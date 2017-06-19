It's Time To Short China

Because the yield spread in the US is also narrowing, US and Chinese monetary policies are tightening together, increasing the chances of a Chinese decline.

China's yield curve is flat and Chinese money supply growth has stopped since April. A crash in the east could occur at any time now, and a good way to take advantage of it is to short the Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR).

Yield curve charts themselves change every day and show bond yields from the short to the long end. A flat or negatively sloping curve (meaning pointing down) means that yields are higher for shorter term loans than longer term loans. This discourages banks from lending, which negatively affects money creation. In order to see the correlation between the yield curve and stocks, plotting the yield spread shows a clearer picture.

Below is a chart of the spread between Chinese 10Y rates and 2Y rates. A low was hit in 2008 at just above zero, and this time the spread has gone negative for the first time in at least 11 years. When the spread goes negative, banks are more likely to lose money on loans, so money creation tends to slow down.

The yield spread for China, however, is not enough to predict a Chinese crash. It only makes slowed yuan growth more likely. We are seeing slowed yuan supply growth as well.

As you can see here, the yuan supply has not increased since March. By the end of June we should have a new report from the People's Bank of China, and if we are still at or below the 160 trillion mark, the yuan supply will have been frozen for a whole quarter. I believe we have enough data even now to establish short positions in China already. Why? Because the yield spread in the US is also tightening and a monetary slowdown appears to be in the works in the US as well. A whole quarter of frozen M2 is what happened in the summer of 2015 in the yuan, when M2 in the US also stopped growing at around the same time, resulting in two crashes just week apart. The US 2015 crash I wrote about here, 11 days before it happened on August 24 th. Here's the yuan for that time period:

Source: IECONOMICS

By early August, when both US and Chinese money supplies stopped growing, Chinese stocks were already in freefall and US stocks were on the precipice. So when both US and China monetary policies tighten together, a Chinese crash becomes much more likely. I'm not calling for the shorting of US stocks just yet because M2 can still recover in the US before any trouble arises, and US markets are not generally dependent on Chinese monetary policy.

But as I pointed out recently in a previous article, it looks like M2 in the US is set to stop growing because the yield spread between the 10Y and 2Y in US Treasuries is also falling and is within 8% of lows not seen since 2007. M2 in the US only has until late July to recover without causing too much damage to US stocks.

Conclusion

While nobody knows exactly what will happen to the Chinese and US money supplies from here through September, the evidence is lining up that Chinese trouble is on the horizon and at best Chinese stocks will be range bound through September. Given seasonal monetary trends in both China and the US, the chances of Chinese stocks moving up substantially from now until September resulting in a short squeeze is small. So even if a short China position isn't profitable in the end, the downside risk is minimal, provided shorts are covered by the end of the seasonal monetary downturn period, around September.

Why the ASHR instead of any other Chinese ETF, say the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI)? If we look at the last three years of price action comparing the Shanghai Composite [blue] with ASHR (red) and FXI (yellow), ASHR moved up together with the Shanghai Composite, and then fell even farther on the way down. FXI movements were much more subdued. If Chinese stocks are about to break, ASHR will probably fall farther and faster as happened during the last bust in 2015, making it the more appropriate vehicle for establishing short China positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ASHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.