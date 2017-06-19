From top to bottom, Macy's (NYSE: M) stock has fallen by 70%. This decline has occurred since 2015. A lot of value investors, myself included have been too early in predicting a recovery in the stock. We have wrongly assumed that fundamentals such as hard assets and cash flow would carry more weight than things such as a lack of sales growth. I believe that Macy's decline has been compounded by the obvious failure of investors in Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) to realize any permanent benefit from its real estate assets. Macy's however, is no Sears. The company is producing a ton of cash even in this difficult operating environment, and with the recent news that Macy's CEO stepped in and bought a sizeable amount of stock, I wonder if perhaps that would help put a floor in the stock. In addition, last week Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the purchase of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) and while nearly all other retailer's share prices tanked on the news, Macy's actually closed higher on the day. Did Macy's CEO just buy the bottom?

At the Macy's investor day conference a couple of weeks ago, an analyst asked CEO Jeff Gannette why he and other members of Macy's management weren't buying the company stock. Macy's CEO responded by simply saying, "stay tuned". A week later, we get the form 4 filing that CEO Jeff Gannette had purchased over $300,000 worth of Macy's stock at $22.94 per share. Two days later we get the form 4 filing that Macy's director William Lenehan has purchased over $100,000 worth of Macy's stock at $22.71 per share. It is refreshing to see these two open market purchases as often times moves such as these provide a meaningful boost of confidence to investors in a company's stock. One of the best examples of this in recent history was when JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon bought 500,000 shares at what turned out to be the bottom in early 2016.

That indeed was amazing timing, but also keep in mind that the psychological boost that comes with prominent insiders buying often carries enormous weight with traders, especially at a time when fear and uncertainty are running rampant. At that time, there was fear surrounding JP Morgan and its exposure to the oil sector. At the time, oil prices were bottoming and Wall Street being Wall Street, was selling first and asking questions later, wanting nothing to do in the short term with any bank that had exposure to anything oil related. Time passing proved that the concerns surrounding JP Morgan's exposure to oil was overblown, and I believe in time, concerns surrounding Macy's future will prove to be overblown.

There is no question that Macy's stock is cheap. With a market value of only $7 billion, the stock trades for only seven times its annual free cash flow. Their well covered dividend yields almost 7% annually and is not in danger. Macy's is using its excess free cash flow to repurchase and retire debt, which will lower interest expense as well as Macy's leverage ratio. Not only will this save millions on interest expense, it will free up funds which can eventually be used to repurchase stock at these depressed prices and not upset the ratings agencies.

All of these positive attributes have failed to stop the stock price decline in Macy's. However, most investors, whether right or wrong, are placing blame for Macy's stock price decline directly on the rapid expansion of Amazon.com into all areas of retail. Even as Macy's management clearly states that the true threat to Macy's has not been Amazon, but rather off price and discount stores such as TJ Maxx (NYSE: TJX) and Marshalls, investors fear Amazon the most.

Nothing highlights this fear more than the stock price reaction of any company when the news reports that Amazon is considering going after their market. For example, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock declined by $31 per share simply in reaction to the news that Amazon wanted to begin selling auto parts. At Macy's investor day conference, the very first question asked from analysts was "What's on our mind is Amazon in terms of Amazon building so much share in apparel, what's your take on this?"

Finally, the news that Amazon was acquiring Whole Foods Market crushed the share prices of Kroger (NYSE: KR), Target (NYSE: TGT), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), and even Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT).

One very interesting thing worth noting is that the share price of Macy's on the day of the Amazon/Whole Foods news was actually positive, with Macy's closing up 20 cents per share. One would think that Macy's would fall right along with all of the above mentioned companies, and the fact that they didn't fall at all and instead actually increased is a huge clue that perhaps the worst is already priced into Macy's stock, and that going forward sentiment has nowhere left to go but up.

In conclusion, stock prices often peak and trough on extremes in sentiment, which is not necessarily correlated with peaks and troughs in fundamentals. I am impressed with the price action of Macy's in the past week in the face of ever more tangible threats that Amazon is making in the retail sector. Perhaps we've finally reached the point of "Peak Amazon". Perhaps it's time to begin to ask ourselves if it's time to consider playing the inevitable rebound in the decimated retail sector. After all, if Amazon is buying a bricks and mortar retailer, what does that say about the relevance of brick and mortar retail? Perhaps Amazon becoming an omnichannel retailer gives credibility to the omnichannel retail model. Imagine that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

