very significant drop-off occurring at the $165 strike price. There is considerable open interest in Apple down to the $105 strike price going out to January of 2018.

Alphabet ()

(Interactive Brokers)

Alphabet closed at $958.75 on the 16th; again we can see the skew seems to be slightly more lopsided to lower level strike prices. The shorter-dated options for July expiration seem to appear to be more evenly distributed (it is circled in orange). The even distribution could indicate that the options market is not anticipating a sharp move in Alphabet's price in either direction.

(Interactive Brokers)

Shares of Microsoft closed on Friday at $70. We can see that most of the open interest drops off sharply before the $77.5 strike prices, indicating again that most bets are being placed on lower levels strike prices This suggests the market may be anticipating a decline in shares of Microsoft.

Amazon

(Interactive Brokers)

By this measure, Amazon more closely resembles Alphabet than that of Apple or Microsoft, but with the concentration of the bets for short dated July expiration occurring around the stocks closing of $987 or lower. Indicating that traders are not anticipating a sharp rise in Amazon's share price soon.

Facebook

(Interactive Brokers)

Shares of Facebook closed on the 16th at $150.64. Interesting here, the shorter date July options seems to be weighted above the stock's closing price on Friday. This could be an indication that the options market is expecting shares of Facebook to rise in the near-term.

We can infer from all these open interest charts, for now, that the market is placing more bearish bets on the value of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon in the short-to-medium-term significantly. The bets seem to be getting placed for the shares staying neutral to moving lower. The one exception is Facebook, where it looks like the skew is for the stock price to move higher.

AAPL Short Interest data by YCharts

Short Interest for only Amazon and Apple have risen over the past couple of weeks.

Summary

The Technology sector has recently seen a spike volatility with the sector having another rough week. For now, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, appear to be having neutral to bearish bets placed on them by the count of total put and call open interest. Facebook seems to be the only stock that has a positive skew. If that is the case, and the options market is correct, it could, therefore, continue to put some negative pressures on the overall NASDAQ Composite, since these five stocks have the heaviest weighting within the index.

