MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Above 300 - Can Sales Keep Climbing?

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been marketing Afrezza for eleven and a half months now and this past sales week managed to get scripts above 300 for only the third time since it took full control. Getting above 300 scripts rates a bit of a Bronx Cheer considering that the company needs script sales to be in the thousands to excite the street.

The good news is that the sales trajectory has seen improvement since the company shifted to a direct hire sales force. The bad news is that the sales force is a long way away from paying for itself in sales. A year ago at this time management of MannKind assured investors that a smaller sales force 100% dedicated to Afrezza could do better than a larger sales force detailing multiple drugs. Thus far that management projection has not come to fruition.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Afrezza sales under MannKind have been less than impressive. The company has to turn in some decent numbers over the next couple of weeks to be able to show that growth is possible. When MannKind took over the inhaled insulin franchise on July 1, 2016, weekly sales were at 266 scripts per week. A linear trend line has new scripts and total scripts showing a modest gain, while the refill numbers are actually trending down under MannKind leadership.

The refill situation with Afrezza is very concerning. If Afrezza was the wonder drug that some had hoped it would be, why are so many patients opting out of the drug so quickly. A successful sales model requires returning users. With well over 2 years on the market, the solution to the lack of refills has not been resolved.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

If any investor were to look at things realistically, they would be hard pressed to be positive about what has transpired over the last 18 months. MannKind received notice that Sanofi was walking away in January of 2016. The company had 6 months notice to prepare to take over itself or find a new partner. The company hired Mike Castagna as Chief Marketing Officer and announced to shareholders that it knew the problems that existed and had workable solutions ready to deploy. Long time and passionate MannKind investors implored the street to give the process some time. Some passionate investors projected massively improved sales of 3,000 scripts a week in the first six months. The data speaks for itself. MannKind was able to stop the downward slide in sales, but has not yet been able to deploy the recipe for sales traction. Throwing more sales reps at the equation is not the answer. The company needs to see much better efficiency from the sales team before expanding it. The chart below is telling. In my opinion Sanofi new at the end of Q3 of 2015 that it was going to terminate the deal. That is where the slide began. Meanwhile MannKind has had very little progress in ramping up sales. I would recommend that investors take the time to read the last several transcripts from quarterly calls and compare what was said to what was delivered.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis we are seeing modest growth from Q1 2017 as compared to Q2 of 2017. In Q1 sales were 3,203 and the worst full quarter for Afrezza since the initial launch. Sales are currently 415 scripts below the Q1 level with 3 weeks remaining in Q2. It is likely that Q2 scripts will come in just above 3,600, which would make the current quarter the best sales quarter under MannKind control. There are some signs that have a glimmer of encouragement, but they are oft not very strong signals.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis we are finally seeing the gap narrow to the single digits. Sales in Q2 of 207 are trailing the performance in Q2 of 206 by 9.36%. This is yet another Bronx Cheer moment given that Sanofi already had one foot out of the door by this time last year. Sales this past week did allow the 2017 line to cross above the 2016 line on the chart. In my opinion it is critical that the company stay above the line from a year ago. After 1 year of effort even the most ardent supporters will have no choice but to be critical if the sales are below the 2016 levels.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains the chief concern of many investors. Each day that passes without resolution to this issue causes erosion to the amount of leverage that MannKind has in any negotiation. This has already been demonstrated in a deal that was struck for the fifth most populated country on the planet for what is apparently no up front cash.

By my estimation MannKind finished the week of June 9th with $26.8 million in cash. Afrezza sales bring in revenue, but the revenue from inhaled insulin is much smaller than the cash burn and not even close to offsetting it. MannKind has a $10 million payment due in a matter of 4 weeks and as yet there is no indication as to how it intends to deal with it. I have speculated that the company might attempt a rights offering, but if that is the chosen course, it is running out of time. I suspect that MannKind will attempt to negotiate with Deerfield and try to convince Deerfield to accept equity instead of cash. This could happen, but would likely result in Deerfield getting equity at a substantial discount to the market. Such a situation tends to create a negative impact on the stock.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There are readers that feel I am negative on MannKind. I am simply trying to be realistic and pragmatic. There are positive things with this company, but most of the things that are positive are simply modest positives. The street does not look at modest positives in a vacuum. The street looks at the bottom line, assesses trends, and assesses what is probable. I offer readers a reflection of what the street is thinking and how the street thinks. You do not have to like what you read, but you should appreciate the fact that what I present is realistic and reasonable. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.