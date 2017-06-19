226 Marijuana Stocks: It Is Still Too Early To Buy The Sector

If you follow my work, you know that I focus on “seasonals” and event date-based strategies, and they have worked very nicely over the past year or so.

Relatively low price-per-share entry points for a long-term buy-and-hold are most likely to occur for the micro caps, as we approach calendar year end for 2017.

There is no catalyst on the immediate horizon to suggest any sector-wide entry position for a long-term buy-and-hold.

The marijuana sector has drifted down, based on an equal-weighted portfolio of the entire population, for the past 7-8 weeks.

APPENDIX A lists performance measures for N=226 marijuana stocks, contained in my Seeking Alpha equal-weighted portfolio, sorted by market capitalization. The portfolio is down 0.92% for the week ended June 16, 2017, and it is down 1.32% for the 4 weeks ended June 16, 2017. The relatively large or big cap marijuana stocks are [1] The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., [2] Avnet, Inc. and [3] GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, all trading above $1B in market cap.

My Investing Approach is based on Event Dates and Seasonal Patterns for Micro Caps

If you have been following my work, you know that I like to [1] trade other stocks outside of the marijuana sector and [2] enter the marijuana sector, only, when a sector move to the upside is signaled or warranted. For example:

In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested that the marijuana rally would end with November 2016 elections, including marijuana stock ballot measures. This did, in fact, represent the marijuana sector peak. It was a good time to sell the marijuana sector.

Recall, also, that it was after the 2016 Presidential Election that the "Trump Rally" began, so a broad-based index fund would have been the best place to "park" economic resources. I did NOT predict the Trump Rally, but it makes sense, in hindsight, since a reduction in corporate tax rates, anticipated at the time of the election, must, necessarily, result in an increase in corporate net income and earnings per share and equity prices. This is simply due to the mechanics of accounting for deferred tax accounts, where you debit deferred tax liability and credit earnings.

In this Seeking Alpha article, I suggested a buy based on tax loss selling or harvesting. This occurs every year, but only for "losers." It is only mid-June, so it is, now, too early to identify calendar year 2017 losers. They will become identifiable by mid-December 2017,

In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted early January Effect results. These were very good returns in a very short period of time.

In this Seeking Alpha article, I posted later January Effect results. These returns were extraordinarily good. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made statements that may or may not have provided the catalyst for the marijuana sector decline.

I Believe that History Will, Again, Repeat, Particularly for the Micro Cap Marijuana Stocks

If you are true believer in a particular marijuana stocks that you hold, continue to hold that stock, but I believe that "rotating in and out of sectors" represents a more profitable strategy with lower risk. I, also, believe that history will repeat, particularly for the marijunana micro cap stocks, where these stocks trade in a less efficient market.

My Recommendation

You have 5 months before mid-December. I recommend that you plan to have cash available to purchase marijuana sector micro cap "losers" on or about December 21, 2018. This is my plan.

I suspect that I will have at least $1,000 available to purchase 10 marijuana sector "losers," at this time, or a total of $10,000. I want to identify marijuana micro cap stocks with relatively high volume and evidence of tax motivated "dumping" between December `15 and December 31, 2017. These, I will assume, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, will suggest a downside over-reaction that is completely tax motivated and not due to any fundamental flaws not previously present or detectible.

I want to buy the downside over-reaction, in anticipation of the alleviation of selling pressures immediately following calendar year-end. Effectively, I expect to see the most significant January Effect from these stocks.

It will not be difficult to identify these stocks. Simply use my portfolio, contained in this article, to build your own portfolio to monitor in mid-December. I will provide updates and reminders in future Seeking Alpha articles.

APPENDIX

MKT CAP FIRM NAME SYMBOL Millions LAST PRICE 1 WK PERF 4 WK PERF 52 WK PERF 5 Yr High 5 Yr Low YTD High 1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The (NYSE:SMG) $5,226.00 $87.72 5.20% -0.40% 30.70% $98.82 $36.67 $97.50 2 Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) $4,824.00 $38.59 -0.10% 4.00% -7.70% $51.50 $25.41 $48.20 3 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) $2,463.00 $97.73 2.90% -8.00% 11.90% $137.88 $8.46 $136.95 4 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) $973.00 $5.89 1.00% -2.20% 187.70% $14.39 $1.01 $10.25 5 INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) $816.00 $11.32 -1.40% -10.10% -12.70% $46.17 $2.18 $15.02 6 Aphria, Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) $561.00 $4.05 4.40% -3.30% 270.80% $6.60 $0.65 $6.60 7 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) $557.00 $17.12 -0.30% 1.70% 241.70% $23.61 $4.26 $20.90 8 AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM) $505.00 $9.60 -4.50% -17.10% 2300.00% $19.80 $0.06 $19.80 9 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) $480.00 $1.59 -4.60% -13.60% 320.00% $2.96 $0.00 $2.65 10 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) $226.00 $17.02 -6.50% -5.80% 125.40% $43.00 $4.64 $25.95 11 Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) $190.00 $0.10 -2.50% -11.20% 139.30% $0.50 $0.02 $0.21 12 Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) $179.00 $0.95 -4.30% -12.90% 250.90% $2.50 $0.00 $1.45 13 Praetorian Property, Inc. (OTCPK:PRRE) $176.00 $1.13 0.90% -8.90% 3796.60% $2.15 $0.02 $2.15 14 OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) $168.00 $1.67 -2.10% -12.10% 107.50% $3.35 $0.16 $2.75 15 PharmaCan Capital (OTC:PRMCF) $168.00 $1.29 -2.20% -22.40% 681.80% $2.66 $0.17 $2.66 16 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:XXII) $166.00 $1.83 -3.20% 33.60% 110.30% $6.36 $0.56 $2.00 17 Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCPK:HLIX) $152.00 $5.30 19.90% 20.50% 1077.80% $20.00 $0.01 $13.00 18 Cannimed Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMMDF) $137.00 $6.05 -0.60% -16.70% -25.20% $9.92 $5.66 $9.92 19 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) $120.00 $1.00 21.20% -22.50% 1860.80% $7.60 $0.02 $7.60 20 Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS) $119.00 $0.05 -12.20% -19.30% 250.70% $0.30 $0.01 $0.14 21 Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRW) $108.00 $1.06 -7.00% -18.50% 58.20% $3.45 $0.09 $2.30 22 Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) $103.00 $2.06 -4.40% 0.00% 74.20% $10.00 $0.70 $3.35 23 Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) $99.00 $0.17 -0.90% 3.40% -51.90% $1.42 $0.06 $0.35 24 Crown Baus Capital Corp. (OTCPK:CBCA) $95.00 $0.66 -43.10% -54.20% 2540.00% $55.00 $0.01 $9.49 25 OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group (OTCQB:OWCP) $92.00 $0.63 9.20% -6.80% 3860.00% $3.23 $0.00 $3.23 26 Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) $82.00 $4.24 8.70% -24.40% 151.60% $18.00 $0.30 $9.50 27 Acology, Inc. (OTCPK:ACOL) $78.00 $0.02 21.60% 52.00% 2433.30% $5.00 $0.00 $0.05 28 Aero Grow International, Inc. (OTCQB:AERO) $78.00 $2.33 -0.40% -5.70% 33.00% $7.32 $0.18 $3.45 29 Weed, Inc. (OTCPK:BUDZ) $76.00 $1.24 -4.60% 138.50% 1489.70% $5.05 $0.04 $5.05 30 MCIG, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG) $73.00 $0.19 -7.20% -12.40% 523.60% $0.92 $0.02 $0.51 31 Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB:TBPMF) $73.00 $0.68 9.80% 28.70% 496.50% $1.14 $0.09 $1.14 32 First Harvest Corp. (OTCPK:HVST) $69.00 $2.80 0.00% -23.70% -78.50% $49.00 $0.31 $5.00 33 South American Gold Corp. (OTCPK:SAGD) $69.00 $0.05 -16.30% -11.90% -48.50% $24.80 $0.00 $0.21 34 Players Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV) $63.00 $0.12 -9.90% 101.80% 3008.10% $0.16 $0.00 $0.13 35 Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:TBQBF) $63.00 $0.97 5.10% 10.80% 561.20% $1.64 $0.08 $1.64 36 Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB) $60.00 $0.08 -9.40% 2.70% 92.50% $0.16 $0.02 $0.16 37 United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB:CNAB) $54.00 $1.06 6.00% 20.50% 285.50% $4.25 $0.00 $2.50 38 Americann, Inc. (OTCQX:ACAN) $53.00 $2.76 -6.40% -15.10% 160.40% $6.00 $0.30 $5.50 39 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:PMCB) $53.00 $0.06 -6.80% -21.40% 0.80% $0.26 $0.02 $0.15 40 Solis Tek, Inc. (OTCQB:SLTK) $51.00 $1.40 -6.70% -18.60% 180.00% $3.44 $0.20 $3.44 41 Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ESSI) $50.00 $1.11 296.40% -53.10% 362.50% $9.00 $0.00 $4.80 42 Marapharm Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB:MRPHF) $50.00 $0.85 7.80% 39.90% 408.10% $1.87 $0.13 $1.35 43 Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:AMFE) $48.00 $0.07 -8.20% -1.80% 4443.80% $0.10 $0.00 $0.10 44 General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) $43.00 $2.19 59.90% 13.50% 138.00% $64.64 $0.33 $3.38 45 Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. (OTCQB:MGWFF) $43.00 $0.31 -3.70% -19.20% 229.70% $0.74 $0.00 $0.60 46 MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB:MSRT) $41.00 $0.47 -9.20% -32.70% -37.30% $7.01 $0.38 $1.18 47 Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCPK:ETST) $37.00 $0.93 5.50% -5.40% 68.50% $5.00 $0.18 $3.95 48 InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:IMLFF) $33.00 $0.29 -1.60% -32.00% 220.10% $0.72 $0.05 $0.72 49 THC Biomed International, Inc. (OTCQB:THCBF) $33.00 $0.32 -2.70% -30.70% 269.40% $1.45 $0.05 $1.45 50 GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) $32.00 $0.29 18.30% 8.20% -25.70% $3.49 $0.11 $0.56 51 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:LCTC) $32.00 $12.90 7.50% -0.80% 158.00% $37.50 $2.32 $23.40 52 Acacia Diversified Holdings (OTCQB:ACCA) $28.00 $1.60 -3.00% 3.90% -30.00% $2.90 $0.01 $2.10 53 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) $26.00 $0.29 -1.20% -2.10% -30.50% $0.99 $0.19 $0.59 54 American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) $25.00 $0.48 27.60% -4.00% 221.20% $2.10 $0.01 $1.05 55 Bang Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:BXNG) $25.00 $1.07 2.60% 6.70% -21.00% $4.00 $0.76 $1.94 56 Surna, Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA) $22.00 $0.12 0.00% 12.80% 36.40% $8.73 $0.04 $0.24 57 Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC) $21.00 $0.67 1.90% -10.30% -56.60% $19.00 $0.05 $1.40 58 Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) $21.00 $0.17 -5.60% -16.00% 141.30% $0.57 $0.04 $0.45 59 GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:GRNH) $20.00 $0.05 10.50% -0.80% -4.60% $1.20 $0.00 $0.12 60 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP) $20.00 $0.30 -3.80% -11.80% 233.00% $0.79 $0.01 $0.70 61 Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) $18.00 $1.07 0.90% -12.30% -59.60% $3,370.80 $0.87 $2.65 62 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ATTBF) $16.00 $0.12 -10.00% -22.30% 253.00% $2.78 $0.00 $0.28 63 Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New (OTCQB:NXTTF) $16.00 $0.13 -6.10% -10.40% 54.80% $2.03 $0.01 $0.42 64 Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:EAPH) $15.00 $0.02 -14.70% -15.50% 353.70% $0.10 $0.00 $0.06 65 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) $15.00 $1.45 8.60% -12.40% -12.40% $5.00 $1.26 $2.99 66 Growlife, Inc. (OTCPK:PHOT) $15.00 $0.01 22.20% -7.20% -47.30% $0.80 $0.00 $0.02 67 Signal Bay, Inc. (OTCQB:SGBY) $15.00 $0.01 0.00% -16.70% 1566.70% $0.10 $0.00 $0.03 68 Canadian Zeolite Corp. (OTCQB:CNZCF) $13.00 $0.45 -7.70% 5.30% 367.20% $1.46 $0.06 $1.09 69 TechCare Corp. (OTCQB:TECR) $13.00 $0.60 9.00% -7.70% -33.30% $1.50 $0.10 $1.50 70 Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPK:DEWM) $12.00 $0.00 32.40% 36.40% 104.50% $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 71 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) $12.00 $0.41 -2.40% 0.10% -15.40% $3.50 $0.00 $0.80 72 MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) $12.00 $0.01 0.00% -22.50% -93.40% $2.99 $0.00 $0.02 73 MyECheck, Inc. (OTCPK:MYEC) $12.00 $0.00 3.70% -3.40% -50.00% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 74 PUF Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:PUFXF) $12.00 $0.29 -2.00% 1.70% 315.60% $0.35 $0.02 $0.35 75 MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) $11.00 $0.89 -11.40% -10.00% 21.30% $26.00 $0.50 $1.25 76 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCQB:NSPDF) $10.00 $0.15 7.30% 2.40% -23.40% $0.75 $0.13 $0.38 77 Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. (OTCPK:QRSRF) $10.00 $0.23 0.30% -3.30% 284.40% $0.49 $0.03 $0.35 78 CannLabs, Inc. (OTCPK:CANL) $9.00 $0.15 -11.80% -23.10% -42.30% $2.43 $0.08 $0.56 79 Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) $9.00 $0.98 -3.90% 7.70% 197.00% $2.75 $0.12 $2.75 80 SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCPK:SING) $9.00 $0.03 -11.00% -13.60% 142.70% $0.31 $0.00 $0.14 81 Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:NMUS) $8.49 $0.28 -0.40% -10.50% -47.20% $11.00 $0.24 $0.50 82 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCU) $7.86 $0.01 -0.70% -13.90% 37.90% $5.07 $0.01 $0.04 83 CSA Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CSAX) $7.64 $0.06 -28.50% -25.00% 17.60% $0.65 $0.02 $0.20 84 Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:DPWW) $7.61 $0.15 -15.20% -30.50% -82.00% $3.05 $0.10 $0.39 85 CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD) $7.54 $0.42 0.00% -4.50% -1.20% $3.60 $0.05 $1.00 86 Canadian Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:CCAN) $7.31 $0.27 -12.90% -43.80% -69.60% $10.00 $0.25 $1.00 87 Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. (OTC:FITX) $7.12 $0.00 50.00% 1400.00% -16.70% $0.11 $0.00 $0.03 88 Ecoshere Techs, Inc. (OTCQB:ESPH) $6.57 $0.04 5.20% -6.90% -44.20% $0.50 $0.02 $0.07 89 American Green, Inc. (OTCPK:ERBB) $5.77 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 8.30% $0.22 $0.00 $0.01 90 Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AGTK) $5.59 $0.01 -2.40% -5.40% 388.00% $0.32 $0.00 $0.04 91 Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB:DIGP) $5.43 $0.17 -14.40% -18.80% -7.90% $60.00 $0.09 $0.35 92 Enertopia Corp. (OTCQB:ENRT) $5.20 $0.05 -7.70% -21.30% 228.80% $1.08 $0.01 $0.13 93 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA) $4.55 $0.02 7.10% -23.20% 181.30% $0.20 $0.00 $0.11 94 Generex Biotechnology (OTCPK:GNBT) $4.35 $3.20 3.60% -16.00% -64.00% $102.00 $2.00 $20.00 95 Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDEX) $4.30 $0.38 0.00% 26.80% 153.70% $1.57 $0.02 $0.38 96 Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCQB:INQD) $4.19 $0.22 -4.40% -23.40% -65.10% $1.50 $0.17 $0.55 97 Lighting Science Group (OTCPK:LSCG) $3.59 $0.02 -43.30% -65.60% -83.50% $1.63 $0.01 $0.07 98 Wanderport Corp. (OTCPK:WDRP) $3.51 $0.01 0.00% -16.70% 400.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.02 99 Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) $3.48 $0.03 -26.40% -22.80% -82.90% $1.00 $0.03 $0.14 100 CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH) $3.31 $0.15 36.40% 0.00% -81.90% $1.83 $0.02 $0.45 101 Cgrowth Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRA) $3.09 $0.01 -3.50% -15.50% -25.50% $0.25 $0.00 $0.03 102 Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCPK:TAUG) $3.07 $0.00 88.90% 70.00% -77.90% $0.11 $0.00 $0.01 103 Cannabusiness Group, Inc. (OTC:CBGI) $2.93 $0.02 6.70% -20.00% 15900.00% $0.48 $0.00 $0.23 104 Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPE) $2.89 $0.00 -8.30% -8.30% 83.30% $41.25 $0.00 $0.02 105 Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCPK:PLPL) $2.80 $0.01 -9.10% -31.80% -60.50% $3.12 $0.01 $0.06 106 Vapor Corp. (NASDAQ:VPCO) $2.75 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 107 Umbral Energy Corp. (OTC:UMBBF) $2.55 $0.04 0.00% -22.00% 1.00% $0.10 $0.01 $0.08 108 Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:PKPH) $2.44 $0.03 -16.10% -17.00% 19.10% $0.74 $0.01 $0.14 109 Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:MDRM) $2.42 $0.02 -13.60% -26.10% -62.00% $0.20 $0.00 $0.05 110 Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BLPG) $2.36 $0.02 1.60% -43.60% -50.00% $0.81 $0.01 $0.05 111 Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GRSO) $2.33 $0.05 -5.10% -34.90% -95.50% $5.00 $0.03 $0.31 112 OXIS International, Inc. (OTCQB:OXIS) $2.17 $0.01 15.40% -8.00% -95.30% $17.50 $0.01 $0.26 113 Chuma Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CHUM) $1.98 $0.03 19.50% -0.30% 50.00% $1.60 $0.01 $0.07 114 Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCPK:ACGX) $1.87 $0.00 -7.40% -19.40% 400.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 115 Nhale, Inc. (OTCPK:NHLE) $1.50 $0.05 0.00% 25.00% 22.00% $0.84 $0.01 $0.22 116 Vapir Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:VAPI) $1.49 $0.03 3.40% 15.40% -70.00% $4.05 $0.01 $0.12 117 International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:INCC) $1.48 $0.00 0.00% -14.30% 500.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 118 Net Svaings Link, Inc. (OTCPK:NSAV) $1.32 $0.00 -33.30% -50.00% 300.00% $0.43 $0.00 $0.00 119 New Columbia Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:NEWC) $1.20 $0.01 -4.10% -13.40% -40.30% $0.08 $0.00 $0.03 120 Stevia Corp. (OTCPK:STEV) $1.11 $0.01 -6.70% -6.70% -84.00% $0.97 $0.00 $0.04 121 Crowdgather, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWG) $1.06 $0.01 -6.90% 1.30% -32.50% $0.29 $0.00 $0.01 122 Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCPK:UBQU) $0.95 $0.02 -4.30% -30.80% -25.00% $0.50 $0.00 $0.04 123 IJJ Corp. (OTCPK:IJJP) $0.88 $0.00 -20.00% 0.00% 300.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 124 Futureland Corp. (OTCQB:FUTL) $0.86 $0.00 -17.40% -32.10% -97.10% $15.10 $0.00 $0.01 125 Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCPK:VPOR) $0.86 $0.00 -8.60% 14.30% 3100.00% $0.18 $0.00 $0.01 126 Wee-Cig International Corp. (OTCPK:WCIG) $0.80 $0.09 -2.20% 10.00% 528.60% $1.10 $0.01 $0.20 127 Itonis, Inc. (OTCPK:ITNS) $0.78 $0.00 0.00% -42.90% -80.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 128 Novation Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:NOHO) $0.75 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 129 Cabinet Grow, Inc. (OTCPK:CBNT) $0.73 $0.61 0.00% -7.60% -72.90% $270.00 $0.61 $20.00 130 Next Generation Management Corp. (OTCPK:NGMC) $0.73 $0.00 -35.30% -45.00% 10.00% $0.13 $0.00 $0.01 131 Notis Global, Inc./Medbox (OTCPK:NGBL) $0.72 $0.00 -50.00% -50.00% -80.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 132 Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCPK:CBMJ) $0.71 $0.01 4.20% -5.70% 316.70% $0.08 $0.00 $0.02 133 Gala Global, Inc. (OTCPK:GLAG) $0.71 $0.22 0.00% 0.00% -48.80% $300.00 $0.22 $1.50 134 Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCPK:LVVV) $0.70 $0.00 -11.10% -52.90% 433.30% $1.25 $0.00 $0.01 135 Trailblazer Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:ENCC) $0.65 $0.01 -11.10% -53.50% -80.00% $0.12 $0.00 $0.07 136 Latteno Food Corp. (OTCPK:LATF) $0.65 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.00 137 Sylios Corporation (OTCPK:UNGS) $0.63 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.09 $0.00 $0.00 138 AlumiFuel Power Corp. (OTCPK:AFPW) $0.60 $0.00 0.00% 50.00% 200.00% $25.00 $0.00 $0.00 139 FutureWorld Corp. (OTCPK:FWDG) $0.52 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 140 FastFunds Financial Corp. (OTCPK:FFFC) $0.50 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $120.00 $0.00 $0.00 141 420 Property Management, Inc. (OTCPK:FTPM) $0.50 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -66.70% $0.30 $0.00 $0.00 142 U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. (OTCPK:USEI) $0.50 $0.00 -40.00% -57.10% 50.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 143 FBEC Worldwide (OTCPK:FBEC) $0.48 $0.00 0.00% -42.90% -97.90% $90.00 $0.00 $0.02 144 Neutra Corp. (OTCQB:NTRR) $0.47 $0.10 4.70% -34.50% -82.50% $325.00 $0.10 $0.59 145 Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. (OTCPK:VNTH) $0.47 $0.00 20.00% 50.00% 50.00% $3.50 $0.00 $0.00 146 Green Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:GTSO) $0.45 $0.03 0.00% 4.20% -38.50% $711.00 $0.01 $0.07 147 Mediatechnics Corp. (OTCPK:MEDT) $0.42 $0.00 -14.30% 0.00% 50.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 148 High Performance Beverages Co. (OTCPK:TBEV) $0.40 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $30.00 $0.00 $0.00 149 Novagant Corp. (OTCPK:NVGT) $0.37 $0.00 29.00% 11.10% 300.00% $0.76 $0.00 $0.01 150 OSL Holdings, Inc. (OTC:OSLH) $0.36 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $50.00 $0.00 $0.00 151 Vapor Hub International, Inc. (OTCPK:VHUB) $0.36 $0.00 2.70% -9.50% -47.20% $2.01 $0.00 $0.03 152 Electronic Cigarrettes International Group, Ltd. (OTCPK:ECIGQ) $0.32 $0.00 0.00% -15.60% -98.10% $2.00 $0.00 $0.13 153 Interactive Health Network (OTC:IGRW) $0.32 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -90.00% $0.07 $0.00 $0.00 154 Buildablock Corp. (OTCPK:BABL) $0.31 $0.00 0.00% -12.00% 37.50% $0.51 $0.00 $0.01 155 Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CAFS) $0.30 $0.03 12.40% -9.90% 132.90% $0.60 $0.01 $0.10 156 Discovery Minerals, Ltd. (OTCPK:DSCR) $0.26 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 157 DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:DIRV) $0.22 $0.04 -18.20% -35.70% -35.70% $0.24 $0.04 $0.24 158 Solanbridge Group, Inc. (OTCPK:SLNX) $0.22 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 159 Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHL) $0.21 $0.00 0.00% -26.50% 108.30% $0.16 $0.00 $0.01 160 Inergetics, Inc. (OTCPK:NRTI) $0.17 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% $0.34 $0.00 $0.00 161 1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:OPMZ) $0.17 $0.00 -9.10% -23.10% -99.70% $1.00 $0.00 $0.01 162 Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK:MJLB) $0.15 $0.00 -23.30% -69.40% -97.80% $0.26 $0.00 $0.10 163 Halberd Corp. (OTCPK:HALB) $0.14 $0.00 -20.00% -20.00% 300.00% $0.25 $0.00 $0.00 164 Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. (OTCPK:SSOF) $0.13 $0.00 -17.20% 118.20% 50.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 165 Crailar Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:CRLRQ) $0.09 $0.00 27.30% 7.70% 16.70% $1.65 $0.00 $0.01 166 Monarch America, Inc. (OTCPK:BTFL) $0.07 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 50.00% $0.55 $0.00 $0.00 167 Gear International, Inc. (OTCPK:GEAR) $0.03 $0.00 -33.30% 0.00% 100.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 168 North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:USMJ) $0.03 $0.00 -14.30% -25.00% 500.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.01 169 Advantis Corp. (OTCPK:ADVT) $0.00 $0.01 20.00% -28.00% 191.90% $0.04 $0.00 $0.04 170 Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:BAYP) $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 171 Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:BLDV) $0.00 $0.00 11.10% 25.00% 1400.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 172 Cannabix Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:BLOZF) $0.00 $0.47 -4.80% -12.60% 148.40% $0.81 $0.05 $0.72 173 CB Scientific (OTCPK:CBSC) $0.00 $4.01 0.00% 0.00% 208.50% $4.01 $0.85 $4.01 174 Cartel Blue (OTCPK:CRTL) $0.00 $0.01 -23.30% -27.70% -93.20% $0.46 $0.01 $0.04 175 ENDEXX Corp. (OTCPK:EDXC) $0.00 $0.05 -8.10% -24.90% 78.60% $0.36 $0.00 $0.09 176 Efftec International, Inc. (OTCPK:EFFI) $0.00 $0.00 12.50% -30.80% 28.60% $0.10 $0.00 $0.01 177 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) $0.00 $1.30 -4.20% -21.70% -47.00% $3.81 $1.15 $3.74 178 Endocan Corp. (OTCPK:ENDO) $0.00 $0.02 4.00% 30.00% 170.10% $0.18 $0.00 $0.09 179 Fusion Pharm, Inc. (OTC:FSPM) $0.00 $0.03 0.00% 0.00% 200.00% $9.20 $0.00 $0.20 180 Global Hemp Group, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHPF) $0.00 $0.02 -1.40% -8.50% 385.70% $0.13 $0.00 $0.04 181 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) $0.00 $0.22 -2.80% -1.30% -18.50% $0.69 $0.20 $0.58 182 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCV) $0.00 $0.00 -37.50% 66.70% 400.00% $125.00 $0.00 $0.00 183 GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQB:GRWG) $0.00 $2.02 -2.40% 1.00% -12.20% $3.43 $1.50 $2.60 184 Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:GYOG) $0.00 $0.00 -38.50% -33.30% -27.30% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 185 Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) (OTCQB:HLSPY) $0.00 $0.51 -0.40% 2.00% -49.00% $7.00 $0.38 $1.07 186 Highmark Marketing, Inc. (OTC:HMKTF) $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 0.00% -71.30% $0.12 $0.01 $0.01 187 Hemp Americana, Inc. (OTCPK:HMPQ) $0.00 $0.01 1.90% -18.50% -68.80% $1.10 $0.00 $0.05 188 Hydropothecary Corp. (OTC:HYYDF) $0.00 $1.25 0.60% -1.50% -16.40% $2.08 $1.10 $2.08 189 IMD Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:ICBU) $0.00 $0.00 0.00% -42.90% 100.00% $0.25 $0.00 $0.01 190 ICC International Cannabis Corp. (OTC:ICCLF) $0.00 $0.74 6.60% -9.00% 8.10% $1.27 $0.54 $1.27 191 Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:ICNM) $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 192 Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:IGPK) $0.00 $0.01 -12.10% -3.80% 628.60% $0.81 $0.00 $0.01 193 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) (NYSE:IIPR) $0.00 $17.31 -1.10% -3.10% -9.60% $20.52 $14.50 $19.94 194 Innovativ Media Group, Inc. (OTCPK:INMG) $0.00 $0.01 21.20% 36.40% 275.00% $0.30 $0.00 $0.03 195 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF) $0.00 $1.11 -5.50% -1.30% 411.60% $1.63 $0.05 $1.63 196 Union Equity, Inc. (OTCPK:KGKG) $0.00 $0.01 -17.30% -11.40% -15.10% $0.15 $0.00 $0.03 197 Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:LDSYF) $0.00 $0.42 -6.20% -8.70% 424.40% $0.74 $0.03 $0.65 198 Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. (OTCPK:LGBI) $0.00 $0.00 -33.30% -33.30% 100.00% $3.75 $0.00 $0.00 199 Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:MCPI) $0.00 $0.10 2.90% 6.60% 47.00% $1.14 $0.02 $0.33 200 Medijane Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:MJMD) $0.00 $1.70 -0.60% -11.00% -57.40% $16,000.00 $0.00 $9.00 201 MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) (OTCPK:MJMJ) $0.00 $0.00 -50.00% -50.00% 0.00% $12.00 $0.00 $0.00 202 CannaSys, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTK) $0.00 $0.00 -15.00% 21.40% -99.20% $80.00 $0.00 $0.02 203 Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:MNTR) $0.00 $1.12 -4.30% -22.80% 135.80% $8.99 $0.00 $4.82 204 Matica Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MQPXF) $0.00 $0.03 -9.20% -19.20% 96.70% $0.11 $0.00 $0.05 205 Mountain High Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:MYHI) $0.00 $0.13 2.30% 27.40% 392.60% $15.00 $0.01 $0.90 206 Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTCPK:NDEV) $0.00 $0.49 -4.10% -16.90% 3145.00% $1.51 $0.00 $1.36 207 Newnote Financial Corp. (OTCPK:NWWTF) $0.00 $0.03 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.01 $0.03 208 Pinapple Express, Inc. (OTC:PNPL) $0.00 $1.01 1.00% -36.90% -63.30% $42.38 $0.75 $2.75 209 Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) $0.00 $0.08 40.50% 147.60% 4488.20% $0.70 $0.00 $0.10 210 Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC:PTOG) $0.00 $0.00 0.00% -50.00% 100.00% $0.70 $0.00 $0.00 211 Pazoo, Inc. (OTCPK:PZOO) $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 212 QED Connect, Inc. (OTCPK:QEDN) $0.00 $0.00 -16.00% -19.20% 950.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.02 213 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCPK:REFG) $0.00 $0.07 -9.70% -25.50% 16.70% $2.12 $0.02 $0.20 214 Resource Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:REVI) $0.00 $0.06 0.00% 0.20% -42.90% $3,566.67 $0.00 $0.20 215 Affinor Growers, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSFF) $0.00 $0.05 -13.60% -27.50% 25.00% $0.98 $0.02 $0.15 216 Sipp Industries, Inc. - New (OTCPK:SIPC) $0.00 $0.02 5.80% -10.80% 146.30% $0.06 $0.00 $0.06 217 Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPK:SNNC) $0.00 $0.10 0.00% -60.00% -50.00% $2.75 $0.05 $0.35 218 Nutritional High International, Inc. (OTCQB:SPLIF) $0.00 $0.07 6.00% -23.30% 130.00% $0.32 $0.02 $0.20 219 STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:STWC) $0.00 $0.18 0.00% -32.10% -61.70% $1.85 $0.18 $0.44 220 Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. (NASDAQ:TRPX) $0.00 $6.25 -3.10% -3.80% -22.10% $12.90 $4.01 $10.95 221 UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTCPK:UAMM) $0.00 $0.00 -35.10% -60.00% 860.00% $0.81 $0.00 $0.02 222 Vaporbrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) $0.00 $0.00 -19.60% -18.00% -19.60% $0.48 $0.00 $0.02 223 Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:VATE) $0.00 $0.01 -25.00% -47.20% -87.50% $0.16 $0.01 $0.16 224 Verde Science, Inc. (OTCPK:VRCI) $0.00 $0.01 1.70% 33.30% 1100.00% $26.32 $0.00 $0.02 225 Veritas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:VRTHF) $0.00 $0.31 4.30% 20.80% -12.80% $0.49 $0.10 $0.46 226 Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCPK:WTII) $0.00 $0.00 -14.30% -40.00% 50.00% $0.07 $0.00 $0.00 Equal-Weighted Averages $91.96 $1.82 -0.92% -1.32% 336.91% $117.27 $0.58 $2.97

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.