Where's My Weekly Update?

For the last three months, SqueezeMetrics has been publishing a weekly forecast for the S&P 500. The whole point was to showcase the power of Gamma Exposure, or "GEX," on the broad market.

[Reread our first weekly post from March 20th.]

Picking stocks based on their GEX values is something we do a lot of, and has been the focus of our Marketplace service, Fresh Picks.

But...

As these things tend to happen, our little weekly promotional series on the broader market took on a life of its own, and has drawn a lot of attention in its own right.

Even now, we have several unread emails and messages with questions and commentary regarding the market and the data that we use to interpret it.

It struck us that answering these questions and chatting about this data is exactly what our Marketplace offering was meant to accomplish - we don't want to be answering the emails of one reader if ten readers can benefit from the answer by turning it into a chat.

The above is our first reason for wanting to move this weekly conversation to the Fresh Picks forum.

The second reason is more mundane: We have to write our weekly article on Friday (difficult lately) to get it published by Sunday, and then if we want to alert readers to a mid-week change in strategy or follow up on some tiny trade details, there's no easy way to get everyone on the same page without another article (and all the fuss that goes with it).

Again, it would be a lot easier if we could publish at will and follow up every so often in a chat room environment.

And again, that's why we started our Marketplace offering in the first place.

So...

If you feel that our weekly missives from the last three months have been a help to your psyche and/or your portfolio, then run the numbers for yourself. Is each week's data worth $17.31 to you ($900 / 52)?

Some of you will say no way, and that's fine. Some of you will say, "Sure, that's basically how much I pay for my latte" and if that's the case, we want you to consider paying the measly $900/yr. to join us in a setting more conducive to conversation.

And yes, we think that this data is worth a lot more than $900/yr., so the free trial has been closed and we'll be raising the price within two weeks (you know, to keep out the rabble).

Sorry for the hard sell - this will just make everything easier and more enjoyable for us in the sense that we can get more focused and respond to readers a bit better.

Does this sadden you?

Don't fear! The DIX/GEX chart is still hosted for free, and it will be until the Feds come knocking (or whatever happens when people give away good market data for too long).

But if the chart alone isn't enough excitement for you, then please do consider joining us in Fresh Picks so we can keep up the conversation.

This week's update will be posted at the usual time, so we hope to see your comments there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.