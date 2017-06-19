DryShips Sinks On Latest Reverse Split

Just a few days ago, I detailed how the accelerated share sales for DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) made it likely that the current Kalani deal would finish earlier. I also made the point that with shares continuing to fall to new lows, another reverse split seemed highly likely. On Monday morning, the company did in fact announce its latest reverse split, sending shares to a new yearly low.

This time, the company announced a 1 for 5 reverse split ratio, with post-split trading starting this Thursday. In the press release, the company said that just over 24 million shares will be converted to about 4.8 million shares. That number seems to be outdated, given that last week's Kalani sale update left the outstanding share count at more than 25.7 million. This is the latest in a long line of reverse splits going back to last year:

March 11, 2016: 1 for 25.

August 15, 2016: 1 for 4.

November 1, 2016: 1 for 15.

January 23, 2017: 1 for 8.

April 11, 2017: 1 for 4.

May 11, 2017: 1 for 7.

June 22, 2017: 1 for 5.

I am a little surprised that the company announced this reverse split with shares closing Friday at $1.75. Usually, the company waits until shares are around $1.00 or even below to announce this news. It will be very interesting to see Thursday's trading action, given such a low outstanding share count. Perhaps management is trying to spark a large short squeeze on a low float, but with continued Kalani dilution, it seems like any rally will be short lived.

DryShips continues to be the best short idea around, and that process was again bolstered by Monday morning's reverse split announcement. Shares of the shipping name have plunged 25% to a new yearly low on this 1 for 5 reverse split news. Given such a low outstanding share count after the move, I'd be careful trying to short this name later this week, but once the split is digested, ongoing Kalani dilution is likely to send the name much lower again.

