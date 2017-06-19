A Visual Guide To Stretched Rubber Bands

Hopefully, this will serve as a useful field manual in the weeks and months ahead.

That's a very nice way of saying that there are a whole lot of stretched rubber bands out there.

One bank says its clients are "uneasy" about "most metrics" pushing extremes.

One of the funny things about Street research is how deliberately understated a lot of it is.

A couple of readers have suggested that analysts are hired for their creative writing skills and that they're engaged in an ongoing effort to be as hyperbolic as possible.

Well, I guess what I would say about that as someone who is pretty good at creative writing is this: if the HR departments at the big shops are screening for creative writing skills, they're not doing a very good job because most of these analysts couldn't creatively write their way out of a wet paper bag.

But further, if you read this stuff everyday, it becomes abundantly clear that they actually go well out their way to avoid hyperbole, or if they are trying to be hyperbolic, they're about as good at it as they are at creative writing in general (i.e. not very good).

Witness this from BofAML's latest fixed income weekly piece:

Compounding investors' potential unease is that once one pieces together the disparate market indicators it appears as if most metrics are at extremes: volatility is at its lowest post crisis levels, interest rates and inflation indicators have fallen sharply and are at their lowest levels this year, equity markets remain near record levels and spreads across most fixed income sectors are at their tightest respective levels in over three years.

You've got to love that. Investors' "potential unease" is "compounded" by "disparate indicators" that make it "appear as if" most measures are at extremes.

That is an absurdly cautious way of stating what they clearly wanted to say but couldn't, which, run through my proprietary Heisenberg translator, is this:

Our clients are really freaked out about the fact that everything is stretched to the breaking point and that one of these rubber bands is bound to snap at any second.

Since we're about to start a new trading week, this is a good time to do a quick recap of where things stand across markets. Simply put: "appears as if" (to quote BofAML) somehow doesn't seem to accurately capture what I'm seeing.

That is, "most metrics" do not "appear" to be at extremes, they just are at extremes.

Just take a look at this graphic from the same BofAML note:

(BofAML)

That's the entire credit complex. Literally all of it is trading at nosebleed tights. And as you can see, it doesn't matter how you break it down. Every bit of it is rich.

Here's another way to look at it:

(Goldman)

See that red, dashed line? Yeah, so that's not the historical median, that's the post-crisis median. In other words, yields are low even compared to their own recent lows.

Here's equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), although I honestly don't know why I even bother showing you this anymore, as everyone with an online brokerage account knows what the story is on stock valuations:

(Goldman)

Volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) is non-existent. Here's a snapshot across multiple metrics:

(Deutsche Bank)

This is all set against a backdrop that just saw the Fed hike into what certainly appears to be a deflationary impulse that's gathering steam.

(Goldman)

There's been no shortage of debate about whether that portends a policy mistake or whether it was in fact the right move to counter financial conditions that have become far too loose:

(Bloomberg)

Here's Goldman's measure:

(Goldman)

Those visuals depict the FCI side of things and do indeed argue for the reining in of markets, but on the other hand, it's difficult to ignore the protestations of those who claim the economic outlook has darkened. Here are breakevens:

(BofAML)

And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention what's quickly becoming the 800lb gorilla in the room: the Citi Economic Surprise index. Here are the breakevens and nominal yields on the left and the CESI on the right:

(BofAML)

For context, here's the juxtaposition between the CESI and rates:

(BofAML)

In a testament to the notion that indicators are at extremes and that something, somewhere is going to snap, here's what the CESI chart looks like if you pan out and annotate it:

(Deutsche Bank)

So you can see why BofAML's clients are "uneasy" about the fact that "once one pieces together the disparate market indicators it appears as if most metrics are at extremes."

Do with all of that as you will, but don't say you don't have the information you need to have an informed opinion.

