More Reasons AMD's Product Line-Up Will Beat Intel's Core I9

At first glance, early review leaks of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Core i9-7900X "Skylake-X" would suggest that the chip giant will reassert its dominance over Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in the CPU market. The powerful processor, which targets the HEDT (High-End Desktop) market, does not break a sweat running 10-cores at 4.6GHz as it consumes just 1.25 volts. So should investors holding AMD have any doubts on the likelihood of its turnaround?

When at $999, Intel's i9 costs double to that of AMD's Ryzen 1800X at $499, you would think that Intel would give its customers computing stability. Instead, the Hexus review points out that the X299 motherboards do not seem to be quite ready. The chip also needs developers optimizing software and driver code, just as AMD Ryzen did when it was first released. Competition is another problem the Core i9 faces. The 16-core variant will cost $1,699 and cost double that of AMD's Threadripper.

In Intel's defense, the new processors run at a high clock speed and produce low heat while consuming minimal power. Once the software is optimized, Intel should still have a competitive edge over AMD and performance, albeit at higher costs. But Intel fans still face two unknowns. First, expensive X299 motherboard prices would raise the total cost of building an Intel-powered computer. Second, CPU speed does not matter as much for games. If Ryzen 7 runs games as fast as the $999 Intel-powered system, customers may choose AMD over Intel.

Upgrading the GPU Instead

Gamers may conclude that getting extra processor cores will give no advantage. They may settle with upgrading to an Intel 7700K, which costs just over $300. This negates the need for updating the memory and motherboard. Conversely, for the same price, the customer may opt for an AMD Ryzen 7 1700. Since games depend on the GPU (graphics card) power, AMD's RX580 is a compelling alternative to Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTX 1060 card. But the comparable performance for the two cards will lead AMD to push the upcoming high-end Vega card towards the mainstream market. GCN on Polaris is an improvement over previous AMD cards but Nvidia still has an edge. It already went through an entire product cycle. Until cash flow grows, giving AMD the much-needed funds for R&D, AMD must make incremental updates to its GPUs for now.

Threadripper's Impressive Details

Although still unconfirmed, leaked details speculate that AMD will brand the HEDT processor as Threadripper, instead of calling it a Ryzen 9. It will release two variants of the chip on July 27. The chips will differ by having either 12 cores (24 simultaneous threads) or 16 cores (32 simultaneous threads). Intel will take preorders and will launch the Core i9 on the week of June 19. Intel will release the $2,000 processors between August and October.

Intel and AMD are up YTD but Nvidia is up 42%. Nvidia is up 123% since it was last covered on Oct. 2016.

AMD data by YCharts

Takeaway

AMD shareholders should not doubt the company's turnaround. In fact, the heated competition between AMD and Intel will benefit the two companies and the PC market in general. Prices will drop as the two companies optimize their manufacturing and pass on savings to the customers. The acceleration in the rate of innovation in the computer market will ultimately benefit both companies. The trend of falling PC sales reversed for the first time in five years. AMD still has a significant edge over Intel. It refreshed its CPU and GPU products with its limited budget. As AMD's sales outpace that of Nvidia and Intel, its profit will grow. At a $11.44 share price and a $10.8 billion market capitalization, AMD has plenty of time to catch up to Nvidia's $90 billion market cap or Intel's $165.8 billion size. When that happens, AMD shareholders may rejoice.

