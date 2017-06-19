Yes, Wayfair Is Worthless But That's Not A Good Enough Reason To Short The Stock

I recently wrote an article about Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) talking about why I felt the stock was at an inflection point where the fundamentals were taking over from the technicals. In searching for other ideas based on our Relative Value Model's output, I came across another name where the difference is even starker between the price action and fundamentals, Wayfair (NYSE:W). While we do not seem to have hit a similar inflection point in this name yet, there still may be some ways to play this using options.

The thesis

The issue with valuation I believe has been covered very well in several articles both here on SeekingAlpha and elsewhere. Instead of rehashing it again here, I will go over some bullet points to bring those not following the story up to speed. The rest of this article will talk about why this is not enough to be naked short and suggest ways to take a position.

Wayfair was founded in 2002 as CSN stores and at this point primarily sells home furnishings and decor items.

In October of 2014, Wayfair raised $319 million in an IPO pricing a 11 million share offering at $29/share above the indicated range of $25-28/share. It rallied massively as soon as it began trading and closed on the first day at $37.72 giving it a market cap of over $3 Billion.

There was no follow through though and in fact by the end of the year the stock was trading below $20.

As I write this article, Wayfair closed at $76.17 giving it a market cap of 6.81 Billion dollars.

There is no nice way to put this - their fundamentals are atrocious. Period. It has never turned a profit and even in the most recent period that lead to a massive short squeeze, it reported a net loss of -$56.5MM or -$0.66/share.

On a TTM basis, the business has Gross Margins of 24.09% ! Yes, you read that right, those are Gross Margins in the low 20s. It is understandable to have high flying stocks where the business has tremendous potential for profitability or operating leverage but none of that is even remotely true in this case.

Insiders are selling stock like its radioactive. Oh and the few buys you see there in the past 12 months - they are all execution of stock options.

Our Relative Value Model has a fair value for the stock at $0.90! That's under a dollar for a stock trading in the 70s right now!

Not good enough to be naked short

So why do I believe you should not be naked short? After all our Fair Value is over 70 times(!) lower than the last closing price. The simple reason is because the stock is trading so devoid of fundamentals that it makes no sense to use fundamentals to take a position. Will fundamentals eventually force a correction and pull this stock down to earth? Yes, I believe so unless there is a bigger fool that acquires the name and then maybe you can short that one. But through this period there is no reason why the stock cannot continue to rally over $100 (Why not? It's just a number) and beyond. Even if you have the ability to handle margin calls, there is no justifiable reason to tie up that much capital in one name when there are several other opportunities in the market. At this point in time the demand for the shares in Wayfair is greater than the supply and the "sentiment" and supply/demand is all that is driving shares. This is clearly seen in the results of our price action based Momentum model that is using deep learning to find patterns in price action that indicates a bullish/bearish bias. Over the last three months, there is only a single instance when the model thought it saw a pattern indicating a bearish bias but even then it reversed the very next day!

FundamentalSpeculation.IO Wayfair Momentum Model

Ways to play your short position

I believe the best way to play a stock like Wayfair is via options. There are two main considerations here:

You have to be willing to be wrong for a long time. There is no telling when and what will cause the market to reprice the stock You have to have a low allocation strategy so you are not committing a large portion of your capital to a single idea.

Now just like a lot of other names trading well beyond their fundamentals, the options are not cheap. The further you go out, you will be surprised at the premium people are charging for some very deep out of the money strikes. This is for good reason. While there is no telling what the incremental demand/supply situation for the shares will look like, there is a significant risk that this stock will take the elevator down after taking an escalator up.

I like the Jan 2018 $40 puts. You can currently buy them for about $1.60. It gives you some time for the fundamentals to kick in and are cheap enough that the risk/rewards are attractive for a small allocation. Remember, while the strike is about half the current stock price, $40 is nowhere near what could be considered fair value for Wayfair. In the end, there is a good chance that these will expire worthless. However since it's a small allocation, you can take a further position then about six months out. The main risk to this strategy is that the stock falls gradually not really hitting your strike price but also not allowing you to roll the options on the cheap. I believe this is very unlikely to happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W VIA JAN 2018 PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

