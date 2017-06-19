7% In 3.5 Years From A B+ Rated Preferred Stock With No Interest Rate Risk

There was a selloff in preferred stocks and fixed income securities at the end of last year, caused by the historical change in the Federal Reserve policies of decreasing rates to increasing rates. There is not a single sign of this selloff now and today it is very hard to find a bargain in the small preferred stock universe.

Fixed to floating preferred stocks are getting a lot of love and attention from investors and we decided to search for bargains here:

On this chart you can see how in the last year PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP) clearly has outperformed the broad preferred stock market, represented by iShares S&P US Preferred Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:PFF). This has led to a situation in which most of the outstanding preferred stock, regardless of their type, trade way above par and the market implies that their yield to worst is their yield to call. This leaves us with the simple conclusion that most of the existing preferred securities will have a very short life.

The yield curve

Source: Author's software

Recently I graphically observed in my software the yield curve of fixed to floating preferred stock that are probable redemptions (you can see it above). These stocks are priced in the market to be probable redemptions, not perpetuities, because they are trading at prices that are higher than par value plus accrued dividend. That is why I am comparing them on their yield-to-call metric, which gives you the annualized yield percentage until this stock is alive (first day the company can redeem it). From the graph we can conclude that there are a few outliers from the curve that might be bargains - the CUBI preferreds family, NS-A, JE-A and (NGLS-A), with the last three on the upper side. There is a good article of Downtown Investment Advisory on CUBIs here. The stock I like the most from these is NGLS-A and in the article I will explain why I think it represents a reasonable investment.

Another fact worth mentioning regarding this yield curve, and the fixed to floating preferreds on it, is that their yield to worst is equal to their yield to best. This means that there is very high probability of these stocks being redeemed on the call date and their yield to call is the logical and most likely yield you will receive.

Summary of NGLS-A

As we have mentioned, NGLS-A is a fixed to floating preferred stock with 9% nominal yield, and its floating rate (which is effective from the call date 11/1/2020) is one-month USD LIBOR (1.13% as of 6/9/2017) plus 7.71%. NGLS-A was issued by Targa Resource Partners NGLS but it was later acquired as a partnership of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). There is a very useful article written by Michael Fitzsimmons covering financial situation, the latest earnings report and the growth potential - which you can find here. The first article written about this preferred stock can be seen here

This is how the corporate structure looks: NGLS-A is still an obligation of Targa Resource Partners LP, but is senior to the cash flow allocated to TRGP, and this is the main source of funds for TRGP. In practice this means the funds that go from Targa Resource Partners LP to TRGP and are used to pay TRGP's senior debt should first go through payment of NGLS-A distributions. The debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio for Targa Resource Partners improved from 3.8x to 3.6x in last quarter's earnings with EBITDA, 5% higher on year to year basis. A quotation from a company's SEC filling explains very well where NGLS-A is in the capital structure:

'As a result of the TRC/TRP Merger, TRC is entitled to receive all available Partnership distributions after payment of preferred distributions each quarter.'

Another thing concerning the credibility of the company, and something that makes me more convinced that NGLS-A is a very probable call, is that TRGP announced a common stock offering at the end of May from which the company will receive $777.3 million (or $893.9 million with optional purchases). The interesting thing here is that the company will use the proceeds to finance the construction of a new NGL pipeline, repay outstanding borrowings under the company's credit facilities and, most important for my statement, redeem Targa Resources Partners LP's 6 3/8% Senior Notes due 2022. Following is a quote from the prospectus of these Notes:

'On and after February 1, 2017, the Issuers may redeem some or all of the notes at redemption prices (expressed as percentages of principal amount) equal to 103.188% for the twelve-month period beginning February 1, 2017, 102.125% for the twelve-month period beginning February 1, 2018, 101.063% for the twelve-month period beginning February 1, 2019 and 100.000% beginning February 1, 2020, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.'

The financial fundamental logic behind the certain call on NGLS-A is that if the company is redeeming $280 million of notes with nominal yield of 6.375% at 103.18% of principal amount, which equals an yield to maturity of 4.30%, it must redeem NGLS-A - which will have 1 month LIBOR + 7.71% nominal yield after call date and is issue of $110 million.

NGLS-A's IPO was at the end of 2015, when there was distress in the energy sector and most of the companies were issuing at higher nominal yields. I do believe that after the acquisition of NGLS by TRGP and after the risks in the sector have passed, the company can raise capital at lower costs. This is another reason I think NGLS-A is a very probable redemption.

Talking about the bonds of the company, let's see how they are valued:

Source: FINRA

Targa Resource Partners LP bonds are trading at an average YTM of 4.2%, which is around 3% compared with NGLS-A's yield to worst. This is a very large spread that is not justifiable by the seniority of the bonds if you believe the redemption probability of NGLS-A is high. If the stock is going to get redeemed it can be treated almost as a bond.

Why it is OK for us to have NGLS-A called? This is because we have a preferred stock here giving us yield to worst of 7% with life of 3.4 years. Some other good traits for this preferred are that it is cumulative and pays a dividend every month - which is preferable by some investors, even though it does not have much fundamental value.

Last but not least, I want to statistically compare the performance of NGLS-A versus PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio ETF, as it represents a diversified portfolio of floating rate securities:

Source: Author's software

In the slope model a portfolio of 100 shares of NGLS-A have best correlation of 89% with 154 shares of VRP for the last 300 trading days. We can observe how NGLS-A has been outperforming VRP for almost this entire period, aside from the last few weeks. The weakness in NGLS-A might be caused by a seller who is presenting us with a buying opportunity.

Source: Author's Software

Above we can see that NGLS-A is trading at -2 standard deviations from VRP. The portfolio slope is the same as in the first graph.

Source: eSignal

This is a chart of NGLS-A for the last year until now. Important to note is that its range of trading for the last six months was from $27.50 to $28, where it has a yield to call of around 5.25% to 5.50%; the yield spread with the bonds is in normal ranges on these price levels. In the last few weeks there has been selling pressure in the stock, which gives us a good opportunity to enter in the mid 26s. The selling pressure is not justified by any increase in credit risk in the company.

What the market tells us

Recently another high yielding foxed to floating preferred stocks hit the market - NuStar Energy L.P (NYSE:NS), 7.625% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS-B). The stock is very similar to NGLS-A in terms of credit rating and characteristics. The only difference is that its fixed yield is 1.3% lower and the fixed rate above LIBOR after 5 years is almost 2% lower than NGLS-A. My thinking here is really simple. If NS can issue such a stock at these rates TRGP could probably refinance as well - and this adds further argument that NGLS-A will probably be redeemed on its call date if the credit quality of the company does not worsen.

The Trade

I am accumulating a position in NGLS-A from the mid 26s and watching closely the credibility of the company and its earnings reports. I think it is a good investment but it is good idea to watch closely where the bonds are trading because they are an excellent representation of how the market perceives credit risk. My target for this trade is a decrease in yield spread to what was normal just a few months ago. Keep in mind that the more the call date approaches, the lower we are supposed to move on the yield curve.

This is the first trade added to the trading segment of our fixed income portfolio. We are ready to cover the position any time we view it as fairly priced ($27.5-28 range), or if we see any signs that 2015 oil crisis is on its way.

Conclusion

NGLS-A is definitely not the bargain it used to be at $18, but in the current environment, 7% in a little more than 3 years is not something we can pass on. If our thesis that this stock has a high chance of being redeemed passes the market test, we will be able to capitalize on a very beautiful move down on the yield curve.

Author's note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGLS-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.