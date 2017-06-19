Investor-Advisor Disconnect - We're All To Blame

Advisors need to understand the obstacles and embrace them rather than try to hide them. It's all about sales.

There probably are a host of other reasons investors have and our venue is the place for war stories or answers.

Here are 10 reasons why investors do not trust advisors. They may never be corrected, but, at least, they can be understood by both sides.

The majority of investors do not use an advisor to help them. Consensus data from the industry (CFP, brokerage, advisor, insurance) places that number of non-users at 63%. Interestingly, according to an Insurance industry survey, 71% of investors surveyed said they "are afraid to talk to an advisor" So, why?

There are a number of self-inflicted and outside-inflicted wounds advisors are burdened with. Here are ten causes of the disconnect between advisors and investors.

1. The Willy Loman syndrome. Let's face it; it's a sales business. The firms perpetuate it and the advisors live with it every day. The firms are created to make money. Firms incentivize production and growth and dispose of the advisors who do not meet minimum production levels. If I am a broker at Merrill Lynch and I do not produce $250,000 in gross revenues for the firm annually, I'll be back selling shoes at Shoes R Us in Paintball, Arkansas.

Look at sales contests. They're a way of life at financial firms. Remember Wells Fargo a few months ago. Thousands of employees ousted and a CEO booted (with an obscene payout) for the "Eight Is Great" campaign. Cross-sell every customer into eight firm products, whether they need it or not.

Morgan Stanley recently was sued for running a sales contest to give incentives to its brokers to sell securities-backed loans to its wealth management clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island-whether the customer needed it or not!

Ed Gjertsen II, chairman of the Financial Planning Association, said people who choose to work with firms that have a sales culture need to understand that and make their judgments accordingly. The only thing I can say to that is "Yes, Ed, but they ALL have a sales culture."

The independent advisor does not escape the sales culture. Independents have to pay bills, staff, technology, insurance, and pocket something. Nothing happens without sales.

2. A lack of professional focus.

The advisor industry is replete with designations. At last count, there are 36 certification/designation groups, and more are appearing every day. I saw one advisor that had so many letters after his name that it had to be continued on the back of the card. Only one of the designation organizations has developed a standard of excellence that those who carry the letters are regarded as true professionals: Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Let me put it this way: I have 4 degrees, including 2 doctorates, passed the bar examination to practice law, and I was (and still am) afraid to sit for the CFA. It's too difficult and I'm not smart enough.

The point is that advisors are caught up in a credibility gap. That's why some advisor offices have a bunch of certificates on the walls and pictures of them with celebrities. Their industry groups have said for years that their members should be treated as professionals, yet they don't act like professionals.

3. Some obfuscate to justify their fees. Tough one. The more justification you see, the less likely there is enough value added to support it. These same advisors shy away from full disclosure on how much they make that you have to wonder whether they believe they are worth the cost. Lawyers, accountants and even doctors are usually regarded as professionals. They get paid hourly or a project fee; (doctors get a project fee. An appendectomy costs 75% more than the insurance company pays for it, or something like that). Advisors get commissions on what they sell, or a percentage of assets they manage.)

4. Some Advisors focus on the wrong things. They measure risk as volatility and use analyst-like term such as "standard deviation" as if it meant something, when what you really want to know is whether you will have enough income to live on when you get older. A disconnect.

Paul Smith, CEO of the CFA Institute says, "In the United States, investment professionals still enjoy an operating margin of 34 to 39 percent. Yet, … we found that nearly half of respondents questioned the value we deliver as an industry for the fees that we generate."

5.The self-policing Regulators have not helped:

So far in 2017, there have been 134 SEC-reported cases of securities fraud, from "pump and dump" schemes to outright stealing of clients' money. For instance, just the other day, Alec Rivera, 34, a former Merrill Lynch investment adviser pleaded guilty to pocketing $1 million belonging to two of his Merrill clients by withdrawing the funds without the clients' permission and passing them through a Chicago-based chamber of commerce.

When asked what he had done, Rivera said succinctly. "I stole my clients' money."

There has been no decline in US securities fraud since 1792 when William Duer, Assistant Secretary of the Treasurer, used his position to profit from the first insider trading scandal in this country. See, Martha Stewart did not invent it, despite what you may have read some years ago.

One of the fun parts of somebodyelsesmoney.com is that on Dante's Corner, we report all of these frauds and name names. Thanks, public record!

6. Let's blame the media too. Everyone else does. We know that sensationalism sells advertising, right? We also know that what we tend to read what feeds our thought process. So, the media doesn't run a story about Joe Advisor feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving. And, while we're at the media, what about those stupid ads with say, a smiling gray(ish) couple on a sailboat, or the guy trading his classic car for a machine shop. Sell those to my ranching neighbors. With books and movie titles like "Barbarians at the Gate", "Liar's Poker", "Burning down the House" and "The Big Short" (Best Wall Street movie ever), there are no favors to the financial business there. OK, they WERE all true stories, but can you think of a book or movie where the hero-good guy was say, an investment banker or stockbroker?

7. "Fiduciary" is to blame. For 10 years there has been so much hype about "fiduciary" that we think that any advisor not embracing the fiduciary concept must be a crook, right? The DOL, the SEC and advisor industry have done serious image damage to a business that once might have been respected..

8. WC Fields is to blame. I just threw that in. I do not know that he ever played a financial advisor, but he did play a carney barker, and the stockbroker -carny barker analogy plays in our Peoria.

9. Technology is to blame. Robo advisors take the Advisor out of the game. Tools at every firm from Schwab to JP Morgan Private Banking help investors make an investment decision by themselves. Trades as low as $4.95 and ETFs make investing vehicles a commodity. The feeding of the Do It Yourselfers mentality makes it more difficult for advisors to add value and for investors to consider hiring one. It's too easy to lose your money all by your lonesome.

10. Investors are to blame. Yes, we're wrong too. Just because sales drives the commerce of investment advising does not mean that sales is bad. To investors, can you tell me one for-profit business where sales is not an important driver of the culture? I don't think so.

What about what investors focus on? Fees and performance. Think about that for a minute. Fees: Let's rope everybody in on that one: Regulators witch-hunt 401k fees, authors pound the concern daily, lawsuits are flying, advisors are getting defensive.

Let me ask investors a simple question? Can you control fees? I didn't think so.

Performance: Same rope. Advertisements, mutual fund ratings, ETF comparisons, quarterly performance reports. What a mess we've created for ourselves. Our industry did it to ourselves.

Let me ask investors a similar question: Can you control performance? No.

Investors who are induced to open a brokerage account in their IRAs or who just want to save on fees often become very active in investing for their retirement, trading stocks around the world on their computers after work. How can that be a good idea? Do you believe short-term trading will not improve your chances of hitting your retirement income target?

Investors focus on the wrong thing.

Try what you can control: Contributions and savings. A colleague, Adam Hoffman, here on SA had a great article a few months ago, "$10 a Day". He points out: "Start the process of saving with finding a spare Alexander Hamilton a day. This small amount, over time, can grow into a large sum of money. Over a thirty-year period, saving $10 a day and getting an investment return of 3% would result in a value of ~$174,000."

Is it likely that the advisor-investor disconnect will ever be smoothed over and gone? No. The financial and investment advisory culture is too ingrained in the business and the investor sentiment is too rooted in the belief systems. The best we can hope for is that we understand each other and look for mutual benefits.

As for me, I think I'll report on the Hall of Shame Advisors charged, sentences and fined. Next week, let's look at a history of securities fraud.

Regards Until Then,

John

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At somebodyelsesmoney.com and here on the Marketplace at Seeking Alpha we examine the fiduciary aspects of the Investor-Advisor relationship.