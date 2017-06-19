226 Marijuana Stocks: It Is Still Too Early To Buy The Sector

APPENDIX A lists performance measures for N=226 marijuana stocks, contained in my Seeking Alpha equal-weighted portfolio, sorted by market capitalization. The portfolio is down 0.92% for the week ended June 16, 2017, and it is down 1.32% for the 4 weeks ended June 16, 2017. The relatively large or big cap marijuana stocks are [1] The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., [2] Avnet, Inc. and [3] GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, all trading above $1B in market cap.
My Investing Approach is based on Event Dates and Seasonal Patterns for Micro Caps
If you have been following my work, you know that I like to [1] trade other stocks outside of the marijuana sector and [2] enter the marijuana sector, only, when a sector move to the upside is signaled or warranted. For example:
In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested that the marijuana rally would end with November 2016 elections, including marijuana stock ballot measures. This did, in fact, represent the marijuana sector peak. It was a good time to sell the marijuana sector.
Recall, also, that it was after the 2016 Presidential Election that the "Trump Rally" began, so a broad-based index fund would have been the best place to "park" economic resources. I did NOT predict the Trump Rally, but it makes sense, in hindsight, since a reduction in corporate tax rates, anticipated at the time of the election, must, necessarily, result in an increase in corporate net income and earnings per share and equity prices. This is simply due to the mechanics of accounting for deferred tax accounts, where you debit deferred tax liability and credit earnings.
In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested a buy based on tax loss selling or harvesting. This occurs every year, but only for "losers." It is only mid-June, so it is, now, too early to identify calendar year 2017 losers. They will become identifiable by mid-December 2017,
In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted early January Effect results. These were very good returns in a very short period of time.
In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted later January Effect results. These returns were extraordinarily good. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made statements that may or may not have provided the catalyst for the marijuana sector decline.
I Believe that History Will, Again, Repeat, Particularly for the Micro Cap Marijuana Stocks
If you are true believer in a particular marijuana stocks that you hold, continue to hold that stock, but I believe that "rotating in and out of sectors" represents a more profitable strategy with lower risk. I, also, believe that history will repeat, particularly for the marijunana micro cap stocks, where these stocks trade in a less efficient market.
My Recommendation
You have 5 months before mid-December. I recommend that you plan to have cash available to purchase marijuana sector micro cap "losers" on or about December 21, 2018. This is my plan.
I suspect that I will have at least $1,000 available to purchase 10 marijuana sector "losers," at this time, or a total of $10,000. I want to identify marijuana micro cap stocks with relatively high volume and evidence of tax motivated "dumping" between December `15 and December 31, 2017. These, I will assume, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, will suggest a downside over-reaction that is completely tax motivated and not due to any fundamental flaws not previously present or detectible.
I want to buy the downside over-reaction, in anticipation of the alleviation of selling pressures immediately following calendar year-end. Effectively, I expect to see the most significant January Effect from these stocks.
It will not be difficult to identify these stocks. Simply use my portfolio, contained in this article, to build your own portfolio to monitor in mid-December. I will provide updates and reminders in future Seeking Alpha articles.
APPENDIX
|
MKT CAP
|
FIRM NAME
|
SYMBOL
|
Millions
|
LAST PRICE
|
1 WK PERF
|
4 WK PERF
|
52 WK PERF
|
5 Yr High
|
5 Yr Low
|
YTD High
|
1
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
$5,226.00
|
$87.72
|
5.20%
|
-0.40%
|
30.70%
|
$98.82
|
$36.67
|
$97.50
|
2
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(NYSE:AVT)
|
$4,824.00
|
$38.59
|
-0.10%
|
4.00%
|
-7.70%
|
$51.50
|
$25.41
|
$48.20
|
3
|
GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
$2,463.00
|
$97.73
|
2.90%
|
-8.00%
|
11.90%
|
$137.88
|
$8.46
|
$136.95
|
4
|
Canopy Growth Corp.
|
$973.00
|
$5.89
|
1.00%
|
-2.20%
|
187.70%
|
$14.39
|
$1.01
|
$10.25
|
5
|
INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
$816.00
|
$11.32
|
-1.40%
|
-10.10%
|
-12.70%
|
$46.17
|
$2.18
|
$15.02
|
6
|
Aphria, Inc.
|
$561.00
|
$4.05
|
4.40%
|
-3.30%
|
270.80%
|
$6.60
|
$0.65
|
$6.60
|
7
|
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:CARA)
|
$557.00
|
$17.12
|
-0.30%
|
1.70%
|
241.70%
|
$23.61
|
$4.26
|
$20.90
|
8
|
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.
|
$505.00
|
$9.60
|
-4.50%
|
-17.10%
|
2300.00%
|
$19.80
|
$0.06
|
$19.80
|
9
|
Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
|
$480.00
|
$1.59
|
-4.60%
|
-13.60%
|
320.00%
|
$2.96
|
$0.00
|
$2.65
|
10
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
|
$226.00
|
$17.02
|
-6.50%
|
-5.80%
|
125.40%
|
$43.00
|
$4.64
|
$25.95
|
11
|
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
|
$190.00
|
$0.10
|
-2.50%
|
-11.20%
|
139.30%
|
$0.50
|
$0.02
|
$0.21
|
12
|
Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$179.00
|
$0.95
|
-4.30%
|
-12.90%
|
250.90%
|
$2.50
|
$0.00
|
$1.45
|
13
|
Praetorian Property, Inc.
|
$176.00
|
$1.13
|
0.90%
|
-8.90%
|
3796.60%
|
$2.15
|
$0.02
|
$2.15
|
14
|
OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.
|
$168.00
|
$1.67
|
-2.10%
|
-12.10%
|
107.50%
|
$3.35
|
$0.16
|
$2.75
|
15
|
PharmaCan Capital
|
$168.00
|
$1.29
|
-2.20%
|
-22.40%
|
681.80%
|
$2.66
|
$0.17
|
$2.66
|
16
|
22nd Century Group, Inc.
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
$166.00
|
$1.83
|
-3.20%
|
33.60%
|
110.30%
|
$6.36
|
$0.56
|
$2.00
|
17
|
Helix TCS, Inc.
|
$152.00
|
$5.30
|
19.90%
|
20.50%
|
1077.80%
|
$20.00
|
$0.01
|
$13.00
|
18
|
Cannimed Therapeutics, Inc.
|
$137.00
|
$6.05
|
-0.60%
|
-16.70%
|
-25.20%
|
$9.92
|
$5.66
|
$9.92
|
19
|
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$120.00
|
$1.00
|
21.20%
|
-22.50%
|
1860.80%
|
$7.60
|
$0.02
|
$7.60
|
20
|
Cannabis Science, Inc.
|
$119.00
|
$0.05
|
-12.20%
|
-19.30%
|
250.70%
|
$0.30
|
$0.01
|
$0.14
|
21
|
Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.
|
$108.00
|
$1.06
|
-7.00%
|
-18.50%
|
58.20%
|
$3.45
|
$0.09
|
$2.30
|
22
|
Kush Bottles, Inc.
|
$103.00
|
$2.06
|
-4.40%
|
0.00%
|
74.20%
|
$10.00
|
$0.70
|
$3.35
|
23
|
Terra Tech Corp.
|
$99.00
|
$0.17
|
-0.90%
|
3.40%
|
-51.90%
|
$1.42
|
$0.06
|
$0.35
|
24
|
Crown Baus Capital Corp.
|
$95.00
|
$0.66
|
-43.10%
|
-54.20%
|
2540.00%
|
$55.00
|
$0.01
|
$9.49
|
25
|
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group
|
$92.00
|
$0.63
|
9.20%
|
-6.80%
|
3860.00%
|
$3.23
|
$0.00
|
$3.23
|
26
|
Cannabis Sativa, Inc.
|
$82.00
|
$4.24
|
8.70%
|
-24.40%
|
151.60%
|
$18.00
|
$0.30
|
$9.50
|
27
|
Acology, Inc.
|
$78.00
|
$0.02
|
21.60%
|
52.00%
|
2433.30%
|
$5.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
28
|
Aero Grow International, Inc.
|
$78.00
|
$2.33
|
-0.40%
|
-5.70%
|
33.00%
|
$7.32
|
$0.18
|
$3.45
|
29
|
Weed, Inc.
|
$76.00
|
$1.24
|
-4.60%
|
138.50%
|
1489.70%
|
$5.05
|
$0.04
|
$5.05
|
30
|
MCIG, Inc.
|
$73.00
|
$0.19
|
-7.20%
|
-12.40%
|
523.60%
|
$0.92
|
$0.02
|
$0.51
|
31
|
Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.
|
$73.00
|
$0.68
|
9.80%
|
28.70%
|
496.50%
|
$1.14
|
$0.09
|
$1.14
|
32
|
First Harvest Corp.
|
$69.00
|
$2.80
|
0.00%
|
-23.70%
|
-78.50%
|
$49.00
|
$0.31
|
$5.00
|
33
|
South American Gold Corp.
|
$69.00
|
$0.05
|
-16.30%
|
-11.90%
|
-48.50%
|
$24.80
|
$0.00
|
$0.21
|
34
|
Players Network, Inc.
|
$63.00
|
$0.12
|
-9.90%
|
101.80%
|
3008.10%
|
$0.16
|
$0.00
|
$0.13
|
35
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.
|
$63.00
|
$0.97
|
5.10%
|
10.80%
|
561.20%
|
$1.64
|
$0.08
|
$1.64
|
36
|
Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.
|
$60.00
|
$0.08
|
-9.40%
|
2.70%
|
92.50%
|
$0.16
|
$0.02
|
$0.16
|
37
|
United Cannabis Corporation
|
$54.00
|
$1.06
|
6.00%
|
20.50%
|
285.50%
|
$4.25
|
$0.00
|
$2.50
|
38
|
Americann, Inc.
|
$53.00
|
$2.76
|
-6.40%
|
-15.10%
|
160.40%
|
$6.00
|
$0.30
|
$5.50
|
39
|
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.
|
$53.00
|
$0.06
|
-6.80%
|
-21.40%
|
0.80%
|
$0.26
|
$0.02
|
$0.15
|
40
|
Solis Tek, Inc.
|
$51.00
|
$1.40
|
-6.70%
|
-18.60%
|
180.00%
|
$3.44
|
$0.20
|
$3.44
|
41
|
Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
|
(OTC:ESSI)
|
$50.00
|
$1.11
|
296.40%
|
-53.10%
|
362.50%
|
$9.00
|
$0.00
|
$4.80
|
42
|
Marapharm Ventures, Inc.
|
$50.00
|
$0.85
|
7.80%
|
39.90%
|
408.10%
|
$1.87
|
$0.13
|
$1.35
|
43
|
Amfil Technologies, Inc.
|
$48.00
|
$0.07
|
-8.20%
|
-1.80%
|
4443.80%
|
$0.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.10
|
44
|
General Cannabis Corp.
|
$43.00
|
$2.19
|
59.90%
|
13.50%
|
138.00%
|
$64.64
|
$0.33
|
$3.38
|
45
|
Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.
|
$43.00
|
$0.31
|
-3.70%
|
-19.20%
|
229.70%
|
$0.74
|
$0.00
|
$0.60
|
46
|
MassRoots, Inc.
|
$41.00
|
$0.47
|
-9.20%
|
-32.70%
|
-37.30%
|
$7.01
|
$0.38
|
$1.18
|
47
|
Earth Science Tech, Inc.
|
$37.00
|
$0.93
|
5.50%
|
-5.40%
|
68.50%
|
$5.00
|
$0.18
|
$3.95
|
48
|
InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$33.00
|
$0.29
|
-1.60%
|
-32.00%
|
220.10%
|
$0.72
|
$0.05
|
$0.72
|
49
|
THC Biomed International, Inc.
|
$33.00
|
$0.32
|
-2.70%
|
-30.70%
|
269.40%
|
$1.45
|
$0.05
|
$1.45
|
50
|
GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.
|
$32.00
|
$0.29
|
18.30%
|
8.20%
|
-25.70%
|
$3.49
|
$0.11
|
$0.56
|
51
|
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
|
$32.00
|
$12.90
|
7.50%
|
-0.80%
|
158.00%
|
$37.50
|
$2.32
|
$23.40
|
52
|
Acacia Diversified Holdings
|
$28.00
|
$1.60
|
-3.00%
|
3.90%
|
-30.00%
|
$2.90
|
$0.01
|
$2.10
|
53
|
CV Sciences, Inc.
|
$26.00
|
$0.29
|
-1.20%
|
-2.10%
|
-30.50%
|
$0.99
|
$0.19
|
$0.59
|
54
|
American Cannabis Company, Inc.
|
$25.00
|
$0.48
|
27.60%
|
-4.00%
|
221.20%
|
$2.10
|
$0.01
|
$1.05
|
55
|
Bang Holdings, Inc.
|
$25.00
|
$1.07
|
2.60%
|
6.70%
|
-21.00%
|
$4.00
|
$0.76
|
$1.94
|
56
|
Surna, Inc.
|
$22.00
|
$0.12
|
0.00%
|
12.80%
|
36.40%
|
$8.73
|
$0.04
|
$0.24
|
57
|
Grow Condos, Inc.
|
$21.00
|
$0.67
|
1.90%
|
-10.30%
|
-56.60%
|
$19.00
|
$0.05
|
$1.40
|
58
|
Kaya Holdings, Inc.
|
$21.00
|
$0.17
|
-5.60%
|
-16.00%
|
141.30%
|
$0.57
|
$0.04
|
$0.45
|
59
|
GreenGro Technologies, Inc.
|
$20.00
|
$0.05
|
10.50%
|
-0.80%
|
-4.60%
|
$1.20
|
$0.00
|
$0.12
|
60
|
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
|
$20.00
|
$0.30
|
-3.80%
|
-11.80%
|
233.00%
|
$0.79
|
$0.01
|
$0.70
|
61
|
Zoned Properties, Inc.
|
$18.00
|
$1.07
|
0.90%
|
-12.30%
|
-59.60%
|
$3,370.80
|
$0.87
|
$2.65
|
62
|
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.
|
$16.00
|
$0.12
|
-10.00%
|
-22.30%
|
253.00%
|
$2.78
|
$0.00
|
$0.28
|
63
|
Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New
|
$16.00
|
$0.13
|
-6.10%
|
-10.40%
|
54.80%
|
$2.03
|
$0.01
|
$0.42
|
64
|
Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$15.00
|
$0.02
|
-14.70%
|
-15.50%
|
353.70%
|
$0.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.06
|
65
|
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.
|
$15.00
|
$1.45
|
8.60%
|
-12.40%
|
-12.40%
|
$5.00
|
$1.26
|
$2.99
|
66
|
Growlife, Inc.
|
$15.00
|
$0.01
|
22.20%
|
-7.20%
|
-47.30%
|
$0.80
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
67
|
Signal Bay, Inc.
|
$15.00
|
$0.01
|
0.00%
|
-16.70%
|
1566.70%
|
$0.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
68
|
Canadian Zeolite Corp.
|
$13.00
|
$0.45
|
-7.70%
|
5.30%
|
367.20%
|
$1.46
|
$0.06
|
$1.09
|
69
|
TechCare Corp.
|
$13.00
|
$0.60
|
9.00%
|
-7.70%
|
-33.30%
|
$1.50
|
$0.10
|
$1.50
|
70
|
Dewmar International BMC, Inc.
|
$12.00
|
$0.00
|
32.40%
|
36.40%
|
104.50%
|
$0.18
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
71
|
India Globalization Capital, Inc.
|
(NYSEMKT:IGC)
|
$12.00
|
$0.41
|
-2.40%
|
0.10%
|
-15.40%
|
$3.50
|
$0.00
|
$0.80
|
72
|
MyDx, Inc.
|
$12.00
|
$0.01
|
0.00%
|
-22.50%
|
-93.40%
|
$2.99
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
73
|
MyECheck, Inc.
|
$12.00
|
$0.00
|
3.70%
|
-3.40%
|
-50.00%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
74
|
PUF Ventures, Inc.
|
$12.00
|
$0.29
|
-2.00%
|
1.70%
|
315.60%
|
$0.35
|
$0.02
|
$0.35
|
75
|
MJ Holdings, Inc.
|
$11.00
|
$0.89
|
-11.40%
|
-10.00%
|
21.30%
|
$26.00
|
$0.50
|
$1.25
|
76
|
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
|
$10.00
|
$0.15
|
7.30%
|
2.40%
|
-23.40%
|
$0.75
|
$0.13
|
$0.38
|
77
|
Tinley Beverage Company, Inc.
|
$10.00
|
$0.23
|
0.30%
|
-3.30%
|
284.40%
|
$0.49
|
$0.03
|
$0.35
|
78
|
CannLabs, Inc.
|
$9.00
|
$0.15
|
-11.80%
|
-23.10%
|
-42.30%
|
$2.43
|
$0.08
|
$0.56
|
79
|
Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.
|
$9.00
|
$0.98
|
-3.90%
|
7.70%
|
197.00%
|
$2.75
|
$0.12
|
$2.75
|
80
|
SinglePoint, Inc.
|
$9.00
|
$0.03
|
-11.00%
|
-13.60%
|
142.70%
|
$0.31
|
$0.00
|
$0.14
|
81
|
Nemus Bioscience, Inc.
|
$8.49
|
$0.28
|
-0.40%
|
-10.50%
|
-47.20%
|
$11.00
|
$0.24
|
$0.50
|
82
|
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.
|
$7.86
|
$0.01
|
-0.70%
|
-13.90%
|
37.90%
|
$5.07
|
$0.01
|
$0.04
|
83
|
CSA Holdings, Inc.
|
$7.64
|
$0.06
|
-28.50%
|
-25.00%
|
17.60%
|
$0.65
|
$0.02
|
$0.20
|
84
|
Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.
|
$7.61
|
$0.15
|
-15.20%
|
-30.50%
|
-82.00%
|
$3.05
|
$0.10
|
$0.39
|
85
|
CannaPharmaRx, Inc.
|
$7.54
|
$0.42
|
0.00%
|
-4.50%
|
-1.20%
|
$3.60
|
$0.05
|
$1.00
|
86
|
Canadian Cannabis Corp.
|
$7.31
|
$0.27
|
-12.90%
|
-43.80%
|
-69.60%
|
$10.00
|
$0.25
|
$1.00
|
87
|
Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.
|
(OTC:FITX)
|
$7.12
|
$0.00
|
50.00%
|
1400.00%
|
-16.70%
|
$0.11
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
88
|
Ecoshere Techs, Inc.
|
$6.57
|
$0.04
|
5.20%
|
-6.90%
|
-44.20%
|
$0.50
|
$0.02
|
$0.07
|
89
|
American Green, Inc.
|
$5.77
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
8.30%
|
$0.22
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
90
|
Agritek Holdings, Inc.
|
$5.59
|
$0.01
|
-2.40%
|
-5.40%
|
388.00%
|
$0.32
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
91
|
Digipath, Inc.
|
$5.43
|
$0.17
|
-14.40%
|
-18.80%
|
-7.90%
|
$60.00
|
$0.09
|
$0.35
|
92
|
Enertopia Corp.
|
$5.20
|
$0.05
|
-7.70%
|
-21.30%
|
228.80%
|
$1.08
|
$0.01
|
$0.13
|
93
|
Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
|
$4.55
|
$0.02
|
7.10%
|
-23.20%
|
181.30%
|
$0.20
|
$0.00
|
$0.11
|
94
|
Generex Biotechnology
|
$4.35
|
$3.20
|
3.60%
|
-16.00%
|
-64.00%
|
$102.00
|
$2.00
|
$20.00
|
95
|
Medican Enterprises, Inc.
|
$4.30
|
$0.38
|
0.00%
|
26.80%
|
153.70%
|
$1.57
|
$0.02
|
$0.38
|
96
|
Indoor Harvest Corp.
|
$4.19
|
$0.22
|
-4.40%
|
-23.40%
|
-65.10%
|
$1.50
|
$0.17
|
$0.55
|
97
|
Lighting Science Group
|
$3.59
|
$0.02
|
-43.30%
|
-65.60%
|
-83.50%
|
$1.63
|
$0.01
|
$0.07
|
98
|
Wanderport Corp.
|
$3.51
|
$0.01
|
0.00%
|
-16.70%
|
400.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
99
|
Freedom Leaf, Inc.
|
$3.48
|
$0.03
|
-26.40%
|
-22.80%
|
-82.90%
|
$1.00
|
$0.03
|
$0.14
|
100
|
CLS Holdings
|
$3.31
|
$0.15
|
36.40%
|
0.00%
|
-81.90%
|
$1.83
|
$0.02
|
$0.45
|
101
|
Cgrowth Capital, Inc.
|
$3.09
|
$0.01
|
-3.50%
|
-15.50%
|
-25.50%
|
$0.25
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
102
|
Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
|
$3.07
|
$0.00
|
88.90%
|
70.00%
|
-77.90%
|
$0.11
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
103
|
Cannabusiness Group, Inc.
|
(OTC:CBGI)
|
$2.93
|
$0.02
|
6.70%
|
-20.00%
|
15900.00%
|
$0.48
|
$0.00
|
$0.23
|
104
|
Vape Holdings, Inc.
|
$2.89
|
$0.00
|
-8.30%
|
-8.30%
|
83.30%
|
$41.25
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
105
|
Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.
|
$2.80
|
$0.01
|
-9.10%
|
-31.80%
|
-60.50%
|
$3.12
|
$0.01
|
$0.06
|
106
|
Vapor Corp.
|
(NASDAQ:VPCO)
|
$2.75
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
107
|
Umbral Energy Corp.
|
$2.55
|
$0.04
|
0.00%
|
-22.00%
|
1.00%
|
$0.10
|
$0.01
|
$0.08
|
108
|
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$2.44
|
$0.03
|
-16.10%
|
-17.00%
|
19.10%
|
$0.74
|
$0.01
|
$0.14
|
109
|
Madison Technologies, Inc.
|
$2.42
|
$0.02
|
-13.60%
|
-26.10%
|
-62.00%
|
$0.20
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
110
|
Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.
|
$2.36
|
$0.02
|
1.60%
|
-43.60%
|
-50.00%
|
$0.81
|
$0.01
|
$0.05
|
111
|
Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc.
|
$2.33
|
$0.05
|
-5.10%
|
-34.90%
|
-95.50%
|
$5.00
|
$0.03
|
$0.31
|
112
|
OXIS International, Inc.
|
$2.17
|
$0.01
|
15.40%
|
-8.00%
|
-95.30%
|
$17.50
|
$0.01
|
$0.26
|
113
|
Chuma Holdings, Inc.
|
$1.98
|
$0.03
|
19.50%
|
-0.30%
|
50.00%
|
$1.60
|
$0.01
|
$0.07
|
114
|
Alliance Creative Group, Inc.
|
$1.87
|
$0.00
|
-7.40%
|
-19.40%
|
400.00%
|
$0.04
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
115
|
Nhale, Inc.
|
$1.50
|
$0.05
|
0.00%
|
25.00%
|
22.00%
|
$0.84
|
$0.01
|
$0.22
|
116
|
Vapir Enterprises, Inc.
|
$1.49
|
$0.03
|
3.40%
|
15.40%
|
-70.00%
|
$4.05
|
$0.01
|
$0.12
|
117
|
International Consolidated Companies, Inc.
|
$1.48
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-14.30%
|
500.00%
|
$0.02
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
118
|
Net Svaings Link, Inc.
|
$1.32
|
$0.00
|
-33.30%
|
-50.00%
|
300.00%
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
119
|
New Columbia Resources, Inc.
|
$1.20
|
$0.01
|
-4.10%
|
-13.40%
|
-40.30%
|
$0.08
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
120
|
Stevia Corp.
|
$1.11
|
$0.01
|
-6.70%
|
-6.70%
|
-84.00%
|
$0.97
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
121
|
Crowdgather, Inc.
|
$1.06
|
$0.01
|
-6.90%
|
1.30%
|
-32.50%
|
$0.29
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
122
|
Ubiquitech Software Corp.
|
$0.95
|
$0.02
|
-4.30%
|
-30.80%
|
-25.00%
|
$0.50
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
123
|
IJJ Corp.
|
$0.88
|
$0.00
|
-20.00%
|
0.00%
|
300.00%
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
124
|
Futureland Corp.
|
$0.86
|
$0.00
|
-17.40%
|
-32.10%
|
-97.10%
|
$15.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
125
|
Vapor Group, Inc.
|
$0.86
|
$0.00
|
-8.60%
|
14.30%
|
3100.00%
|
$0.18
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
126
|
Wee-Cig International Corp.
|
$0.80
|
$0.09
|
-2.20%
|
10.00%
|
528.60%
|
$1.10
|
$0.01
|
$0.20
|
127
|
Itonis, Inc.
|
$0.78
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-42.90%
|
-80.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
128
|
Novation Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.75
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
129
|
Cabinet Grow, Inc.
|
$0.73
|
$0.61
|
0.00%
|
-7.60%
|
-72.90%
|
$270.00
|
$0.61
|
$20.00
|
130
|
Next Generation Management Corp.
|
$0.73
|
$0.00
|
-35.30%
|
-45.00%
|
10.00%
|
$0.13
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
131
|
Notis Global, Inc./Medbox
|
$0.72
|
$0.00
|
-50.00%
|
-50.00%
|
-80.00%
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
132
|
Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.
|
$0.71
|
$0.01
|
4.20%
|
-5.70%
|
316.70%
|
$0.08
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
133
|
Gala Global, Inc.
|
$0.71
|
$0.22
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-48.80%
|
$300.00
|
$0.22
|
$1.50
|
134
|
Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.
|
$0.70
|
$0.00
|
-11.10%
|
-52.90%
|
433.30%
|
$1.25
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
135
|
Trailblazer Resources, Inc.
|
$0.65
|
$0.01
|
-11.10%
|
-53.50%
|
-80.00%
|
$0.12
|
$0.00
|
$0.07
|
136
|
Latteno Food Corp.
|
$0.65
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.23
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
137
|
Sylios Corporation
|
$0.63
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.09
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
138
|
AlumiFuel Power Corp.
|
$0.60
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
50.00%
|
200.00%
|
$25.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
139
|
FutureWorld Corp.
|
$0.52
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-50.00%
|
$0.04
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
140
|
FastFunds Financial Corp.
|
$0.50
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$120.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
141
|
420 Property Management, Inc.
|
$0.50
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-66.70%
|
$0.30
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
142
|
U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.
|
$0.50
|
$0.00
|
-40.00%
|
-57.10%
|
50.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
143
|
FBEC Worldwide
|
$0.48
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-42.90%
|
-97.90%
|
$90.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
144
|
Neutra Corp.
|
$0.47
|
$0.10
|
4.70%
|
-34.50%
|
-82.50%
|
$325.00
|
$0.10
|
$0.59
|
145
|
Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.
|
$0.47
|
$0.00
|
20.00%
|
50.00%
|
50.00%
|
$3.50
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
146
|
Green Technology Solutions, Inc.
|
$0.45
|
$0.03
|
0.00%
|
4.20%
|
-38.50%
|
$711.00
|
$0.01
|
$0.07
|
147
|
Mediatechnics Corp.
|
$0.42
|
$0.00
|
-14.30%
|
0.00%
|
50.00%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
148
|
High Performance Beverages Co.
|
$0.40
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-50.00%
|
$30.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
149
|
Novagant Corp.
|
$0.37
|
$0.00
|
29.00%
|
11.10%
|
300.00%
|
$0.76
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
150
|
OSL Holdings, Inc.
|
(OTC:OSLH)
|
$0.36
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$50.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
151
|
Vapor Hub International, Inc.
|
$0.36
|
$0.00
|
2.70%
|
-9.50%
|
-47.20%
|
$2.01
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
152
|
Electronic Cigarrettes International Group, Ltd.
|
$0.32
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-15.60%
|
-98.10%
|
$2.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.13
|
153
|
Interactive Health Network
|
(OTC:IGRW)
|
$0.32
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-90.00%
|
$0.07
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
154
|
Buildablock Corp.
|
$0.31
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-12.00%
|
37.50%
|
$0.51
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
155
|
Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.30
|
$0.03
|
12.40%
|
-9.90%
|
132.90%
|
$0.60
|
$0.01
|
$0.10
|
156
|
Discovery Minerals, Ltd.
|
$0.26
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.04
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
157
|
DirectView Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.22
|
$0.04
|
-18.20%
|
-35.70%
|
-35.70%
|
$0.24
|
$0.04
|
$0.24
|
158
|
Solanbridge Group, Inc.
|
$0.22
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.06
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
159
|
Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.21
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-26.50%
|
108.30%
|
$0.16
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
160
|
Inergetics, Inc.
|
$0.17
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
$0.34
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
161
|
1PM Industries, Inc.
|
$0.17
|
$0.00
|
-9.10%
|
-23.10%
|
-99.70%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
162
|
Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.
|
$0.15
|
$0.00
|
-23.30%
|
-69.40%
|
-97.80%
|
$0.26
|
$0.00
|
$0.10
|
163
|
Halberd Corp.
|
$0.14
|
$0.00
|
-20.00%
|
-20.00%
|
300.00%
|
$0.25
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
164
|
Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc.
|
$0.13
|
$0.00
|
-17.20%
|
118.20%
|
50.00%
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
165
|
Crailar Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.09
|
$0.00
|
27.30%
|
7.70%
|
16.70%
|
$1.65
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
166
|
Monarch America, Inc.
|
$0.07
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
50.00%
|
$0.55
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
167
|
Gear International, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
-33.30%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
168
|
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
-14.30%
|
-25.00%
|
500.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
169
|
Advantis Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
20.00%
|
-28.00%
|
191.90%
|
$0.04
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
170
|
Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.52
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
171
|
Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
11.10%
|
25.00%
|
1400.00%
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
172
|
Cannabix Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.47
|
-4.80%
|
-12.60%
|
148.40%
|
$0.81
|
$0.05
|
$0.72
|
173
|
CB Scientific
|
$0.00
|
$4.01
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
208.50%
|
$4.01
|
$0.85
|
$4.01
|
174
|
Cartel Blue
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
-23.30%
|
-27.70%
|
-93.20%
|
$0.46
|
$0.01
|
$0.04
|
175
|
ENDEXX Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
-8.10%
|
-24.90%
|
78.60%
|
$0.36
|
$0.00
|
$0.09
|
176
|
Efftec International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
12.50%
|
-30.80%
|
28.60%
|
$0.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
177
|
Emblem Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$1.30
|
-4.20%
|
-21.70%
|
-47.00%
|
$3.81
|
$1.15
|
$3.74
|
178
|
Endocan Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
4.00%
|
30.00%
|
170.10%
|
$0.18
|
$0.00
|
$0.09
|
179
|
Fusion Pharm, Inc.
|
(OTC:FSPM)
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
200.00%
|
$9.20
|
$0.00
|
$0.20
|
180
|
Global Hemp Group, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
-1.40%
|
-8.50%
|
385.70%
|
$0.13
|
$0.00
|
$0.04
|
181
|
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
|
$0.00
|
$0.22
|
-2.80%
|
-1.30%
|
-18.50%
|
$0.69
|
$0.20
|
$0.58
|
182
|
Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-37.50%
|
66.70%
|
400.00%
|
$125.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
183
|
GrowGeneration Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$2.02
|
-2.40%
|
1.00%
|
-12.20%
|
$3.43
|
$1.50
|
$2.60
|
184
|
Green Energy Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-38.50%
|
-33.30%
|
-27.30%
|
$0.06
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
185
|
Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)
|
$0.00
|
$0.51
|
-0.40%
|
2.00%
|
-49.00%
|
$7.00
|
$0.38
|
$1.07
|
186
|
Highmark Marketing, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-71.30%
|
$0.12
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
187
|
Hemp Americana, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
1.90%
|
-18.50%
|
-68.80%
|
$1.10
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
188
|
Hydropothecary Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$1.25
|
0.60%
|
-1.50%
|
-16.40%
|
$2.08
|
$1.10
|
$2.08
|
189
|
IMD Companies, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-42.90%
|
100.00%
|
$0.25
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
190
|
ICC International Cannabis Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.74
|
6.60%
|
-9.00%
|
8.10%
|
$1.27
|
$0.54
|
$1.27
|
191
|
Icon Media Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
192
|
Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
-12.10%
|
-3.80%
|
628.60%
|
$0.81
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
193
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)
|
(NYSE:IIPR)
|
$0.00
|
$17.31
|
-1.10%
|
-3.10%
|
-9.60%
|
$20.52
|
$14.50
|
$19.94
|
194
|
Innovativ Media Group, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
21.20%
|
36.40%
|
275.00%
|
$0.30
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
195
|
Invictus MD Strategies Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$1.11
|
-5.50%
|
-1.30%
|
411.60%
|
$1.63
|
$0.05
|
$1.63
|
196
|
Union Equity, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
-17.30%
|
-11.40%
|
-15.10%
|
$0.15
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
197
|
Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.42
|
-6.20%
|
-8.70%
|
424.40%
|
$0.74
|
$0.03
|
$0.65
|
198
|
Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-33.30%
|
-33.30%
|
100.00%
|
$3.75
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
199
|
Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.10
|
2.90%
|
6.60%
|
47.00%
|
$1.14
|
$0.02
|
$0.33
|
200
|
Medijane Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$1.70
|
-0.60%
|
-11.00%
|
-57.40%
|
$16,000.00
|
$0.00
|
$9.00
|
201
|
MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-50.00%
|
-50.00%
|
0.00%
|
$12.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
202
|
CannaSys, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-15.00%
|
21.40%
|
-99.20%
|
$80.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
203
|
Mentor Capital, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$1.12
|
-4.30%
|
-22.80%
|
135.80%
|
$8.99
|
$0.00
|
$4.82
|
204
|
Matica Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
-9.20%
|
-19.20%
|
96.70%
|
$0.11
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
205
|
Mountain High Acquisition Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.13
|
2.30%
|
27.40%
|
392.60%
|
$15.00
|
$0.01
|
$0.90
|
206
|
Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.49
|
-4.10%
|
-16.90%
|
3145.00%
|
$1.51
|
$0.00
|
$1.36
|
207
|
Newnote Financial Corp.
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.23
|
$0.01
|
$0.03
|
208
|
Pinapple Express, Inc.
|
(OTC:PNPL)
|
$0.00
|
$1.01
|
1.00%
|
-36.90%
|
-63.30%
|
$42.38
|
$0.75
|
$2.75
|
209
|
Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.08
|
40.50%
|
147.60%
|
4488.20%
|
$0.70
|
$0.00
|
$0.10
|
210
|
Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.
|
(OTC:PTOG)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
-50.00%
|
100.00%
|
$0.70
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
211
|
Pazoo, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
212
|
QED Connect, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-16.00%
|
-19.20%
|
950.00%
|
$0.06
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
213
|
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
|
$0.00
|
$0.07
|
-9.70%
|
-25.50%
|
16.70%
|
$2.12
|
$0.02
|
$0.20
|
214
|
Resource Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.06
|
0.00%
|
0.20%
|
-42.90%
|
$3,566.67
|
$0.00
|
$0.20
|
215
|
Affinor Growers, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.05
|
-13.60%
|
-27.50%
|
25.00%
|
$0.98
|
$0.02
|
$0.15
|
216
|
Sipp Industries, Inc. - New
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
5.80%
|
-10.80%
|
146.30%
|
$0.06
|
$0.00
|
$0.06
|
217
|
Sibannac, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.10
|
0.00%
|
-60.00%
|
-50.00%
|
$2.75
|
$0.05
|
$0.35
|
218
|
Nutritional High International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.07
|
6.00%
|
-23.30%
|
130.00%
|
$0.32
|
$0.02
|
$0.20
|
219
|
STWC Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.18
|
0.00%
|
-32.10%
|
-61.70%
|
$1.85
|
$0.18
|
$0.44
|
220
|
Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.
|
(NASDAQ:TRPX)
|
$0.00
|
$6.25
|
-3.10%
|
-3.80%
|
-22.10%
|
$12.90
|
$4.01
|
$10.95
|
221
|
UA Multimedia, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-35.10%
|
-60.00%
|
860.00%
|
$0.81
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
222
|
Vaporbrands International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-19.60%
|
-18.00%
|
-19.60%
|
$0.48
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
223
|
Elev8 Brands, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
-25.00%
|
-47.20%
|
-87.50%
|
$0.16
|
$0.01
|
$0.16
|
224
|
Verde Science, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.01
|
1.70%
|
33.30%
|
1100.00%
|
$26.32
|
$0.00
|
$0.02
|
225
|
Veritas Pharma, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.31
|
4.30%
|
20.80%
|
-12.80%
|
$0.49
|
$0.10
|
$0.46
|
226
|
Water Technologies International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
-14.30%
|
-40.00%
|
50.00%
|
$0.07
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
Equal-Weighted Averages
|
$91.96
|
$1.82
|
-0.92%
|
-1.32%
|
336.91%
|
$117.27
|
$0.58
|
$2.97
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.