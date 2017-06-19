226 Marijuana Stocks: It Is Still Too Early To Buy The Sector

|
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I provide data from my Seeking Alpha portfolio for N=226 marijuana stocks, sorted by market capitalization, through June 16, 2017.

The marijuana sector has drifted down, based on an equal-weighted portfolio of the entire population, for the past 7-8 weeks.

There is no catalyst on the immediate horizon to suggest any sector-wide entry position for a long-term buy-and-hold.

Relatively low price-per-share entry points for a long-term buy-and-hold are most likely to occur for the micro caps, as we approach calendar year end for 2017.

If you follow my work, you know that I focus on “seasonals” and event date-based strategies, and they have worked very nicely over the past year or so.

APPENDIX A lists performance measures for N=226 marijuana stocks, contained in my Seeking Alpha equal-weighted portfolio, sorted by market capitalization. The portfolio is down 0.92% for the week ended June 16, 2017, and it is down 1.32% for the 4 weeks ended June 16, 2017. The relatively large or big cap marijuana stocks are [1] The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., [2] Avnet, Inc. and [3] GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, all trading above $1B in market cap.

My Investing Approach is based on Event Dates and Seasonal Patterns for Micro Caps

If you have been following my work, you know that I like to [1] trade other stocks outside of the marijuana sector and [2] enter the marijuana sector, only, when a sector move to the upside is signaled or warranted. For example:

In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested that the marijuana rally would end with November 2016 elections, including marijuana stock ballot measures. This did, in fact, represent the marijuana sector peak. It was a good time to sell the marijuana sector.

Recall, also, that it was after the 2016 Presidential Election that the "Trump Rally" began, so a broad-based index fund would have been the best place to "park" economic resources. I did NOT predict the Trump Rally, but it makes sense, in hindsight, since a reduction in corporate tax rates, anticipated at the time of the election, must, necessarily, result in an increase in corporate net income and earnings per share and equity prices. This is simply due to the mechanics of accounting for deferred tax accounts, where you debit deferred tax liability and credit earnings.

In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested a buy based on tax loss selling or harvesting. This occurs every year, but only for "losers." It is only mid-June, so it is, now, too early to identify calendar year 2017 losers. They will become identifiable by mid-December 2017,

In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted early January Effect results. These were very good returns in a very short period of time.

In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted later January Effect results. These returns were extraordinarily good. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made statements that may or may not have provided the catalyst for the marijuana sector decline.

I Believe that History Will, Again, Repeat, Particularly for the Micro Cap Marijuana Stocks

If you are true believer in a particular marijuana stocks that you hold, continue to hold that stock, but I believe that "rotating in and out of sectors" represents a more profitable strategy with lower risk. I, also, believe that history will repeat, particularly for the marijunana micro cap stocks, where these stocks trade in a less efficient market.

My Recommendation

You have 5 months before mid-December. I recommend that you plan to have cash available to purchase marijuana sector micro cap "losers" on or about December 21, 2018. This is my plan.

I suspect that I will have at least $1,000 available to purchase 10 marijuana sector "losers," at this time, or a total of $10,000. I want to identify marijuana micro cap stocks with relatively high volume and evidence of tax motivated "dumping" between December `15 and December 31, 2017. These, I will assume, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, will suggest a downside over-reaction that is completely tax motivated and not due to any fundamental flaws not previously present or detectible.

I want to buy the downside over-reaction, in anticipation of the alleviation of selling pressures immediately following calendar year-end. Effectively, I expect to see the most significant January Effect from these stocks.

It will not be difficult to identify these stocks. Simply use my portfolio, contained in this article, to build your own portfolio to monitor in mid-December. I will provide updates and reminders in future Seeking Alpha articles.

APPENDIX

MKT CAP

FIRM NAME

SYMBOL

Millions

LAST PRICE

1 WK PERF

4 WK PERF

52 WK PERF

5 Yr High

5 Yr Low

YTD High

1

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The

(NYSE:SMG)

$5,226.00

$87.72

5.20%

-0.40%

30.70%

$98.82

$36.67

$97.50

2

Avnet, Inc.

(NYSE:AVT)

$4,824.00

$38.59

-0.10%

4.00%

-7.70%

$51.50

$25.41

$48.20

3

GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

$2,463.00

$97.73

2.90%

-8.00%

11.90%

$137.88

$8.46

$136.95

4

Canopy Growth Corp.

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

$973.00

$5.89

1.00%

-2.20%

187.70%

$14.39

$1.01

$10.25

5

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:INSY)

$816.00

$11.32

-1.40%

-10.10%

-12.70%

$46.17

$2.18

$15.02

6

Aphria, Inc.

(OTCQB:APHQF)

$561.00

$4.05

4.40%

-3.30%

270.80%

$6.60

$0.65

$6.60

7

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:CARA)

$557.00

$17.12

-0.30%

1.70%

241.70%

$23.61

$4.26

$20.90

8

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:AXIM)

$505.00

$9.60

-4.50%

-17.10%

2300.00%

$19.80

$0.06

$19.80

9

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACBFF)

$480.00

$1.59

-4.60%

-13.60%

320.00%

$2.96

$0.00

$2.65

10

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)

$226.00

$17.02

-6.50%

-5.80%

125.40%

$43.00

$4.64

$25.95

11

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJNA)

$190.00

$0.10

-2.50%

-11.20%

139.30%

$0.50

$0.02

$0.21

12

Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

$179.00

$0.95

-4.30%

-12.90%

250.90%

$2.50

$0.00

$1.45

13

Praetorian Property, Inc.

(OTCPK:PRRE)

$176.00

$1.13

0.90%

-8.90%

3796.60%

$2.15

$0.02

$2.15

14

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

$168.00

$1.67

-2.10%

-12.10%

107.50%

$3.35

$0.16

$2.75

15

PharmaCan Capital

(OTC:PRMCF)

$168.00

$1.29

-2.20%

-22.40%

681.80%

$2.66

$0.17

$2.66

16

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

$166.00

$1.83

-3.20%

33.60%

110.30%

$6.36

$0.56

$2.00

17

Helix TCS, Inc.

(OTCPK:HLIX)

$152.00

$5.30

19.90%

20.50%

1077.80%

$20.00

$0.01

$13.00

18

Cannimed Therapeutics, Inc.

(OTC:CMMDF)

$137.00

$6.05

-0.60%

-16.70%

-25.20%

$9.92

$5.66

$9.92

19

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:CNBX)

$120.00

$1.00

21.20%

-22.50%

1860.80%

$7.60

$0.02

$7.60

20

Cannabis Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBIS)

$119.00

$0.05

-12.20%

-19.30%

250.70%

$0.30

$0.01

$0.14

21

Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRW)

$108.00

$1.06

-7.00%

-18.50%

58.20%

$3.45

$0.09

$2.30

22

Kush Bottles, Inc.

(OTCQB:KSHB)

$103.00

$2.06

-4.40%

0.00%

74.20%

$10.00

$0.70

$3.35

23

Terra Tech Corp.

(OTCQX:TRTC)

$99.00

$0.17

-0.90%

3.40%

-51.90%

$1.42

$0.06

$0.35

24

Crown Baus Capital Corp.

(OTCPK:CBCA)

$95.00

$0.66

-43.10%

-54.20%

2540.00%

$55.00

$0.01

$9.49

25

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group

(OTCQB:OWCP)

$92.00

$0.63

9.20%

-6.80%

3860.00%

$3.23

$0.00

$3.23

26

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

(OTCQB:CBDS)

$82.00

$4.24

8.70%

-24.40%

151.60%

$18.00

$0.30

$9.50

27

Acology, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACOL)

$78.00

$0.02

21.60%

52.00%

2433.30%

$5.00

$0.00

$0.05

28

Aero Grow International, Inc.

(OTCQB:AERO)

$78.00

$2.33

-0.40%

-5.70%

33.00%

$7.32

$0.18

$3.45

29

Weed, Inc.

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

$76.00

$1.24

-4.60%

138.50%

1489.70%

$5.05

$0.04

$5.05

30

MCIG, Inc.

(OTCQB:MCIG)

$73.00

$0.19

-7.20%

-12.40%

523.60%

$0.92

$0.02

$0.51

31

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.

(OTCQB:TBPMF)

$73.00

$0.68

9.80%

28.70%

496.50%

$1.14

$0.09

$1.14

32

First Harvest Corp.

(OTCPK:HVST)

$69.00

$2.80

0.00%

-23.70%

-78.50%

$49.00

$0.31

$5.00

33

South American Gold Corp.

(OTCPK:SAGD)

$69.00

$0.05

-16.30%

-11.90%

-48.50%

$24.80

$0.00

$0.21

34

Players Network, Inc.

(OTCQB:PNTV)

$63.00

$0.12

-9.90%

101.80%

3008.10%

$0.16

$0.00

$0.13

35

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

(OTCQX:TBQBF)

$63.00

$0.97

5.10%

10.80%

561.20%

$1.64

$0.08

$1.64

36

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

(OTCQB:RMHB)

$60.00

$0.08

-9.40%

2.70%

92.50%

$0.16

$0.02

$0.16

37

United Cannabis Corporation

(OTCQB:CNAB)

$54.00

$1.06

6.00%

20.50%

285.50%

$4.25

$0.00

$2.50

38

Americann, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACAN)

$53.00

$2.76

-6.40%

-15.10%

160.40%

$6.00

$0.30

$5.50

39

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

(OTCQB:PMCB)

$53.00

$0.06

-6.80%

-21.40%

0.80%

$0.26

$0.02

$0.15

40

Solis Tek, Inc.

(OTCQB:SLTK)

$51.00

$1.40

-6.70%

-18.60%

180.00%

$3.44

$0.20

$3.44

41

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

(OTC:ESSI)

$50.00

$1.11

296.40%

-53.10%

362.50%

$9.00

$0.00

$4.80

42

Marapharm Ventures, Inc.

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

$50.00

$0.85

7.80%

39.90%

408.10%

$1.87

$0.13

$1.35

43

Amfil Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:AMFE)

$48.00

$0.07

-8.20%

-1.80%

4443.80%

$0.10

$0.00

$0.10

44

General Cannabis Corp.

(OTCQB:CANN)

$43.00

$2.19

59.90%

13.50%

138.00%

$64.64

$0.33

$3.38

45

Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.

(OTCQB:MGWFF)

$43.00

$0.31

-3.70%

-19.20%

229.70%

$0.74

$0.00

$0.60

46

MassRoots, Inc.

(OTCQB:MSRT)

$41.00

$0.47

-9.20%

-32.70%

-37.30%

$7.01

$0.38

$1.18

47

Earth Science Tech, Inc.

(OTCPK:ETST)

$37.00

$0.93

5.50%

-5.40%

68.50%

$5.00

$0.18

$3.95

48

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

$33.00

$0.29

-1.60%

-32.00%

220.10%

$0.72

$0.05

$0.72

49

THC Biomed International, Inc.

(OTCQB:THCBF)

$33.00

$0.32

-2.70%

-30.70%

269.40%

$1.45

$0.05

$1.45

50

GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:GBLX)

$32.00

$0.29

18.30%

8.20%

-25.70%

$3.49

$0.11

$0.56

51

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:LCTC)

$32.00

$12.90

7.50%

-0.80%

158.00%

$37.50

$2.32

$23.40

52

Acacia Diversified Holdings

(OTCQB:ACCA)

$28.00

$1.60

-3.00%

3.90%

-30.00%

$2.90

$0.01

$2.10

53

CV Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:CVSI)

$26.00

$0.29

-1.20%

-2.10%

-30.50%

$0.99

$0.19

$0.59

54

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

$25.00

$0.48

27.60%

-4.00%

221.20%

$2.10

$0.01

$1.05

55

Bang Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:BXNG)

$25.00

$1.07

2.60%

6.70%

-21.00%

$4.00

$0.76

$1.94

56

Surna, Inc.

(OTCQB:SRNA)

$22.00

$0.12

0.00%

12.80%

36.40%

$8.73

$0.04

$0.24

57

Grow Condos, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRWC)

$21.00

$0.67

1.90%

-10.30%

-56.60%

$19.00

$0.05

$1.40

58

Kaya Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:KAYS)

$21.00

$0.17

-5.60%

-16.00%

141.30%

$0.57

$0.04

$0.45

59

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRNH)

$20.00

$0.05

10.50%

-0.80%

-4.60%

$1.20

$0.00

$0.12

60

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

(OTCQB:LXRP)

$20.00

$0.30

-3.80%

-11.80%

233.00%

$0.79

$0.01

$0.70

61

Zoned Properties, Inc.

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

$18.00

$1.07

0.90%

-12.30%

-59.60%

$3,370.80

$0.87

$2.65

62

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

$16.00

$0.12

-10.00%

-22.30%

253.00%

$2.78

$0.00

$0.28

63

Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New

(OTCQB:NXTTF)

$16.00

$0.13

-6.10%

-10.40%

54.80%

$2.03

$0.01

$0.42

64

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:EAPH)

$15.00

$0.02

-14.70%

-15.50%

353.70%

$0.10

$0.00

$0.06

65

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:MDCL)

$15.00

$1.45

8.60%

-12.40%

-12.40%

$5.00

$1.26

$2.99

66

Growlife, Inc.

(OTCPK:PHOT)

$15.00

$0.01

22.20%

-7.20%

-47.30%

$0.80

$0.00

$0.02

67

Signal Bay, Inc.

(OTCQB:SGBY)

$15.00

$0.01

0.00%

-16.70%

1566.70%

$0.10

$0.00

$0.03

68

Canadian Zeolite Corp.

(OTCQB:CNZCF)

$13.00

$0.45

-7.70%

5.30%

367.20%

$1.46

$0.06

$1.09

69

TechCare Corp.

(OTCQB:TECR)

$13.00

$0.60

9.00%

-7.70%

-33.30%

$1.50

$0.10

$1.50

70

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

(OTCPK:DEWM)

$12.00

$0.00

32.40%

36.40%

104.50%

$0.18

$0.00

$0.00

71

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

$12.00

$0.41

-2.40%

0.10%

-15.40%

$3.50

$0.00

$0.80

72

MyDx, Inc.

(OTCQB:MYDX)

$12.00

$0.01

0.00%

-22.50%

-93.40%

$2.99

$0.00

$0.02

73

MyECheck, Inc.

(OTCPK:MYEC)

$12.00

$0.00

3.70%

-3.40%

-50.00%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.00

74

PUF Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

$12.00

$0.29

-2.00%

1.70%

315.60%

$0.35

$0.02

$0.35

75

MJ Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJNE)

$11.00

$0.89

-11.40%

-10.00%

21.30%

$26.00

$0.50

$1.25

76

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(OTCQB:NSPDF)

$10.00

$0.15

7.30%

2.40%

-23.40%

$0.75

$0.13

$0.38

77

Tinley Beverage Company, Inc.

(OTCPK:QRSRF)

$10.00

$0.23

0.30%

-3.30%

284.40%

$0.49

$0.03

$0.35

78

CannLabs, Inc.

(OTCPK:CANL)

$9.00

$0.15

-11.80%

-23.10%

-42.30%

$2.43

$0.08

$0.56

79

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.

(OTCQB:CIIX)

$9.00

$0.98

-3.90%

7.70%

197.00%

$2.75

$0.12

$2.75

80

SinglePoint, Inc.

(OTCPK:SING)

$9.00

$0.03

-11.00%

-13.60%

142.70%

$0.31

$0.00

$0.14

81

Nemus Bioscience, Inc.

(OTCQB:NMUS)

$8.49

$0.28

-0.40%

-10.50%

-47.20%

$11.00

$0.24

$0.50

82

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCU)

$7.86

$0.01

-0.70%

-13.90%

37.90%

$5.07

$0.01

$0.04

83

CSA Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CSAX)

$7.64

$0.06

-28.50%

-25.00%

17.60%

$0.65

$0.02

$0.20

84

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

(OTCQB:DPWW)

$7.61

$0.15

-15.20%

-30.50%

-82.00%

$3.05

$0.10

$0.39

85

CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

(OTCPK:CPMD)

$7.54

$0.42

0.00%

-4.50%

-1.20%

$3.60

$0.05

$1.00

86

Canadian Cannabis Corp.

(OTCPK:CCAN)

$7.31

$0.27

-12.90%

-43.80%

-69.60%

$10.00

$0.25

$1.00

87

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

(OTC:FITX)

$7.12

$0.00

50.00%

1400.00%

-16.70%

$0.11

$0.00

$0.03

88

Ecoshere Techs, Inc.

(OTCQB:ESPH)

$6.57

$0.04

5.20%

-6.90%

-44.20%

$0.50

$0.02

$0.07

89

American Green, Inc.

(OTCPK:ERBB)

$5.77

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

8.30%

$0.22

$0.00

$0.01

90

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:AGTK)

$5.59

$0.01

-2.40%

-5.40%

388.00%

$0.32

$0.00

$0.04

91

Digipath, Inc.

(OTCQB:DIGP)

$5.43

$0.17

-14.40%

-18.80%

-7.90%

$60.00

$0.09

$0.35

92

Enertopia Corp.

(OTCQB:ENRT)

$5.20

$0.05

-7.70%

-21.30%

228.80%

$1.08

$0.01

$0.13

93

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCOA)

$4.55

$0.02

7.10%

-23.20%

181.30%

$0.20

$0.00

$0.11

94

Generex Biotechnology

(OTCPK:GNBT)

$4.35

$3.20

3.60%

-16.00%

-64.00%

$102.00

$2.00

$20.00

95

Medican Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDEX)

$4.30

$0.38

0.00%

26.80%

153.70%

$1.57

$0.02

$0.38

96

Indoor Harvest Corp.

(OTCQB:INQD)

$4.19

$0.22

-4.40%

-23.40%

-65.10%

$1.50

$0.17

$0.55

97

Lighting Science Group

(OTCPK:LSCG)

$3.59

$0.02

-43.30%

-65.60%

-83.50%

$1.63

$0.01

$0.07

98

Wanderport Corp.

(OTCPK:WDRP)

$3.51

$0.01

0.00%

-16.70%

400.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.02

99

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

(OTCPK:FRLF)

$3.48

$0.03

-26.40%

-22.80%

-82.90%

$1.00

$0.03

$0.14

100

CLS Holdings

(OTCQB:CLSH)

$3.31

$0.15

36.40%

0.00%

-81.90%

$1.83

$0.02

$0.45

101

Cgrowth Capital, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRA)

$3.09

$0.01

-3.50%

-15.50%

-25.50%

$0.25

$0.00

$0.03

102

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

(OTCPK:TAUG)

$3.07

$0.00

88.90%

70.00%

-77.90%

$0.11

$0.00

$0.01

103

Cannabusiness Group, Inc.

(OTC:CBGI)

$2.93

$0.02

6.70%

-20.00%

15900.00%

$0.48

$0.00

$0.23

104

Vape Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPE)

$2.89

$0.00

-8.30%

-8.30%

83.30%

$41.25

$0.00

$0.02

105

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

(OTCPK:PLPL)

$2.80

$0.01

-9.10%

-31.80%

-60.50%

$3.12

$0.01

$0.06

106

Vapor Corp.

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

$2.75

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

107

Umbral Energy Corp.

(OTC:UMBBF)

$2.55

$0.04

0.00%

-22.00%

1.00%

$0.10

$0.01

$0.08

108

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:PKPH)

$2.44

$0.03

-16.10%

-17.00%

19.10%

$0.74

$0.01

$0.14

109

Madison Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDRM)

$2.42

$0.02

-13.60%

-26.10%

-62.00%

$0.20

$0.00

$0.05

110

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLPG)

$2.36

$0.02

1.60%

-43.60%

-50.00%

$0.81

$0.01

$0.05

111

Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRSO)

$2.33

$0.05

-5.10%

-34.90%

-95.50%

$5.00

$0.03

$0.31

112

OXIS International, Inc.

(OTCQB:OXIS)

$2.17

$0.01

15.40%

-8.00%

-95.30%

$17.50

$0.01

$0.26

113

Chuma Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CHUM)

$1.98

$0.03

19.50%

-0.30%

50.00%

$1.60

$0.01

$0.07

114

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACGX)

$1.87

$0.00

-7.40%

-19.40%

400.00%

$0.04

$0.00

$0.00

115

Nhale, Inc.

(OTCPK:NHLE)

$1.50

$0.05

0.00%

25.00%

22.00%

$0.84

$0.01

$0.22

116

Vapir Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCQB:VAPI)

$1.49

$0.03

3.40%

15.40%

-70.00%

$4.05

$0.01

$0.12

117

International Consolidated Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:INCC)

$1.48

$0.00

0.00%

-14.30%

500.00%

$0.02

$0.00

$0.00

118

Net Svaings Link, Inc.

(OTCPK:NSAV)

$1.32

$0.00

-33.30%

-50.00%

300.00%

$0.43

$0.00

$0.00

119

New Columbia Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:NEWC)

$1.20

$0.01

-4.10%

-13.40%

-40.30%

$0.08

$0.00

$0.03

120

Stevia Corp.

(OTCPK:STEV)

$1.11

$0.01

-6.70%

-6.70%

-84.00%

$0.97

$0.00

$0.04

121

Crowdgather, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRWG)

$1.06

$0.01

-6.90%

1.30%

-32.50%

$0.29

$0.00

$0.01

122

Ubiquitech Software Corp.

(OTCPK:UBQU)

$0.95

$0.02

-4.30%

-30.80%

-25.00%

$0.50

$0.00

$0.04

123

IJJ Corp.

(OTCPK:IJJP)

$0.88

$0.00

-20.00%

0.00%

300.00%

$0.01

$0.00

$0.00

124

Futureland Corp.

(OTCQB:FUTL)

$0.86

$0.00

-17.40%

-32.10%

-97.10%

$15.10

$0.00

$0.01

125

Vapor Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:VPOR)

$0.86

$0.00

-8.60%

14.30%

3100.00%

$0.18

$0.00

$0.01

126

Wee-Cig International Corp.

(OTCPK:WCIG)

$0.80

$0.09

-2.20%

10.00%

528.60%

$1.10

$0.01

$0.20

127

Itonis, Inc.

(OTCPK:ITNS)

$0.78

$0.00

0.00%

-42.90%

-80.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.00

128

Novation Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:NOHO)

$0.75

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

129

Cabinet Grow, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBNT)

$0.73

$0.61

0.00%

-7.60%

-72.90%

$270.00

$0.61

$20.00

130

Next Generation Management Corp.

(OTCPK:NGMC)

$0.73

$0.00

-35.30%

-45.00%

10.00%

$0.13

$0.00

$0.01

131

Notis Global, Inc./Medbox

(OTCPK:NGBL)

$0.72

$0.00

-50.00%

-50.00%

-80.00%

$0.01

$0.00

$0.00

132

Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

$0.71

$0.01

4.20%

-5.70%

316.70%

$0.08

$0.00

$0.02

133

Gala Global, Inc.

(OTCPK:GLAG)

$0.71

$0.22

0.00%

0.00%

-48.80%

$300.00

$0.22

$1.50

134

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.

(OTCPK:LVVV)

$0.70

$0.00

-11.10%

-52.90%

433.30%

$1.25

$0.00

$0.01

135

Trailblazer Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:ENCC)

$0.65

$0.01

-11.10%

-53.50%

-80.00%

$0.12

$0.00

$0.07

136

Latteno Food Corp.

(OTCPK:LATF)

$0.65

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.23

$0.00

$0.00

137

Sylios Corporation

(OTCPK:UNGS)

$0.63

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.09

$0.00

$0.00

138

AlumiFuel Power Corp.

(OTCPK:AFPW)

$0.60

$0.00

0.00%

50.00%

200.00%

$25.00

$0.00

$0.00

139

FutureWorld Corp.

(OTCPK:FWDG)

$0.52

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

-50.00%

$0.04

$0.00

$0.00

140

FastFunds Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:FFFC)

$0.50

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$120.00

$0.00

$0.00

141

420 Property Management, Inc.

(OTCPK:FTPM)

$0.50

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

-66.70%

$0.30

$0.00

$0.00

142

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.

(OTCPK:USEI)

$0.50

$0.00

-40.00%

-57.10%

50.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.00

143

FBEC Worldwide

(OTCPK:FBEC)

$0.48

$0.00

0.00%

-42.90%

-97.90%

$90.00

$0.00

$0.02

144

Neutra Corp.

(OTCQB:NTRR)

$0.47

$0.10

4.70%

-34.50%

-82.50%

$325.00

$0.10

$0.59

145

Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.

(OTCPK:VNTH)

$0.47

$0.00

20.00%

50.00%

50.00%

$3.50

$0.00

$0.00

146

Green Technology Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:GTSO)

$0.45

$0.03

0.00%

4.20%

-38.50%

$711.00

$0.01

$0.07

147

Mediatechnics Corp.

(OTCPK:MEDT)

$0.42

$0.00

-14.30%

0.00%

50.00%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

148

High Performance Beverages Co.

(OTCPK:TBEV)

$0.40

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

-50.00%

$30.00

$0.00

$0.00

149

Novagant Corp.

(OTCPK:NVGT)

$0.37

$0.00

29.00%

11.10%

300.00%

$0.76

$0.00

$0.01

150

OSL Holdings, Inc.

(OTC:OSLH)

$0.36

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$50.00

$0.00

$0.00

151

Vapor Hub International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VHUB)

$0.36

$0.00

2.70%

-9.50%

-47.20%

$2.01

$0.00

$0.03

152

Electronic Cigarrettes International Group, Ltd.

(OTCPK:ECIGQ)

$0.32

$0.00

0.00%

-15.60%

-98.10%

$2.00

$0.00

$0.13

153

Interactive Health Network

(OTC:IGRW)

$0.32

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

-90.00%

$0.07

$0.00

$0.00

154

Buildablock Corp.

(OTCPK:BABL)

$0.31

$0.00

0.00%

-12.00%

37.50%

$0.51

$0.00

$0.01

155

Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CAFS)

$0.30

$0.03

12.40%

-9.90%

132.90%

$0.60

$0.01

$0.10

156

Discovery Minerals, Ltd.

(OTCPK:DSCR)

$0.26

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.04

$0.00

$0.00

157

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:DIRV)

$0.22

$0.04

-18.20%

-35.70%

-35.70%

$0.24

$0.04

$0.24

158

Solanbridge Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:SLNX)

$0.22

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.06

$0.00

$0.00

159

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHL)

$0.21

$0.00

0.00%

-26.50%

108.30%

$0.16

$0.00

$0.01

160

Inergetics, Inc.

(OTCPK:NRTI)

$0.17

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

100.00%

$0.34

$0.00

$0.00

161

1PM Industries, Inc.

(OTCPK:OPMZ)

$0.17

$0.00

-9.10%

-23.10%

-99.70%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.01

162

Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJLB)

$0.15

$0.00

-23.30%

-69.40%

-97.80%

$0.26

$0.00

$0.10

163

Halberd Corp.

(OTCPK:HALB)

$0.14

$0.00

-20.00%

-20.00%

300.00%

$0.25

$0.00

$0.00

164

Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc.

(OTCPK:SSOF)

$0.13

$0.00

-17.20%

118.20%

50.00%

$0.01

$0.00

$0.01

165

Crailar Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

$0.09

$0.00

27.30%

7.70%

16.70%

$1.65

$0.00

$0.01

166

Monarch America, Inc.

(OTCPK:BTFL)

$0.07

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

50.00%

$0.55

$0.00

$0.00

167

Gear International, Inc.

(OTCPK:GEAR)

$0.03

$0.00

-33.30%

0.00%

100.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.00

168

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:USMJ)

$0.03

$0.00

-14.30%

-25.00%

500.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.01

169

Advantis Corp.

(OTCPK:ADVT)

$0.00

$0.01

20.00%

-28.00%

191.90%

$0.04

$0.00

$0.04

170

Bayport International Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:BAYP)

$0.00

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.52

$0.00

$0.00

171

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLDV)

$0.00

$0.00

11.10%

25.00%

1400.00%

$0.01

$0.00

$0.01

172

Cannabix Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

$0.00

$0.47

-4.80%

-12.60%

148.40%

$0.81

$0.05

$0.72

173

CB Scientific

(OTCPK:CBSC)

$0.00

$4.01

0.00%

0.00%

208.50%

$4.01

$0.85

$4.01

174

Cartel Blue

(OTCPK:CRTL)

$0.00

$0.01

-23.30%

-27.70%

-93.20%

$0.46

$0.01

$0.04

175

ENDEXX Corp.

(OTCPK:EDXC)

$0.00

$0.05

-8.10%

-24.90%

78.60%

$0.36

$0.00

$0.09

176

Efftec International, Inc.

(OTCPK:EFFI)

$0.00

$0.00

12.50%

-30.80%

28.60%

$0.10

$0.00

$0.01

177

Emblem Corp.

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

$0.00

$1.30

-4.20%

-21.70%

-47.00%

$3.81

$1.15

$3.74

178

Endocan Corp.

(OTCPK:ENDO)

$0.00

$0.02

4.00%

30.00%

170.10%

$0.18

$0.00

$0.09

179

Fusion Pharm, Inc.

(OTC:FSPM)

$0.00

$0.03

0.00%

0.00%

200.00%

$9.20

$0.00

$0.20

180

Global Hemp Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

$0.00

$0.02

-1.40%

-8.50%

385.70%

$0.13

$0.00

$0.04

181

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

$0.00

$0.22

-2.80%

-1.30%

-18.50%

$0.69

$0.20

$0.58

182

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCV)

$0.00

$0.00

-37.50%

66.70%

400.00%

$125.00

$0.00

$0.00

183

GrowGeneration Corp.

(OTCQB:GRWG)

$0.00

$2.02

-2.40%

1.00%

-12.20%

$3.43

$1.50

$2.60

184

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:GYOG)

$0.00

$0.00

-38.50%

-33.30%

-27.30%

$0.06

$0.00

$0.00

185

Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

$0.00

$0.51

-0.40%

2.00%

-49.00%

$7.00

$0.38

$1.07

186

Highmark Marketing, Inc.

(OTC:HMKTF)

$0.00

$0.01

0.00%

0.00%

-71.30%

$0.12

$0.01

$0.01

187

Hemp Americana, Inc.

(OTCPK:HMPQ)

$0.00

$0.01

1.90%

-18.50%

-68.80%

$1.10

$0.00

$0.05

188

Hydropothecary Corp.

(OTC:HYYDF)

$0.00

$1.25

0.60%

-1.50%

-16.40%

$2.08

$1.10

$2.08

189

IMD Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICBU)

$0.00

$0.00

0.00%

-42.90%

100.00%

$0.25

$0.00

$0.01

190

ICC International Cannabis Corp.

(OTC:ICCLF)

$0.00

$0.74

6.60%

-9.00%

8.10%

$1.27

$0.54

$1.27

191

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICNM)

$0.00

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.03

$0.00

$0.00

192

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:IGPK)

$0.00

$0.01

-12.10%

-3.80%

628.60%

$0.81

$0.00

$0.01

193

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)

(NYSE:IIPR)

$0.00

$17.31

-1.10%

-3.10%

-9.60%

$20.52

$14.50

$19.94

194

Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:INMG)

$0.00

$0.01

21.20%

36.40%

275.00%

$0.30

$0.00

$0.03

195

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

(OTCPK:IVITF)

$0.00

$1.11

-5.50%

-1.30%

411.60%

$1.63

$0.05

$1.63

196

Union Equity, Inc.

(OTCPK:KGKG)

$0.00

$0.01

-17.30%

-11.40%

-15.10%

$0.15

$0.00

$0.03

197

Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc.

(OTCQB:LDSYF)

$0.00

$0.42

-6.20%

-8.70%

424.40%

$0.74

$0.03

$0.65

198

Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.

(OTCPK:LGBI)

$0.00

$0.00

-33.30%

-33.30%

100.00%

$3.75

$0.00

$0.00

199

Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCPI)

$0.00

$0.10

2.90%

6.60%

47.00%

$1.14

$0.02

$0.33

200

Medijane Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJMD)

$0.00

$1.70

-0.60%

-11.00%

-57.40%

$16,000.00

$0.00

$9.00

201

MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

$0.00

$0.00

-50.00%

-50.00%

0.00%

$12.00

$0.00

$0.00

202

CannaSys, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJTK)

$0.00

$0.00

-15.00%

21.40%

-99.20%

$80.00

$0.00

$0.02

203

Mentor Capital, Inc.

(OTCQB:MNTR)

$0.00

$1.12

-4.30%

-22.80%

135.80%

$8.99

$0.00

$4.82

204

Matica Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

$0.00

$0.03

-9.20%

-19.20%

96.70%

$0.11

$0.00

$0.05

205

Mountain High Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQB:MYHI)

$0.00

$0.13

2.30%

27.40%

392.60%

$15.00

$0.01

$0.90

206

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.

(OTCPK:NDEV)

$0.00

$0.49

-4.10%

-16.90%

3145.00%

$1.51

$0.00

$1.36

207

Newnote Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

$0.00

$0.03

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.23

$0.01

$0.03

208

Pinapple Express, Inc.

(OTC:PNPL)

$0.00

$1.01

1.00%

-36.90%

-63.30%

$42.38

$0.75

$2.75

209

Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:POTN)

$0.00

$0.08

40.50%

147.60%

4488.20%

$0.70

$0.00

$0.10

210

Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.

(OTC:PTOG)

$0.00

$0.00

0.00%

-50.00%

100.00%

$0.70

$0.00

$0.00

211

Pazoo, Inc.

(OTCPK:PZOO)

$0.00

$0.00

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

212

QED Connect, Inc.

(OTCPK:QEDN)

$0.00

$0.00

-16.00%

-19.20%

950.00%

$0.06

$0.00

$0.02

213

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(OTCPK:REFG)

$0.00

$0.07

-9.70%

-25.50%

16.70%

$2.12

$0.02

$0.20

214

Resource Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:REVI)

$0.00

$0.06

0.00%

0.20%

-42.90%

$3,566.67

$0.00

$0.20

215

Affinor Growers, Inc.

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

$0.00

$0.05

-13.60%

-27.50%

25.00%

$0.98

$0.02

$0.15

216

Sipp Industries, Inc. - New

(OTCPK:SIPC)

$0.00

$0.02

5.80%

-10.80%

146.30%

$0.06

$0.00

$0.06

217

Sibannac, Inc.

(OTCPK:SNNC)

$0.00

$0.10

0.00%

-60.00%

-50.00%

$2.75

$0.05

$0.35

218

Nutritional High International, Inc.

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

$0.00

$0.07

6.00%

-23.30%

130.00%

$0.32

$0.02

$0.20

219

STWC Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:STWC)

$0.00

$0.18

0.00%

-32.10%

-61.70%

$1.85

$0.18

$0.44

220

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.

(NASDAQ:TRPX)

$0.00

$6.25

-3.10%

-3.80%

-22.10%

$12.90

$4.01

$10.95

221

UA Multimedia, Inc.

(OTCPK:UAMM)

$0.00

$0.00

-35.10%

-60.00%

860.00%

$0.81

$0.00

$0.02

222

Vaporbrands International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPR)

$0.00

$0.00

-19.60%

-18.00%

-19.60%

$0.48

$0.00

$0.02

223

Elev8 Brands, Inc.

(OTCPK:VATE)

$0.00

$0.01

-25.00%

-47.20%

-87.50%

$0.16

$0.01

$0.16

224

Verde Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRCI)

$0.00

$0.01

1.70%

33.30%

1100.00%

$26.32

$0.00

$0.02

225

Veritas Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

$0.00

$0.31

4.30%

20.80%

-12.80%

$0.49

$0.10

$0.46

226

Water Technologies International, Inc.

(OTCPK:WTII)

$0.00

$0.00

-14.30%

-40.00%

50.00%

$0.07

$0.00

$0.00

Equal-Weighted Averages

$91.96

$1.82

-0.92%

-1.32%

336.91%

$117.27

$0.58

$2.97

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

