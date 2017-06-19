Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

This week, I have decided to look not at a specific fund but at a small of CEFs, namely global covered call equity CEFs. This analysis was prompted by a Cambridge Income Laboratory subscriber who asked about choices in this category. Therefore, I will not be going in depth into any specific fund, but rather I will aim to perform a comparative analysis for this class of funds.

According to CEFConnect, the funds in this category are:

BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)

Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below.

Fund BGY BOE ETW EXG IGA IGD IID Inception May 2007 May 2005 Sep 2005 Feb 2007 Oct 2005 Mar 2005 Sep 2007 AUM $748m $1010m $1209m $2843m $216m $792m $59m Avg. volume 389k 236k 285k 1042k 75k 362k 34k Yield 7.32% 7.14% 9.54% 10.10% 8.51% 9.84% 8.83% Leverage-adjusted yield 7.32% 7.14% 9.54% 10.10% 8.51% 9.84% 8.83% Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Premium/discount -8.38% -9.52% 0.79% -4.24% -10.26% -8.82% 0.28% Expense ratio 1.11% 1.12% 1.10% 1.08% 1.02% 1.23% 1.60% Active expense ratio 0.36% 0.37% 0.35% 0.33% 0.27% 0.48% 0.85% Non-U.S. 92.50% 42.52% 45.72% 35.46% 44.93% 55.97% 87.90% Morningstar rating ** *** *** *** *** ** **

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

We can see that all seven funds in this category are very established, with inception dates of 2007 or before. Their average trading volumes are sufficient for retail investors.

All seven funds are non-leveraged, which is why their yield and "leverage-adjusted yield" are the same.

Why global covered call equity CEFs?

First of all, why would one invest in global covered call equity CEFs, particularly since their performance has been sorely lacking vs. domestic funds in recent years?

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

First, while domestic equities have indeed performed much better than international equities in recent years, the valuation of the former have now become quite stretched. As a case in point, the forward P/E ratio for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 19.72, compared to only 14.70 for the iShares MSCI ACWI ex-US (NASDAQ:ACWX), the ETF that tracks international stocks. Similarly, the P/B ratio of SPY is 2.77 compared to 1.59 for ACWX.

Second, using a covered call strategy can provide higher risk-adjusted return compared to a straight-up 100% long position, as has been demonstrated for the S&P 500 (see "An Analysis of Index Option Writing for Liquid Enhanced Risk-Adjusted Returns" from the Asset Consulting Group). While I have not come across literature for the international markets, I would expect that the covered call strategy can similarly outperform.

I have recently performed an empirical analysis to benchmark the Eaton Vance option income CEFs ("Benchmarking The Eaton Vance Equity Funds"), and find that several of the funds (both domestic and global) do outperform their benchmarks over the full 10-year cycle.

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the seven global covered call equity CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is therefore the additional fee that one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. As there are no global covered call equity ETFs, I chose the domestic PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) as the passive benchmark. PBP charges 0.75% in expenses.

We can see that six of the funds (all except IID) charge between 1.02 to 1.23% in baseline expense, which I consider reasonable, especially because the additional fee for active management for those funds over a passive strategy is only 0.27 to 0.48%. The outlier is IID, which charges a significantly higher baseline expense of 1.60%, and has a 0.85% active expense ratio.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Portfolio

I will not be looking at individual portfolios in this Spotlight. Instead, the most important characteristic here is the proportion of the fund's holdings in domestic and international equities.

The following chart shows the %U.S. and %non-U.S. holdings for the seven CEFs. We can see from the chart below that EXG is the most domestic-focused of the group, with 65% in U.S. holdings. On the other hand, IID and BGY are nearly all international, with 88% and 93% in non-U.S. holdings, respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Another very important consideration is the proportion of the portfolio that is covered. A higher call coverage ratio indicates that a fund is more defensive. A more defensive fund would be expected to provide greater downside protection in declining markets, but at the expense of greater limiting of the upside in advancing markets.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, fund factsheets)

We can see from the chart above that with most of the funds have moderate call coverage of about 50%. Exceptions are IID, which is relatively aggressive with 35% call coverage, and ETW, which is relatively defensive with 87% call coverage.

Yield

The following chart shows the distribution yield on price for the CEFs. BOE has the lowest yield of 7.14%, while EXG's is the highest at 10.10%. Also note that with the exception of IGA which pays quarterly, all of the other funds pay monthly.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. Note that NAV performance rather than price performance is considered because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers.

Over the past 1 year, IGA has had the highest total return of +18.81%, and BGY has had the lowest, at +12.61%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over 3 years, IGA again has the highest annualized return of +6.15%. IID and BGY are the laggards over this time frame (-0.66% and -0.03% annualized respectively), but this might be expected due to their very high international component.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over 5 years, the best performing fund is now EXG with a +9.54% annualized return, although IGA is a close second at 9.29%. BGY and IID are again in last place, with +5.51% and +6.10% annualized returns, respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The chart below plots the 5-year annualized return of the funds against their proportion of U.S. holdings.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

As one might expect, there is a significant correlation between the % of U.S. holdings and 5-year annualized NAV return. That is, funds with more domestic stocks have performed better in recent years compared to funds with more international stocks. This fact should be kept in mind when looking at the performance numbers shown above.

Valuation

On a premium/discount basis, IGA looks most attractive with a -10.26% discount.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

When considering 1-year z-scores, all seven funds currently are at or above 0, indicating that they are relatively overvalued compared to their recent history. BGY seems to be the most relatively overvalued with a +2.30 z-score while IID is the least overvalued, at 0.00.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Verdict

Which is the best global covered call equity CEF? We keep our verdict exclusive to our subscribers. But readers interested in selecting a global covered call equity CEF should continue to focus on 1) management and expense ratio, 2) distribution, 3) portfolio and risk, 4) performance, and 5) valuation as they make their investment decisions. In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, each category is rated out of 5 stars and an overall recommendation is provided.

