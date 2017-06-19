Deregulation Rallies Bank Stocks, But Be Aware Of The Risks

The main driver of the Government proposals are to spur bank lending, while there is little evidence regulation holds that down in significant amounts.

Reducing the risk of future financial crisis should therefore be the main driver of financial regulation.

However, financial deregulation is very risky as the cost of financial crises are much larger than those of garden variety recessions.

Bank shares rally predictably on the prospect of financial deregulation. They did so twice in the past 6 months already.

The House passed a law dismantling much of Dodd-Frank, the bill that was put in place in the wake of the financial crisis. Financial stocks are rallying on this, see the little fillip in the price of financial sector ETF iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Even regional banks, on which regulation is perhaps more of a burden but they are less likely to trade for their own account, showed a similar spike, witness the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

And regional banks got an additional push, from The Street:

Mid-sized regional banks, including Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) and Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) , could get a stock-price boost after a top Democrat suggested Thursday the possibility of a deal to reduce some of their regulatory requirements. "I am optimistic that there is room for agreement on a modified regime for overseeing regional banks," Sen. Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said at a hearing focused on such lenders. His support would be pivotal since any bank legislation approved by Congress will likely need the backing of some Democratic lawmakers. Republicans have only a 52-seat majority and 60 votes are needed to prevent a filibuster.

You also see that Trump's election produced a huge rally in bank shares, based on the promise of deregulation. But is financial deregulation a good idea? Here is The Hill:

The House on Thursday passed the Financial Creating Hope and Opportunity for Investors, Consumers and Entrepreneurs (CHOICE) Act, a bill that replaces much of the Dodd-Frank post-2008 crisis financial regulations. The bill, sponsored by Hensarling, passed 233 to 186, with all but one Republican, Rep. Walter Jones (N.C.), backing it and every Democrat opposing it... Ryan, a longtime Hensarling ally, has called the CHOICE Act "the crown jewel" of the GOP deregulation agenda.

Crown jewel, we don't know about that. Financial regulation is terribly important as financial markets are rife with market failures and the consequences of things going wrong can be astronomical.

The regulation that was put in place after the Great Depression kept the US from experiencing major financial crisis for half a century.

After financial deregulation started to come in vogue in the 1980s and especially the 1990s, things have deteriorated, and the US experienced a few asset bubbles.

First the Savings & Loan crisis in the late 1980s, then the dot.com bubble and lately the housing bubble that ended in the financial crisis of 2007/8 and which gave rise to Dodd-Frank.

One thing investors need to realize is that financial crisis are really terribly expensive. Here is Bloomberg:

To mark the fourth anniversary of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which greeting card would be appropriate? Perhaps a sympathy card? A farewell? If Better Markets, a Washington (D.C.) nonprofit that supports tighter financial regulation, were to design a card, it would probably have a gilded "$12.8 trillion" plastered across the front. That's the amount Better Markets estimates the 2008 financial crisis cost Americans.

This is 75% of US GDP. The biggest part is lost output ($7.6T), but that loss would have been substantially larger if not for the host of measures taken by the Fed and Treasury to salvage the financial system and stimulate output ($5.2T).

One should also realize why that financial crisis happened, as the essence is remarkably simple and constitute that old reptile, parties abusing information asymmetries, combined with perverse incentives.

Non-bank financial institutions like Countrywide turned the mortgage business into a volume business and in the process of doing so they couldn't care less about the creditworthiness of their clients. Why? Simple:

Their income was commission based

They could repackage the credit risk into extraordinarily complex financial derivatives which are difficult to scrutinize and could be sold to unsuspecting investors, greatly aided by rating agencies which stamped these with triple A ratings.

So if you sell risky stuff but don't bear the risk yourself (neither as employee, nor as company), it's likely you're going to pursue this rather aggressively, and that's exactly what they did.

So every Tom, Dick and Harry could suddenly get a mortgage if they were able to produce a signature, and they were lured by predatory lending agencies and contracts that looked ridiculously cheap at first (but small print often contained rather dramatic adjustments further out).

To avoid this predatory lending an independent consumer financial protection bureau ('CFPB') was set up, but guess what the proposed CHOICE act does with that (from the Hill):

The CHOICE Act would turn the CFPB, which Republicans consider abusive and unaccountable, into the Consumer Law Enforcement Agency. It would no longer control its own budget, its director would be appointed by the president, and it would lose its authority to crack down on "unfair, abusive and deceptive practices."

There are those that blame the government, more especially the Community Reinvestment Act ('CRA'). This is nonsense. For starters, the CRA existed since the mid 1970s it's odd only to produce this effect three decades later and just in the space of a few years.

More importantly From McClatchy:

More than 84 percent of the subprime mortgages in 2006 were issued by private lending institutions. Private firms made nearly 83 percent of the subprime loans to low- and moderate-income borrowers that year. Only one of the top 25 subprime lenders in 2006 was directly subject to the housing law that's being lambasted by conservative critics.

And it's not only subprime that caused problems, also prime mortgages of which only a fraction (6%) falls under the CRA caused problems.

Now, what particular form financial regulation takes is up for discussion, but wholesale deregulation is dangerous and the advantages are pretty doubtful.

The government argues that the windfall to the financial industry will unleash a wave of new lending but we find that rather implausible. Banks had plenty of funds to lend, and could access additional funds at basically zero cost.

In fact, it isn't even clear whether there is all that much unmet credit demand, from Bloomberg:

One problem is that qualified borrowers have ample access to financing and aren't demanding more -- a slump that bank executives have bemoaned. And delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans already are rising. The loss rate on car loans made to people with good credit and packaged into bonds, for example, was the highest in the first quarter since 2008, S&P Global Ratings said in a recent report. Some big U.S. banks have raised concerns in recent weeks that consumers may even have too much access to credit, increasing the risk that lenders will get burned.

Yet this seems to be the main rationale for the overhaul, from Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump said that the rules are stifling lending. "We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank, because frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses and they can't borrow money," Trump said on Friday. "They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let them borrow because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank."

This remains to be seen:

Lending declined initially after 2008, when the entire banking industry was almost wiped out by the collapse of the U.S. housing market. But it's grown steadily since then, expanding by 6 percent a year since 2013, far faster than the economy. Banks now have a record $9.1 trillion of loans outstanding. "Loan growth remains robust," JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said last month on a conference call with analysts. At JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, core loans increased 10 percent to $806.2 billion last year, with gains in every category including credit cards and wholesale debt. Bank of America Corp.'s total loans climbed 1.1 percent to $906.8 billion, while Wells Fargo & Co.'s grew 5.6 percent to $968 billion.

Even if it does lead to additional borrowing, is that actually desirable when the Fed is actively trying to cool the economy off a bit in order to prevent inflation from accelerating? That point can be argued, as there is little sign inflation is about to do that, but still, the labor market is pretty tight.

There is a much more obvious reason for the financial deregulation, again from Bloomberg (our emphasis):

One hated provision of Dodd-Frank -- the Volcker rule -- bans the largest firms from making speculative bets with their own money. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s return on equity, a measure of profitability, has dropped from as high as 34 percent before the crisis to 8 percent last quarter. That means less money for bonuses and shareholder dividends. Former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, now Trump's top economic adviser, looked on Friday as Trump signed two directives aimed at loosening financial regulations. Among the targets are the Volcker rule, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a requirement that advisers on retirement accounts work in the best interests of their clients.

And indeed, scrapping the Volcker rule is in the proposed CHOICE law, hardly a surprise given that it was an ambition of the government to abolish it. Here is what the Volcker rule does:

Section 619 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (to give it its proper name) aims to stop the use of customer deposits by banks for risky or speculative purposes. Specifically, it bans such banks from trading on their own accounts in almost all securities such as bonds and stocks, and from investing in hedge funds or private equity firms.

Yea, really. It's a good idea for bankers to start speculating with your money again, especially since they won't bear the consequences for when things go wrong. And it's not as if we don't know what can happen as a result.

What is going on is that rather than draining the swamp, financial interests are dominating in shaping legislation, there quite a few Goldman people working in the government, as it happens. Once again business friendly policies are masquerading as market friendly policies.

But there really is a crucial difference between the two. Market friendly policies try to make markets more efficient, increase competition, and creating a level playing field. Business friendly policies, while often using the same language, are simply a wish list of the dominant companies and have often a completely opposite effect on markets.

Conclusion

There is little evidence that the rationale for financial deregulation, increase bank lending, holds much water. While it is a business friendly policy, and bank stocks predictably rallied, it isn't necessarily a market friendly policy, as it could very well lead to a less safe, more crisis prone financial sector.

Given the enormous cost of financial crisis, preventing such crisis should be top priority and everything else should be a secondary concern.

That isn't to say that Dodd-Frank is the perfect answer, it probably isn't, but much more thought should be given to ensuring effective regulation that minimizes the risks of future financial crisis, rather than to respond to industry demands on largely bogus claims.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.